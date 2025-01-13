Employers Required To Add Employment Contract Terms On ERGANI System

We wish to inform our clients that, pursuant to Labour Ministerial Order No. 455.24, issued in December 2024 under the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law (Ν. 25(I)/2023), all employers are required to update the Social Security Services' online platform, "ERGANI" with key employment terms for all of their employees.

An example of the type of information that is required to be submitted:

Full contact details of the employer and employee;

Job description, including the employee's specialization;

Salary and terms of payment (monthly, weekly, etc);

Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;

Working hours and associated details;

Any additional benefits such as commissions, bonuses, etc.

The reporting window for uploading the above data to the ERGANI platform is from 02/01/2025 to 28/02/2025.

Non-compliance with the Predictability and Transparency in the Workplace Law may expose employers to penalties, including fines of up to EUR 5,500.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.