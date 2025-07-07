Cyprus Forex Companies (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)

Cyprus Forex companies Why Cyprus is so popular with Forex companies the reason is simple It's because there is literally very little corporation tax very low running cost having the company there and of course the regulatory requirements are a bit softer than other European countries So by having your broker's license in Cyprus you ensure that you pay much less in the running of the office in paying for salaries and of course the taxes are significantly lower When we say significantly lower let me remind you that trading of securities is entirely tax-free in Cyprus Dividend tax is zero if you are an overseas shareholder or if you are a Cyprus tax resident but non-domicile Dividend income from positions to your company are taxfree Only interest income from portfolios is tax and of course it's taxed if the company has not any expenses Therefore the majority of the forex companies do pay tax on the trading of commodities and not securities And this is one of the main reasons why Cyprus has become so lucrative and so attractive for big forex companies

