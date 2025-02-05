Advertising And Marketing 2024

1.1 Primary Laws and Regulation

Primary Law The Consumer Protection Law 2021 (CP Law 2021) outlines the rights of consumers in Cyprus. It states the framework for unlawful commercial practices, as well as misleading and comparative advertisements. This legislation harmonises the Cypriot national legislation with the corresponding EU legislation, which is the primary source of advertising legislation. Industry-Specific Legislation/Self-Regulation There is also specific legislation that sets out provisions aimed at a certain product or means of communication. It should be noted that part of this specific legislation was enacted to implement EU law. There are various pieces of specific legislation but, indicatively, such provisions are included in the following legislation. Specific industry requirements for claims in relation to cosmetics are set out in the Law on Cosmetic Products (106(I)/2001).

The advertisement of medicinal products is regulated by the Medicinal Products for Human Use Law 70(I)/2001.

The advertising of food products is regulated by the Food (Control and Sale) Law (54(I)/1996).

The Real Estate Agents Law (71(I)/2007) regulates who can advertise real estate property.

The Protection of Health (Control of Smoking) Law (24(I)/2007) prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products.

Secondary legislation – namely Order 449/2004, which implements Directive 2002/46/EC – provides that no person is allowed to publish any advertisement that is intended to promote food supplements in the consumer market, without the prior permission of the Director of the Public Health Service of the Ministry of Health.

Secondary legislation 02/2021, issued by the National Betting Authority, provides the Code of Practice in relation to the advertising of betting. The Broadcasting Code of the Cyprus Radio Television Authority (CRTA) (see 1.2 Enforcement and Regulatory Authorities), which is again secondary legislation, contains specific provisions as to products and services that should not be advertised on radio or television, as well as products and services for which advertisement is allowed under certain conditions (eg, alcohol). Self-Regulation In addition, the Cyprus Advertising Regulation Organisation (CARO – Cyprus' principal self-regulatory organisation) publishes an Advertising Ethics Code ("CARO's Code"), which, inter alia, includes guidance notes on the topics of alcohol, food and advertising addressed to children.

1.2 Enforcement and Regulatory Authorities

Various regulatory authorities oversee advertising practices, depending on the industry sector in which the trader is engaged. However, the main authorities are as follows. Consumer Protection Service The primary authority tasked with overseeing unfair commercial practices, including but not limited to misleading advertising, is the Consumer Protection Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry. The CPS is responsible for ensuring adherence to the CP Law 2021, probing into business practices when prompted by a complaint or at its own discretion, and initiating legal actions against businesses. In cases where the CPS identifies violations of the applicable laws, it has the authority to: order traders and third parties such as domain owners, internet service providers and, in general, anyone hosting or reproducing the infringing content in any medium to remove content, restrict access to it, or place a written notice to consumers before accessing the content;

apply for injunctive relief against infringing traders; or

impose administrative fines of up to 5% of the annual turnover of the advertiser during the preceding year, or up to EUR500,000. Cyprus Radio Television Authority The CRTA is the governing body responsible for overseeing the functioning of radio and television stations within the Republic of Cyprus. The CRTA maintains its own set of rules, known as the Broadcasting Code, and subsequent to an inquiry prompted by a complaint, it possesses the capability to: impose administrative fines of up to EUR8,500;

revoke a TV or radio station's licence, either temporarily or permanently; or

apply to court for injunctive relief.

1.3 Liability for Deceptive Advertising

According to established principles of Cypriot company law, companies have a separate legal personality from their owners/shareholders; as a result, if the company has used misleading advertising, liability does not extend to these individuals. However, the CP Law 2021 establishes that a trader for the purposes of the legislation includes not only the natural/legal entity engaged in the trading practice but also anyone acting on behalf of the trader. Consequently, consumers may file an action against directors or other officers of the legal entity that is responsible for deceptive advertising, seeking the remedies identified below. Criminal Offences According to Article 64 of the CP Law 2021, any person who takes any action that may hinder or delay the work of the CPS whilst investigating any complaint (eg, by providing false or inaccurate information) commits a criminal offence that is punishable with up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to EUR100,000, or both, and this extends to the directors of a legal person as well. Third Parties Where third parties are involved, such as domain owners, internet service providers and, in general, anyone hosting or reproducing the advertisement in any medium, the failure to comply with the instructions of the CPS will have the effect that the third party and its directors will have committed a criminal offence.

1.4 What Is Advertising?

In the CP Law 2021, the term "advertising" is defined broadly as any announcement made in the course of a commercial, industrial, craft or professional activity with the aim of promoting the supply of goods or services, including the transfer or other disposal of property, rights or obligations. CARO's Code provides a brief description of the kind of communications that are considered to be advertising. Examples include advertisements on television and radio stations, on the internet, in newspapers and magazines, in all kinds of external advertising media, such as posters, signs and electronic displays, brochures, catalogues, postal letters with advertising messages and presentations, advertising messages and promotional material sent by fax or e-mail, or through any other electronic and/or printed information medium, advertising messages in product packaging, labels and point-of-sale materials, and cinema advertisements.

1.5 Pre-approvals

Although there is no mandatory pre-approval process before an advertisement can run, CARO provides the possibility for copy advice. This procedure is an advisory service provided with absolute confidentiality, before the publication/broadcast of an advertisement, and concerns the evaluation of advertising material, in order to identify possible violations of CARO's Code and its annexes. It should be noted that any advice given in this context is not binding on the person seeking the advice, nor is it binding on CARO if there is any future complaint in relation to that advertisement.

1.6 Intellectual Property and Publicity Rights

The CP Law 2021 contains provisions as to the use of a competitor's marks or trade marks in the context of comparative advertising. There are no special rules to govern the use of publicity rights in the context of advertising, but the GDPR and privacy law – and especially Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (right to privacy) – could provide a general framework regarding the use of image rights in advertising, especially without the individual's consent. In addition, considerations are set out in CARO's Code specifying that all marketing communications should not contain any statement or claim which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity or exaggeration, may mislead the consumer regarding intellectual property rights such as patents, trade marks, designs and trade names.

1.7 Self-Regulatory Authorities

CARO is the principal self-regulatory non-profit organisation in Cyprus for all mediums and for all industry sectors. It is a member of the European Advertising Standards Alliance and has published its own advertising ethics code, which is analogous to the code of the International Chamber of Commerce. A substantial number of Cypriot TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and advertising agencies are members of CARO and are committed to adhere to its Code. Procedure and Remedies Any consumer can file a complaint with CARO in respect of an advertisement which the consumer considers to be misleading or contrary to CARO's Code. CARO operates a fast-track procedure in which the views of both parties (the complainant and the advertiser) are considered before a decision is reached, within two weeks. CARO has established a two-tier system for examining complaints, and can provide the following remedies at either stage: request a withdrawal of the offensive advertisement; or

order an amendment of the advertisement to render it compliant with CARO's Code. Whilst CARO does not have the authority to enforce its decisions or order monetary relief against the advertiser, it is able to enforce its decisions indirectly by: publishing its decision on its website;

informing media providers in which the advertisement is exhibited of its decision and requesting the immediate removal of the advertisement (the majority of media mediums have contractually agreed to comply with CARO's decisions); and

informing other agencies with extensive regulatory powers, such as the CPS, the CRTA and the Press and Information Office of the Republic of Cyprus, to take action against the advertiser.

1.8 Private Right of Action for Consumers

The CP Law 2021 introduced a private cause of action for any consumer whose economic interests have been negatively affected through any breach of the legislation. As a result, a consumer has the option to take action against any trader who has engaged in deceptive or misleading advertising practices. The court is able to provide the following remedies to consumers: declare that the contract is illegal, so the consumer is no longer legally bound by it;

order a price reduction of any good/service that is the subject matter of the contract;

award the consumer damages as considered reasonable by the court; or

take any other remedy it considers reasonable under the circumstances. Consumers are also able to seek interim and final measures pursuant to Article 62 of the law, and a trader may be ordered, amongst other things, to: immediately terminate and/or refrain from repeating the infringing acts;

take remedial action, at the discretion of the court with a view to remedying the unlawful behaviour; or

publish all or part of the court judgment or publish a remedial statement with a view to rectifying the continuing effects of the breach.

1.9 Regulatory and Legal Trends

During the past 12 months, the CPS has notably examined a breach of the CP Law 2021, whereby a trader advertised a specific product from a television station, claiming that the product had specific features which, as it turned out, it did not provide, in violation of the provisions of the law. Several cases concerning breaches of specific standards concerning food were also examined by the CPS. Significant fines were imposed on companies for milk-based products that did not meet the standards stipulated in the Standardisation, Accreditation and Technical Information Law of 2002. Although these decisions were not issued under the CP Law 2021, they serve as proof that, when it comes to consumer protection, heavy administrative fines will be imposed, especially where there are repeat offences. On one occasion, the total fine imposed was EUR220,000. Overall, it seems that recent legislation will lead to several changes regarding deceptive advertising and advertising in general, as there are new means of advertising that are being used today and advertisers are utilising new technologies and platforms to reach their target audiences. The Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to regulate online platforms and services, and will have a significant impact on advertising as it introduces several new restrictions and requirements for online platforms. Advertising is becoming more data driven and personalised, and advertisers will need to abide by the requirements of the GDPR when processing personal data.

1.10 Taste and Cultural Concerns

1.11 Politics, Regulation and Enforcement