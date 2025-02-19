An Overview Of Cyprus Popular Tax Structures

Holding, Trading, International Trusts, Companies acting as Directors, Vehicles for Intellectual Property Rights, Trading Securities, Investment Firms (Forex companies)

POPULAR TAX STRUCTURES:

Cyprus Holding Companies

Cyprus Trading Companies

International Trusts

Cyprus Companies acting as Directors

Cyprus Companies used as Vehicles for Intellectual Property Rights

Cyprus Companies Trading Securities

Cyprus Investment Firms (Forex companies)

Cyprus is an attractive jurisdictions for holding companies for a number of reasons:

Tax Free Dividends received and paid

Group Loss Relief (Cyprus companies only)

No Withholding Taxes

Relaxed Tax System

Other tax considerations:

Lowest Tax Rate in EU, 12,5% corporation tax

Full Exemption from Tax on Disposal of Subsidiary

No Tax on Liquidation of Cyprus Holding company

These are achieved through:

Cyprus's extensive Double Tax Treaty network (more than 60 double tax treaties)

EU Parent Subsidiary Directive

Part of EU and Eurozone

Cyprus is one of the most attractive jurisdictions for trading companies, for a number of reasons:

Lowest Corporation Tax rate in Europe at 12.5%

Majority of Expenses are Allowable

Low Set Up Costs (for substance)

Great Infrastructure (roads, government buildings, transport)

English Language is commonly spoken by all residents

Other tax considerations:

Full exemption from tax on disposal of subsidiary

No tax on liquidation of Cyprus Holding company

Payroll expenses are low so as the payroll taxes

These are achieved through:

Cyprus's extensive Double Tax Treaty network

EU Parent Subsidiary Directive

Part of EU and Eurozone

Cyprus features on the white list of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

International trusts play a major role in various tax planning solutions either to wealthy individuals or to corporate group structures. Amongst other our firm offers discretionary trusts, fixed trusts & trading trusts.

Some of the benefits of using such trusts are the following:

Protection again high taxation

Confidentiality

Holding of Property, Company or Group of Companies

No Reporting Requirements

Inheritance Purposes (precluded persons)

No Exchange Controls

No Restrictions on Jurisdiction Change

Cyprus Companies (Limited Liability Companies) are commonly used as directors to international single entities or international tax structures for many reasons:

Confidentiality of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO), however a UBO register is in force since 2023/2024.

Protection of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner as the Cyprus company used is limited liability; i.e. it can be closed without implications to the shareholders & ultimate beneficial owners

Low Company Maintenance Costs

Governed by Common Law (in Cyprus we follow the Anglo-Saxon system)

Other tax considerations:

If the Company acting as director is dormant then it will pay 0 taxes

If the Company acting as director trades, then it will be taxed at 12.5% Corporation Tax

Dividends to its Ultimate Beneficial Owner are entirely tax free.

Majority of Expenses are Allowable for tax purposes

We provide a wide range of services on Intellectual Property rights including the registration of trademarks (figurative and word marks), the validation of European Patents in Cyprus, registration and protection of industrial designs, the protection of copyrights and the registration of domain names.

Cyprus is chosen by many international clients as it offers the most competitive tax rates in combination with the low legal fees for the creation of such rights.

Security trading companies find Cyprus very attractive as disposal of securities in Cyprus is tax free. This major factor coupled with the below tax and other benefits do make Cyprus a very attractive destination for Title Trading Companies:

Low Set Up Costs (for substance)

Great Infrastructure (high quality of living, new roads and governmental buildings, excellent transport)

English Language is Commonly Spoken by All Residents

Payroll Expenses are Low so as the Payroll Taxes

Other tax considerations:

Lowest Corporation Tax Rate in Europe:

0% Tax for the disposal of securities, and

12.5% on taxable income of other trading or financing activities

Majority of Expenses are Allowable

These are achieved through:

Cyprus's Extensive Double Tax Treaty Network

EU Parent Subsidiary Directive

Part of EU and Eurozone

Cyprus features on the white list of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Reasons for Setting Up a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF):

Relaxed Regulation in Relation to other EU jurisdictions

Lowest Corporation Tax in Europe at 12.5%

Low Set Up Costs (office overheads)

Available, High Calibre Workforce

Great Infrastructure (roads, government buildings, transport)

English Language is commonly spoken by All Residents

Payroll Expenses are Low so as the Payroll Taxes

Auxiliary Services

Safekeeping and administration of financial instruments, including custodianship and related services

Granting credits or loans to one or more financial instruments, where the firm granting the credit or loan is involved in the transaction

Advice to undertakings on capital structure, industrial strategy and services relating to mergers and the purchase of undertakings

Foreign exchange services where these are connected to the provision of investment services

Investment research and financial analysis or other forms

Services related to underwriting

Registration time: Application process normally takes around 6 – 8 months.

Advantages of Cyprus Companies Structures

Asset Protection

Zero Tax on Dividends

Tax Minimisation at 12.5% only

EU Law application hence strong legal protection

Trade Advantages within the EU

Banking Freedom

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.