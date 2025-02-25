Deadline For Mandatory Registration Of Essential Employment Terms In ERGANI System

Since 2 January 2025, all employers in Cyprus must register the Essential Employment Terms for each employee in the ERGANI Information System. The deadline for completing this registration is 28 February 2025.

This new employer obligation has been introduced through Decree ΚΔΠ 455/2024, issued by the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance, and published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus on 20 December 2024.

Purpose of the New Requirement

The primary objective of this measure is to enhance compliance monitoring, ensure adherence to local labour laws, and reduce undeclared employment.

Essential Employment Terms to Be Registered

According to the Decree, employers must register the following details in the ERGANI System (ergani.mlsi.gov.cy):

Employer Information

Business Type (for retail businesses)

(for retail businesses) Employee Details

Employer's Registered Office

Workplace Location (as stated in the employment contract and the actual workplace at the time of registration)

(as stated in the employment contract and the actual workplace at the time of registration) Job Title and Specialization

Employment Start Date

End Date (for fixed-term contracts)

(for fixed-term contracts) Indirect Employer Details (for temporary employment agencies)

(for temporary employment agencies) Probationary Period Terms and Duration

Annual Leave Entitlement and Allocation Method

Salary/Wages and Payment Frequency (daily/weekly/monthly/hourly)

(daily/weekly/monthly/hourly) Standard Working Hours (per day/week)

(per day/week) Indication of an Unpredictable Work Schedule

Other Benefits, Allowances, Commissions, and Cost-of-Living Adjustments

Additional Employer Obligations

Employers must also create an account in the ERGANI system (if they do not already have one) and generate an Employment Contract for all employees without exception.

