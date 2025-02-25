ARTICLE
25 February 2025

Deadline For Mandatory Registration Of Essential Employment Terms In ERGANI System

EN
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Contributor

Cyprus Employment and HR
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Since 2 January 2025, all employers in Cyprus must register the Essential Employment Terms for each employee in the ERGANI Information System. The deadline for completing this registration is 28 February 2025.

This new employer obligation has been introduced through Decree ΚΔΠ 455/2024, issued by the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance, and published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus on 20 December 2024.

Purpose of the New Requirement

The primary objective of this measure is to enhance compliance monitoring, ensure adherence to local labour laws, and reduce undeclared employment.

Essential Employment Terms to Be Registered

According to the Decree, employers must register the following details in the ERGANI System (ergani.mlsi.gov.cy):

  • Employer Information
  • Business Type (for retail businesses)
  • Employee Details
  • Employer's Registered Office
  • Workplace Location (as stated in the employment contract and the actual workplace at the time of registration)
  • Job Title and Specialization
  • Employment Start Date
  • End Date (for fixed-term contracts)
  • Indirect Employer Details (for temporary employment agencies)
  • Probationary Period Terms and Duration
  • Annual Leave Entitlement and Allocation Method
  • Salary/Wages and Payment Frequency (daily/weekly/monthly/hourly)
  • Standard Working Hours (per day/week)
  • Indication of an Unpredictable Work Schedule
  • Other Benefits, Allowances, Commissions, and Cost-of-Living Adjustments

Additional Employer Obligations

Employers must also create an account in the ERGANI system (if they do not already have one) and generate an Employment Contract for all employees without exception.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
