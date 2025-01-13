ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Employers Required To Add Employment Contract Terms On ERGANI System

VK
G. Vrikis & Associates Ltd

Contributor

G. Vrikis & Associates Ltd logo
G. Vrikis & Associates LLC is a rapidly expanding and prominent law firm in Cyprus. Established in 2015 by its managing partner, Mr. George Vrikis, the firm has been focused in providing high-level legal advice to its clients and expanding its international profile and clientele, while at the same time maintaining a prompt, proactive and family office-approach for its clients. The Firm has expanded to a second location in Limassol in 2019, with the addition of Mrs Christiana Kouppi as a Partner.
Explore Firm Details
We wish to inform our clients that, pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023)...
Cyprus Employment and HR
George Vrikis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We wish to inform our clients that, pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023), all employers are required to update the Social Security Services' online platform, "ERGANI" with key employment terms for all of their employees.

An example of the type of information that is required to be submitted:

  • Full contact details of the employer and employee;
  • Job description, including the employee's specialization;
  • Salary and terms of payment (monthly, weekly, etc);
  • Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;
  • Working hours and associated details;
  • Any additional benefits such as commissions, bonuses, etc.

The reporting window for uploading the above data to the ERGANI platform is from 02/01/2025 to 28/02/2025.

Non-compliance with the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law may expose employers to penalties, including fines of up to EUR 5,500.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of George Vrikis
George Vrikis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More