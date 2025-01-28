Cyprus' Credit Rating Upgrades: What's The Effect On Businesses And Investments

In recent months, Cyprus has experienced significant credit rating upgrades from major international agencies, signaling a robust economic trajectory and enhanced fiscal stability. These developments present substantial opportunities for businesses and investors considering engagement with the Cypriot market.

Recent Credit Rating Upgrades

In November 2024, Moody's Investors Service elevated Cyprus' credit rating by two notches, from Baa2 to A3, citing a "material improvement" in fiscal and debt metrics expected to be sustained. This marks the first time since 2011 that Cyprus has achieved an "A" category rating, reflecting the country's progress in improving its fiscal health.

Subsequently, in December 2024, Fitch Ratings upgraded Cyprus' credit rating from BBB+ to A-, becoming the second agency in a short period to assign an 'A' grade to the island nation. Fitch attributed this upgrade to the rapid reduction in public debt, strong fiscal performance, and a robust economic growth outlook.

Implications for Businesses and Investors

These credit rating enhancements are more than symbolic; they have tangible implications for the business environment in Cyprus:

Increased Investor Confidence : Higher credit ratings reduce perceived investment risks, making Cyprus a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment. This is expected to generate new jobs and stimulate economic growth.

: Higher credit ratings reduce perceived investment risks, making Cyprus a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment. This is expected to generate new jobs and stimulate economic growth. Lower Borrowing Costs : Improved creditworthiness can lead to lower interest rates for both the government and private sector, facilitating access to capital for business expansion and infrastructure projects.

: Improved creditworthiness can lead to lower interest rates for both the government and private sector, facilitating access to capital for business expansion and infrastructure projects. Economic Growth Projections: Moody's forecasts an average economic growth of 3.2% between 2024 and 2028, driven by sectors such as information and communication technology, finance, and insurance. This growth presents opportunities for businesses operating in or entering these expanding sectors.

