Advertising And Marketing 2024

1. Legal Framework and Regulatory Bodies
1.1 Primary Laws and Regulation
Primary Law
The Consumer Protection Law 2021 (CP Law 2021) outlines the rights of consumers in Cyprus. It states the framework for unlawful commercial practices, as well as misleading and comparative advertisements. This legislation harmonises the Cypriot national legislation with the corresponding EU legislation, which is the primary source of advertising legislation.
Industry-Specific Legislation/Self-Regulation
There is also specific legislation that sets out provisions aimed at a certain product or means of communication. It should be noted that part of this specific legislation was enacted to implement EU law. There are various pieces of specific legislation but, indicatively, such provisions are included in the following legislation.
- Specific industry requirements for claims in relation to cosmetics are set out in the Law on Cosmetic Products (106(I)/2001).
- The advertisement of medicinal products is regulated by the Medicinal Products for Human Use Law 70(I)/2001.
- The advertising of food products is regulated by the Food (Control and Sale) Law (54(I)/1996).
- The Real Estate Agents Law (71(I)/2007) regulates who can advertise real estate property.
- The Protection of Health (Control of Smoking) Law (24(I)/2007) prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products.
- Secondary legislation – namely Order 449/2004, which implements Directive 2002/46/EC – provides that no person is allowed to publish any advertisement that is intended to promote food supplements in the consumer market, without the prior permission of the Director of the Public Health Service of the Ministry of Health.
- Secondary legislation 02/2021, issued by the National Betting Authority, provides the Code of Practice in relation to the advertising of betting. The Broadcasting Code of the Cyprus Radio Television Authority (CRTA) (see 1.2 Enforcement and Regulatory Authorities), which is again secondary legislation, contains specific provisions as to products and services that should not be advertised on radio or television, as well as products and services for which advertisement is allowed under certain conditions (eg, alcohol).
Self-Regulation
In addition, the Cyprus Advertising Regulation Organisation (CARO – Cyprus' principal self-regulatory organisation) publishes an Advertising Ethics Code ("CARO's Code"), which, inter alia, includes guidance notes on the topics of alcohol, food and advertising addressed to children.
1.2 Enforcement and Regulatory Authorities
Various regulatory authorities oversee advertising practices, depending on the industry sector in which the trader is engaged. However, the main authorities are as follows.
Consumer Protection Service
The primary authority tasked with overseeing unfair commercial practices, including but not limited to misleading advertising, is the Consumer Protection Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry. The CPS is responsible for ensuring adherence to the CP Law 2021, probing into business practices when prompted by a complaint or at its own discretion, and initiating legal actions against businesses. In cases where the CPS identifies violations of the applicable laws, it has the authority to:
- order traders and third parties such as domain owners, internet service providers and, in general, anyone hosting or reproducing the infringing content in any medium to remove content, restrict access to it, or place a written notice to consumers before accessing the content;
- apply for injunctive relief against infringing traders; or
- impose administrative fines of up to 5% of the annual turnover of the advertiser during the preceding year, or up to EUR500,000.
Cyprus Radio Television Authority
The CRTA is the governing body responsible for overseeing the functioning of radio and television stations within the Republic of Cyprus. The CRTA maintains its own set of rules, known as the Broadcasting Code, and subsequent to an inquiry prompted by a complaint, it possesses the capability to:
- impose administrative fines of up to EUR8,500;
- revoke a TV or radio station's licence, either temporarily or permanently; or
- apply to court for injunctive relief.
1.3 Liability for Deceptive Advertising
According to established principles of Cypriot company law, companies have a separate legal personality from their owners/shareholders; as a result, if the company has used misleading advertising, liability does not extend to these individuals.
However, the CP Law 2021 establishes that a trader for the purposes of the legislation includes not only the natural/legal entity engaged in the trading practice but also anyone acting on behalf of the trader. Consequently, consumers may file an action against directors or other officers of the legal entity that is responsible for deceptive advertising, seeking the remedies identified below.
Criminal Offences
According to Article 64 of the CP Law 2021, any person who takes any action that may hinder or delay the work of the CPS whilst investigating any complaint (eg, by providing false or inaccurate information) commits a criminal offence that is punishable with up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to EUR100,000, or both, and this extends to the directors of a legal person as well.
Third Parties
Where third parties are involved, such as domain owners, internet service providers and, in general, anyone hosting or reproducing the advertisement in any medium, the failure to comply with the instructions of the CPS will have the effect that the third party and its directors will have committed a criminal offence.
1.4 What Is Advertising?
In the CP Law 2021, the term "advertising" is defined broadly as any announcement made in the course of a commercial, industrial, craft or professional activity with the aim of promoting the supply of goods or services, including the transfer or other disposal of property, rights or obligations.
CARO's Code provides a brief description of the kind of communications that are considered to be advertising. Examples include advertisements on television and radio stations, on the internet, in newspapers and magazines, in all kinds of external advertising media, such as posters, signs and electronic displays, brochures, catalogues, postal letters with advertising messages and presentations, advertising messages and promotional material sent by fax or e-mail, or through any other electronic and/or printed information medium, advertising messages in product packaging, labels and point-of-sale materials, and cinema advertisements.
1.5 Pre-approvals
Although there is no mandatory pre-approval process before an advertisement can run, CARO provides the possibility for copy advice. This procedure is an advisory service provided with absolute confidentiality, before the publication/broadcast of an advertisement, and concerns the evaluation of advertising material, in order to identify possible violations of CARO's Code and its annexes. It should be noted that any advice given in this context is not binding on the person seeking the advice, nor is it binding on CARO if there is any future complaint in relation to that advertisement.
1.6 Intellectual Property and Publicity Rights
The CP Law 2021 contains provisions as to the use of a competitor's marks or trade marks in the context of comparative advertising. There are no special rules to govern the use of publicity rights in the context of advertising, but the GDPR and privacy law – and especially Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (right to privacy) – could provide a general framework regarding the use of image rights in advertising, especially without the individual's consent. In addition, considerations are set out in CARO's Code specifying that all marketing communications should not contain any statement or claim which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity or exaggeration, may mislead the consumer regarding intellectual property rights such as patents, trade marks, designs and trade names.
1.7 Self-Regulatory Authorities
CARO is the principal self-regulatory non-profit organisation in Cyprus for all mediums and for all industry sectors. It is a member of the European Advertising Standards Alliance and has published its own advertising ethics code, which is analogous to the code of the International Chamber of Commerce. A substantial number of Cypriot TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and advertising agencies are members of CARO and are committed to adhere to its Code.
Procedure and Remedies
Any consumer can file a complaint with CARO in respect of an advertisement which the consumer considers to be misleading or contrary to CARO's Code. CARO operates a fast-track procedure in which the views of both parties (the complainant and the advertiser) are considered before a decision is reached, within two weeks. CARO has established a two-tier system for examining complaints, and can provide the following remedies at either stage:
- request a withdrawal of the offensive advertisement; or
- order an amendment of the advertisement to render it compliant with CARO's Code.
Whilst CARO does not have the authority to enforce its decisions or order monetary relief against the advertiser, it is able to enforce its decisions indirectly by:
- publishing its decision on its website;
- informing media providers in which the advertisement is exhibited of its decision and requesting the immediate removal of the advertisement (the majority of media mediums have contractually agreed to comply with CARO's decisions); and
- informing other agencies with extensive regulatory powers, such as the CPS, the CRTA and the Press and Information Office of the Republic of Cyprus, to take action against the advertiser.
1.8 Private Right of Action for Consumers
The CP Law 2021 introduced a private cause of action for any consumer whose economic interests have been negatively affected through any breach of the legislation. As a result, a consumer has the option to take action against any trader who has engaged in deceptive or misleading advertising practices.
The court is able to provide the following remedies to consumers:
- declare that the contract is illegal, so the consumer is no longer legally bound by it;
- order a price reduction of any good/service that is the subject matter of the contract;
- award the consumer damages as considered reasonable by the court; or
- take any other remedy it considers reasonable under the circumstances.
Consumers are also able to seek interim and final measures pursuant to Article 62 of the law, and a trader may be ordered, amongst other things, to:
- immediately terminate and/or refrain from repeating the infringing acts;
- take remedial action, at the discretion of the court with a view to remedying the unlawful behaviour; or
- publish all or part of the court judgment or publish a remedial statement with a view to rectifying the continuing effects of the breach.
1.9 Regulatory and Legal Trends
During the past 12 months, the CPS has notably examined a breach of the CP Law 2021, whereby a trader advertised a specific product from a television station, claiming that the product had specific features which, as it turned out, it did not provide, in violation of the provisions of the law.
Several cases concerning breaches of specific standards concerning food were also examined by the CPS. Significant fines were imposed on companies for milk-based products that did not meet the standards stipulated in the Standardisation, Accreditation and Technical Information Law of 2002. Although these decisions were not issued under the CP Law 2021, they serve as proof that, when it comes to consumer protection, heavy administrative fines will be imposed, especially where there are repeat offences. On one occasion, the total fine imposed was EUR220,000.
Overall, it seems that recent legislation will lead to several changes regarding deceptive advertising and advertising in general, as there are new means of advertising that are being used today and advertisers are utilising new technologies and platforms to reach their target audiences. The Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to regulate online platforms and services, and will have a significant impact on advertising as it introduces several new restrictions and requirements for online platforms.
Advertising is becoming more data driven and personalised, and advertisers will need to abide by the requirements of the GDPR when processing personal data.
1.10 Taste and Cultural Concerns
No information has been provided in this jurisdiction.
1.11 Politics, Regulation and Enforcement
There have been no changes in the political climate or administration that have impacted the regulation of advertising and/or the enforcement of advertising regulations.
2. Advertising Claims
2.1 Deceptive or Misleading Claims
Law on Consumer Protection
The CP Law 2021 regulates unfair commercial practices (Part II) as well as misleading and comparative advertising. It prohibits unfair commercial practices, which it defines as practices that are contrary to the requirements of professional diligence and/or distort or are likely to substantially distort the purchasing behaviour of the average consumer, and/or are misleading and/or aggressive.
More specifically, the Law lists certain practices that are considered as misleading under any circumstances, such as falsely claiming to be a signatory to a code of conduct, unauthorised use of a quality, certification or other similar mark, and claiming that a good can increase the chances of winning in games of chance.
The CP Law 2021 also defines misleading actions and misleading omissions, which are both considered as unfair commercial practices and are therefore prohibited.
A misleading action occurs when an advertising practice misleads through the information it contains or when it is presented in a manner that is likely to cause deception (even if the information is factually correct) and causes, or is likely to cause, the average consumer to take a different transactional decision.
In the event of a misleading omission, a trader – taking into account any limitations as to the means of communication of the commercial practice – omits material information required for an informed decision and, as a result, causes, or is likely to cause, the average consumer to take a different transactional decision. If the trader is hiding material information or is presenting that information with a lack of clarity, with incoherence, in an untimely or ambiguous manner or without mentioning the commercial intention of the practice, if not already evident, and if this causes or is likely to cause the average consumer to take a different transactional decision, it is inferred that this omission is misleading.
Advertising Ethics Code
Similar considerations are stipulated in CARO's Code, under which all marketing communications must be truthful and not misleading. Marketing communications should not contain any statement or claim that, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity or exaggeration, is likely to mislead the consumer with regard to:
- the material characteristics of the product, such as:
- nature;
- composition;
- method and date of manufacture;
- range of use;
- efficiency; and
- performance;
- the value of the product and the total price to be paid by the consumer;
- the terms for delivery, return, repair and maintenance;
- intellectual property rights such as patents, trade marks, designs and models, and trade names; and
- official recognition or approval, including awards such as medals, prizes and diplomas.
2.2 Regulation of Advertising Claims
All advertising claims are subject to regulation to the extent that they constitute unfair commercial practices or are contrary to the provisions of the CP Law 2021. However, certain exceptions may apply, depending on the facts of each case. Most notably, the CP Law 2021 specifies that a statement that was obviously untrue so that it was not intended to be believed would not be considered as an unfair commercial practice. There is no absolute requirement for empirical evidence before implied claims are determined by the courts/regulators, although such evidence would carry extensive persuasiveness. The courts/regulators implement an approach whereby the advertisements are examined based on what the average consumer would understand such claim to mean.
2.3 Substantiation of Advertising Claims
In accordance with the CP Law 2021, advertisers are required to be able to substantiate advertising claims when they are investigated by the CPS and, for this purpose, they must have in their possession such documentary evidence as required to establish a true and accurate claim. This is aligned with the obligation that advertising claims are honest and are not misleading to customers. There is no distinction as to the type of substantiation necessary based on the nature of the claim.
CARO's Code stipulates that advertisers should be able to substantiate any claims made in their advertisements and, where testimonials are used, they must be authentic and centred on personal experience. As to claims for categories of goods such as food and beverages, all nutritional and health benefit information should be reinforced by a complete scientific basis.
2.4 Product Demonstrations
Product demonstrations are subject to similar standards as all advertising claims, as stipulated in the CP Law 2021 and CARO's Code.
2.5 Endorsements and Testimonials
CARO's Code provides that advertisers should be able to substantiate any claims made in their advertisements and, where testimonials are used, they must be authentic and centred on personal experience. It is also worth mentioning that the Broadcasting Code of the CRTA states that testimonials by children for advertising products addressed to children are not allowed.
2.6 Disclosures
According to the CP Law 2021, in the context of an invitation to purchase, the following information is considered indispensable, unless it is inherently evident within the specific circumstances.
- Product characteristics – the primary attributes of the product, to the extent pertinent concerning the communication medium employed and the nature of the product.
- Trader's identity – the geographical address and identification of the trader, including its trade name. Where applicable, the geographical address and identity of the trader on whose behalf it acts must also be detailed.
- Pricing details – the price of the product, inclusive of taxes. In instances where it is not reasonable to determine the price in advance due to the product's nature, the methodology for calculating the price must be specified. Furthermore, if applicable, all supplementary charges should be included, such as shipping, delivery, postage and any additional fees that cannot be reasonably computed in advance, along with a disclosure of the potential requirement for such additional charges.
- Transaction terms – the terms governing payment, delivery and performance, especially if they deviate from commonly accepted standards of professional conscientiousness.
- Right of withdrawal or cancellation – for products and transactions where a right of withdrawal or cancellation exists, the acknowledgment of this entitlement.
- Online market information – for products offered within online markets, clarification on whether the third party presenting these products qualifies as a merchant or not, relying on the declaration provided by said third party to the online market provider.
2.7 Representation and Stereotypes in Advertising
CARO's Code provides that advertisements must not defame, disparage or seek to ridicule any person or group of persons, other advertisers or any company, organisation, industrial or commercial activity, profession or product.
2.8 Environmental Claims
CARO's Code contains specific provisions on environmental claims and a new chapter on environmental claims in advertising has been adopted, which should be read in conjunction with the general Advertising Code. This chapter contains detailed information as to what is expected in terms of information for environmental claims. There is a general provision that advertisements should not encourage behaviour that is contrary to what is generally considered as acceptable environmentally friendly behaviour. The following should also be noted with regards to environmental claims.
- Environmental signs or symbols should be used in marketing communication only when the source of those signs or symbols is clearly indicated and there is no likelihood of confusion over their meaning.
- Environmental claims should not be presented in such a way as to imply that they relate to more stages of a product's life cycle, or to more of its properties, than are justified by the evidence.
- Claims such as "environmentally friendly" or "ecologically safe", implying that a product or an activity has no impact – or only a positive impact – on the environment, should not be used unless a very high standard of proof is available.
- Any comparative claims should be specific and the basis for comparison should be clear. Environmental superiority over competitors should be claimed only when a significant advantage can be demonstrated. Products being compared should meet the same needs and be intended for the same purpose.
2.9 Dark Patterns
According to the DSA, which applies to all platforms as of 17 February 2024, "Providers of online platforms shall not design, organise, or operate their online interfaces in a way that deceives or manipulates the recipients of their service or in a way that otherwise materially distorts or impairs the ability of the recipients of their service to make free and informed decisions".
In addition to the DSA, there are other laws in the EU that may apply to Dark Patterns in advertising. For example, the GDPR mandates that the collection of data should be lawful, fair and accurate. The CP Law 2021 prohibits unfair commercial practices, such as making false or misleading claims about a product or service.
2.10 Children
CARO's Code includes guidance notes on the topic of advertising to children, and the DSA bans targeted advertising towards minors based on profiling. Furthermore, many provisions of the Broadcasting Code of the CRTA are aimed at regulating advertisements addressed to children, including the time of advertisement, the products to be advertised, the expectations to be created through the advertisement, and testimonials.
2.11 Sponsor ID and Branded Content
It is recommended that the general rules and regulations regarding misleading advertising in Cyprus are observed, and influencers should disclose whether there is a material relationship with a brand or advertising agency.
2.12 Other Regulated Claims
Certain advertising claims are specifically regulated, especially in relation to the following industries.
Food
Any claim made in relation to nutritional elements of food products must comply with the requirements of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006. For example, when claiming that a product is high in fibre, certain information must be provided to the consumer in that regard. Furthermore, Regulation (EU) 1169/2011 regulates food information to be provided to consumers and establishes the general principles to be followed, particularly with regards to labelling.
Food Supplements
Secondary legislation – namely Order 449/2004, which implements Directive 2002/46/EC – provides that no person is allowed to publish any advertisement that intends to promote food supplements on the market for consumer purposes without the prior permission of the Director of the Public Health Service of the Ministry of Health.
In general, any advertisement for food supplements shall not contain any allegation that a balanced diet cannot be a source of suitable nutrients in general. In any advertisement that promotes food products relating to weight loss, it is prohibited to make any reference to the time required or the range of weight that can be lost due to the use of such product or any inference that this food product can lead to reduced hunger pains.
Medicinal Products
Law 70/2001 transposes Directive 2001/83/EC and prohibits certain claims to consumers in relation to medicinal products in the context of advertising, such as suggesting that the effects are guaranteed, without any adverse reactions, or that they are better and more effective than other treatments or products.
Other
Any labelling of organic products must be in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 834/2007. With respect to protected designations of origin, protected geographical indications and traditional specialties, the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 1151/2012 shall be followed.
3. Comparative Advertising and Ambush Marketing
3.1 Specific Rules or Restrictions
In Cyprus, comparative advertising is permissible in accordance with the provisions of the CP Law 2021, which permits identifying a competitor. Statements must not be misleading, nor defamatory against the products or services of a competitor. In addition, an advertisement must not create confusion between the products, trade marks, trade names or other distinguishing marks of the advertiser and a competitor. Products or services being compared must meet the same needs or be intended for the same purpose.
A comparative advertisement must objectively compare one or more characteristics that are material, relevant, verifiable and representative of the products or services; price can also be one of those characteristics. Finally, for products with designation of origin, the advertisement must relate to products with the same designation.
3.2 Competitor Copyrights and Trade Marks
According to the CP Law 2021, comparative advertising is permitted when the following conditions are met:
- the advertising is not misleading under the provisions of the CP Law 2021;
- the advertisement compares goods or services that meet the same needs or have the same objectives; and
- the advertisement objectively compares one or more characteristics that are material, relevant, ascertainable and representative of the goods and services in question, which may include price.
Comparative advertising for specific products or services is not permitted when the advertising of such products or services is prohibited in accordance with the provisions of any other law. Comparative advertising is also not permitted when advertising professional services may be prohibited or limited, in accordance with the provisions of any other law.
According to CARO's Code, advertisements containing comparisons are permitted only as long as they do not have the effect of defaming a competitor's trade marks, trade names or other distinguishing marks. In general, and according to the same Code, advertisements must not make any unnecessary use of the name, initials, logo and/or trade marks of another company, business, house, institution or organisation. Advertisements must not in any way take advantage of the good reputation of another company, product, person or organisation, as embodied in the name, trade marks or other intellectual property, and must not take advantage of the favourable impression created by another advertising campaign, without prior approval.
3.3 Challenging Comparative Claims Made by Competitors
Advertisers may choose to challenge claims made by competitors in the following three ways.
- Initiate a civil court action seeking interim and
final relief. A trader may be ordered to do the following, amongst
other things:
- immediately terminate and/or refrain from repeating the infringing acts;
- take remedial action, at the discretion of the court; and/or
- publish all or part of the court judgment or publish a remedial statement with a view to rectifying the continuing effects of the breach.
- File a complaint with the CPS, which may in turn order the competitor to take remedial actions such as amending the advertisement or prohibiting the publication thereof, imposing fines in case of non-compliance, or even initiating proceedings for court measures against the competitor, including injunctions. Nonetheless, according to the CP Law 2021, before examining any complaint for comparative advertising, the CPS may ask the advertiser to indicate whether any other available mechanisms, such as self-regulation, have been utilised and whether the complaint had been dealt with effectively under such mechanisms.
- Advertisers may file a complaint before CARO in relation to any claim made by a competitor. Where CARO agrees with the complainant, it may request that the advertisement is either withdrawn or modified (see 1.4 What Is Advertising?regarding the effectiveness of CARO's remedies).
Furthermore, the CP Law 2021 has enabled advertisers to directly seek court remedies in respect of comparative advertisements. Advertisers are expected to seek to utilise these remedies more frequently in the coming years.
3.4 Ambush Marketing
Cyprus does not have specific legislation related directly to ambush marketing. Due to this, ambush marketing is not prohibited per se, but there are methods and alternatives to prevent ambush marketing, mainly by marketers ensuring contractual safeguards or having to rely on relevant general laws.
Most notably, within the CP Law 2021, the best protection against ambush marketing lies in the contractual terms that regulate the rights of event organisers to offer spaces to third parties for their marketing causes.
It is also highly recommended that sponsors should insist that the advertisements in the vicinity of an event are strictly regulated through a contract and focus on the exclusivity of their sponsorship in order to limit access to other competitors.
4. Social/Digital Media
4.1 Special Rules Applicable to Social Media
Advertisers engaged in social media advertising should adhere to the GDPR and CARO's Code.
In addition, following the implementation of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, the CRTA has been entrusted with the role of supervising video-sharing platforms that are established in Cyprus. As a result, the CRTA is responsible for checking such platforms' compliance with the provisions of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, as implemented. In short, the most important requirements to be observed for advertisements on video-sharing platforms are that:
- advertisements must be readily recognisable as such;
- advertisements for cigarettes and other tobacco products, as well as for electronic cigarettes and refill containers, are prohibited;
- advertisements for alcoholic drinks must not be aimed at minors or encourage immoderate consumption;
- advertisements for prescription medicines are prohibited; and
- sponsored programmes must be identified as such.
The GDPR, which already establishes, for example, rules on users' consent and their right to object to targeted digital marketing, is complemented by the DSA, which covers all forms of advertising, including political ads, issue-based advertising and digital marketing.
4.2 Liability for Third-Party Content
The Cypriot courts have not explicitly examined the liability of advertisers for user-generated content.
However, the approach considered by the Cypriot courts regarding the liability of website owners with respect to defamatory content may be useful. In the leading case of Christos Clerides and others v Arktinos Publishings Ltd 5208/2010, dated 31 January 2017, the court assessed the responsibility of the host with respect to user-generated content by reference to the degree of control over the user-generated content, the actions taken once it became aware of a complaint in relation to the content, and the nature of the content itself.
It should also be noted that, according to the Law on Services of the Information Society and especially of Electronic Commerce and Related Matters of 2004, a service provider can benefit from the exemptions for "mere conduit" when they are in no way involved with the information transmitted. This requires that they do not modify the information that they transmit.
4.3 Disclosure Requirements
There are currently no exceptions to disclosure requirements for advertising in social media, notwithstanding any space limitations. However, it is recommended that advertisers should include "#AD" at the beginning of the advertisement, irrespective of the social media platform.
4.4 Requirements for Use of Social Media Platforms
The DSA will impose special obligations on major online platforms (with numbers of 45 million or more), including enhanced transparency, auditing requirements, advertising, data sharing with the relevant authorities, and appointing a specific compliance officer.
4.5 Special Rules for Native Advertising
There are no special rules applicable to native advertising.
5. Social Media Influencer Campaigns and Online Reviews
5.1 Special Rules/Regulations on Influencer Campaigns
Cyprus does not currently have legislation tackling the use of influencers in advertising campaigns. However, with the rapidly growing digital marketing practices, CARO has introduced guidelines for influencer marketing, making the landscape more transparent and regulated for both influencers and consumers. As the line between content and advertising becomes blurred, it is important that consumers can distinguish when content is presented to them with the intent to influence their opinions or to generate direct or indirect commercial benefit.
Therefore, influencers must clearly disclose the intent of their content, recognise it as advertising and ensure it is immediately noticeable and easy to understand for all audiences, including adults and children. Moreover, the disclosure must be communicated to the public, rather than being restricted to a particular audience – eg, followers of a specific influencer who may already be aware of their relationship with a brand through previous posts or activities. Hence, the public must be informed of the existing relationship or agreement between the two parties (advertiser and influencer) every time the message is displayed.
Lastly, disclosure may be conducted through various formats – whether images, posts, tweets or videos – and on many platforms that offer specific tools for this, such as "paid partnership" tags, "sponsored" labels or even hashtags, and influencers are responsible for using these tools to maintain transparency.
The provisions on the guide are based on the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) and are applied in addition to the CP Law 2021. Moreover, the DSA and the enhanced disclosure obligations are expected to impact the use of influencers in advertising campaigns. Users should be able to see clearly when content is sponsored or organically posted on a platform, and should also see when influencers are promoting commercial messages.
It is recommended that the general rules and regulations regarding misleading advertising in Cyprus should be observed, and influencers should disclose whether there is a material relationship with a brand or advertising agency.
5.2 Advertiser Liability for Influencer Content
The CP Law 2021 incorporates an extensive definition of the word "trader", which includes "... any person acting on behalf of the trader". While the applicability of this provision has yet to be tested by the Cypriot courts, it is possible that an influencer may fall within the ambit of this definition and accordingly liability may extend to the advertiser itself. Consequently, it is advised that advertisers should actively monitor their influencers and place the necessary contractual safeguards to limit their liability.
5.3 Consumer Reviews
According to the CP Law 2021, it is crucial to disclose if and how the trader guarantees that published reviews are from customers who have tried or purchased the product where the trader offers access to consumer product reviews.
5.4 Liability for Consumer Reviews
No information has been provided in this jurisdiction.
6. Privacy and Advertising
6.1 Email Marketing
The GDPR and the Cyprus Personal Data Law (Law 125(I)/2018), which implemented certain provisions of the GDPR and repealed the Processing of Personal Data (Protection of Individuals) Law 138(I)/2001, are the two main pieces of legislation that regulate personal data processing in Cyprus. Under the GDPR, an entity that uses direct marketing, and specifically email marketing methods, will first need a legal basis in order to proceed and process personal data. In this case, consent is the appropriate legal basis, while there are several exceptions determining whether it is allowed to send emails to customers without asking for their consent.
E-Privacy Directive
The Electronic Communications and Postal Services Law 112(I) of 2004 (the "Privacy Communications Law") implements the Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications (2002/58/EC) (as modified) in Cyprus. Email marketing that is considered as a direct marketing method and is regulated under the Privacy Communications Law requires an opt-in consent before a data subject's personal data can be processed. However, if the data subject's information was collected during the provision of services in the past and the individual was given the ability to opt out, emails may be sent on an opt-out basis, as long as the marketing relates to similar products/services for which the data subject's details were originally collected.
The Cyprus Personal Data Commissioner may impose a fine of up to EUR20 million or 4% of annual global turnover, whichever is greater, for infringements.
6.2 Telemarketing
Under the Radio and Television Broadcasting Stations Law of 1998 (as amended), which regulates telemarketing activities, it is clearly stated that the transmission of telemarketing messages is prohibited during children's programmes. The sale of pharmaceutical drugs through telemarketing is also prohibited.
In relation to the sale of alcoholic beverages through telemarketing methods, the Law stipulates, inter alia, that interested companies shall ensure that advertising is not directed towards minors, does not depict minors consuming such beverages, does not encourage the excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, and does not provide a negative impression of their abstinence from consumption or their measured consumption.
A violation of the above provisions may result in a fine of EUR8,500 for every day that the violation takes place, by the CRTA.
According to the guidance published by the Cypriot Data Protection Commissioner, call centres can use the numbers listed in telephone directories or random dialling of telephone numbers, without the consent of the data subject, when this does not entail a promotional activity for a specific product or other advertising purpose. This is not the case when the activities of call centres entail advertising or when there is a need to store personal data of the data subjects, in which case they will need to obtain consent first.
In all instances, call centres will need to inform the data subjects regarding the details of the processing. Data subjects should be informed beforehand regarding the details of the controller, the purpose of the call, the recipients and their rights according to Article 11(1) of the GDPR, and should be provided with means for the exercise of their right to refuse to receive calls in the future and in the continuation of the current call.
6.3 Text Messaging
Direct marketing includes text messages (SMS) and emails that a customer receives from a service.
6.4 Targeted/Interest-Based Advertising
Depending on the specific circumstances, the available legal grounds for targeted advertising are consent and legitimate interests. According to recent guidance published by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), the following conditions should be satisfied in order for the ground of "legitimate interests" to apply:
- there is a legitimate interest pursued by the controller or a third party;
- it is necessary (prior examination is needed as to whether less invasive methods are available); and
- a balancing test is applied to examine whether the act is proportional, ensuring that the legitimate interest is not over-ridden by the individual's fundamental rights and freedoms.
When marketeers resort to marketing methods of profiling and tracking across various websites, devices and locations, they should consider consent as being the most appropriate legal basis. However, the use of consent should not be considered as an all-round solution and will not be deemed as a valid ground for any disproportionate or unfair processing of personal data.
According to the E-Privacy Directive (EC 2002/58/E), consent, as opposed to legitimate interests, is the applicable legal basis for the use of cookies, pixels and tags. It should further be noted that the use of pre-ticked boxes or scrolling through a website would not suffice as a valid consent, and that any subsequent processing of personal information must also rely on consent.
In accordance with Article 26(2) of the GDPR, controllers who wish to resort to targeted advertising methods will have to inform the data subjects beforehand about any agreements with other controllers, be transparent about all aspects of their processing activities, and provide the means for the data subjects to exercise their rights.
Τhe Cyprus Personal Data Commissioner may impose a fine of up to EUR20 million or 4% of annual global turnover, whichever is greater, for infringements.
Furthermore, according to the DSA, users will need to receive more information when an ad targets them specifically.
6.5 Marketing to Children
According to the Children's Law (Cap 352), a child is a person under the age of 18 years. Specific provisions apply with respect to the marketing of goods/services to children, in industry-specific legislation and in CARO's Code.
Personal data is defined in the GDPR. The definition that is adopted in the Cypriot Personal Data Law 125(I)/2018 includes any information relating to an identified or identifiable natural person, in particular by reference to an identifier such as a name, an identification number, location data, an online identifier or one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural or social identity of that natural person.
The GDPR and the Cypriot Personal Data Law have specific provisions relating to the conditions that need to be satisfied in order to obtain a child's consent in relation to information society services. The GDPR prescribes that the age threshold for obtaining the valid consent of a child is 16, whereas the Cypriot Personal Data Law provides that the consent of a child's custodian or legal representative is needed in order for the processing of personal data of a child under the age of 14 to be lawful.
It should also be noted that the DSA bans targeted advertising of minors based on profiling.
6.6 Other Rules
Before collecting and using people's personal data for advertising purposes, advertisers must have the subject's explicit, informed consent. Advertisers are required to be honest about data processing procedures, including the reasons for processing and the duration of data retention. People have more rights under the GDPR, such as the ability to view, correct, delete or transfer their data. Advertisers are required to support these rights, and to obtain user permission before installing non-essential cookies on a user's device, according to the E-Privacy Directive as well. These regulations are anticipated to be strengthened and better harmonised by the upcoming E-Privacy Regulation.
7. Sweepstakes and Other Consumer Promotions
7.1 Sweepstakes and Contests
Whether or not a sweepstake or chance-based contest is permitted depends on whether a participation or registration fee is necessary. If the sweepstake requires any form of consideration to be paid by participants, this activity is likely to be classified as a lottery, which is expressly prohibited pursuant to the Lotteries Law (Cap 74).
Lotteries in general are not permitted under Cypriot law, with exceptions for:
- government lotteries;
- small lotteries in which the proceeds shall be allocated for charitable purposes; and
- private lotteries within organisations, which are limited to employees of the organisation.
Apart from the possibility of a chance-based contest being classified as a lottery, sweepstakes are mostly unregulated, but the general advertising framework and provisions ensuring the protection of consumers should be followed. In addition, any collection and processing of personal data should adhere to the GDPR and the Law providing for the Protection of Natural Persons with regard to the Processing of Personal Data of 2018. The use of the collected data must be clearly defined, and the consent requirements provided by the GDPR should be observed.
7.2 Contests of Skill and Games of Chance
Cypriot legislation is silent with respect to games of skill, but it is understood that games of skill are the opposite of games of chance. Whereas the winner of a chance-based game is determined by luck, skill-based games are those in which the winner is determined based on a physical or mental attribute, and the active participation of the individual is required.
In circumstances where the winner is selected partly by a skill-based method and partly by a chance-based element, this may constitute an infringement of the Lotteries Law, provided that the word "lottery" is widely defined as any "scheme for distributing prizes by lot or chance". The same considerations regarding consumer and data protection in respect of sweepstakes will also apply to skill-based contests.
7.3 Registration and Approval Requirements
The current Cypriot legal framework does not provide rules mandating any government/regulatory body registration pre-approvals with respect to skill-based contests.
As described in 7.1 Sweepstakes and Contests, all lotteries are unlawful, so any chance game that falls within the definition of a lottery is prohibited. The exception permitted by law with regards to charitable raffles requires express permission from the Minister of Finance.
7.4 Free and Reduced-Price Offers
An example of an unfair practice according to the CP Law 2021 that is expressly regulated is where a product is described as "gratis", "free", "without charge" or similar, if the consumer must pay anything other than the unavoidable cost of responding to the commercial practice and collecting or paying for delivery of the item.
According to Article 36(7) of the CP Law 2021, a consumer may request an appropriate price reduction or withdraw from the contract if:
- neither repair nor replacement is possible;
- only repair is possible, but it failed;
- the seller did not complete the repair within a reasonable time; or
- the seller did not complete the repair.
Pursuant to Article 45 of the Law, the seller who is selling at a discounted price shall ensure that the current selling price or the percentage of reduction has a general notice of the reduction, which is clearly identifiable and is related to the product, is certainly clear, and is sufficient for understandability.
7.5 Automatic Renewal/Continuous Service Offers
Annex IV of the CP Law 2021 contains a non-exhaustive list of clauses that could be considered as being abusive – eg, a clause that "automatically extends the validity of a fixed-term contract, in the absence of a consumer declaration to the contrary, where the deadline for not extending the contract has been set at a date which is too remote in relation to the actual contract termination date". Consequently, whilst such a contract is theoretically possible, this sort of clause may breach the CP Law 2021.
8. Artificial Intelligence
8.1 AI & Advertising Content
The European Commission initially proposed a legal framework for artificial intelligence (AI) on 21 April 2021. The recently adopted EU AI framework intends to provide a definition of AI systems that is not constrained by particular technology. It also adopts a risk-based strategy that outlines specific demands and obligations for the creation, entry into the market and application of AI systems within the EU.
Companies using AI should also follow the rules included in the GDPR and other legislation, which are intended to safeguard people when their personal data is processed. In order to operate, AI systems frequently need access to enormous volumes of data, some of which may contain personal data. The GDPR establishes standards and demands for companies using AI to ensure that individuals' privacy rights are protected.
8.2 AI-Related Claims
No information has been provided in this jurisdiction.
8.3 Chatbots
No information has been provided in this jurisdiction.
9. Web 3.0
9.1 Cryptocurrency and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) regulates the advertising of crypto-assets. Amongst other things, it requires the provision of clear and concise information to clients and persons interested in crypto-assets, as defined in the Regulation. Information contained in the crypto-asset White Paper and in the relevant marketing communications, such as advertising messages and marketing material, and including through new channels such as social media platforms, should be fair, clear and not misleading. Advertising messages and marketing material should be consistent with the information provided in the crypto-asset White Paper.
9.2 Metaverse
No information has been provided in this jurisdiction.
10. Product Compliance
10.1 Regulated Products
Human clinical studies are impliedly necessary for making advertising claims, as a result of the provisions of the Medicinal Products for Human Use Law 70(I)/2001, whereby no medicinal or cosmetic product can be advertised without first having obtained a marketing authorisation from the Cypriot Pharmaceutical Authorities.
Any claim made in relation to nutritional elements of food products must comply with the requirements of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006. For example, when claiming that a product is high in fibre, certain information must be provided to the consumer in that regard. Furthermore, Regulation (EU) 1169/2011 regulates food information to be provided to consumers, and establishes the general principles to be followed, particularly with regards to labelling.
10.2 Product Placement
As per the provisions of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, which has been transposed into national law under the Radio and Television Broadcasting Stations Law of 1998 (as amended), product placement is allowed, except in the following types of programmes:
- news and current affairs;
- consumer affairs;
- religious programmes; and
- children's programmes.
In addition, programmes must not give undue prominence to the product in question.
Viewers must be clearly informed of the existence of product placement by an appropriate identification, and any product for which advertisement is prohibited, such as tobacco, cannot be promoted through product placement.
10.3 Other Products
In March 2021, secondary legislation was enacted regarding animal welfare. Under this legislation, it is not allowed to sell or advertise any pets for sale, except in the case of licensed pet shops and only for certain domestic animals listed in the legislation.
Originally published by Chambers & Partners' Advertising & Marketing guide, 22 December 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.