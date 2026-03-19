Introduction

Being sent back to another country from the United Arab Emirates is one of the most dangerous legal situations a person can be in. In these cases, there are usually criminal charges in another country and a request to move someone from the UAE to that country.

The first question that comes to mind for both residents and foreigners is simple: Which UAE international extradition law firm can locals trust to handle these difficult cases well?

Not every problem can be solved by one company. It really depends on how much experience you have, how well you know international law, and how well you can defend people who are accused of crimes in more than one country. People can find the right lawyer if they know how extradition works in the United Arab Emirates.

When one country asks another to let go of someone who has been charged or convicted of a crime, this is called extradition.

Extradition in the UAE is governed by both federal laws and international treaties. These agreements make it easier for countries to work together on criminal cases and make it harder for people who are accused of serious crimes to avoid prosecution by moving to another country.

A typical process for extradition might include the following steps:

A foreign country asks for extradition or issues an arrest warrant.

The UAE government checks the request to make sure it follows both local and treaty rules.

The courts in the UAE check that the legal requirements for extradition are met.

The government decides whether or not to extradite someone.

The Necessity of Lawyers in Extradition Matters

International extradition cases are very different from regular criminal cases. Usually, they have:

Looking into crimes that cross borders

Arrest warrants from other countries

Messages from Interpol

Countries working together in a legal way

A lawyer who works on extradition cases needs to know about both international law and the criminal law in the UAE. Attorneys often work with the country's poor legal teams.

Most of the time, a reliable international extradition law firm in the United Arab Emirates will check to see if:

The crime in question is serious enough to warrant extradition under UAE law.

The request is in line with the treaty.

The case is about political or procedural issues.

The law says that the prosecution must happen within a certain amount of time.

These legal issues can sometimes be used to stop an extradition request.

What Are the Traits of a Good International Extradition Law Firm?

Good legal representation

It is different from regular criminal defense in some ways because extradition cases are very specific.

Knowledge of international criminal law

An extradition lawyer who knows what they're doing should know how criminal laws work in more than one country. The lawyer can use this information to find differences between legal systems or problems with a request from another country.

Understanding how Interpol works.

An international arrest notice or an Interpol alert is often the first step in an extradition case. Lawyers who know a lot about this area can fight these notices and deal with the risks that come with travel restrictions between countries.

Have been involved in court cases in the UAE

Even if a request comes from another country, the courts in the UAE play a big role in deciding whether or not it is legal. Because of this, lawyers need to be able to present their cases to judges in their area.

Cooperation with foreign lawyers in a planned way

You will often need to hire lawyers in the country that wants to extradite you in order to protect yourself. A legal team with a lot of connections can work together to plan defenses in different places, collect evidence, and fight procedures.

Great at dealing with problems

You might have to stay in jail or not be able to travel if you are extradited. Lawyers often have to work quickly to protect their clients' rights because they are under a lot of time pressure.

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a law firm in Dubai that helps people, businesses, and entrepreneurs with a wide range of legal issues. The company helps clients with complicated criminal and international legal problems who may be under investigation or in court in more than one place.

What UAE Courts Think About Extradition Requests

Sometimes, UAE courts say no to requests for extradition. Instead, judges carefully check that the request is completely legal. The following things may be taken into account by courts:

If the crime is illegal in both the country that asked for it and the United Arab Emirates,

If the crime is bad enough to get someone deported,

If the case has a political angle

If the request follows the rules of the treaty

Also, the courts can make sure that the process was safe. Extradition may not happen if the legal requirements are not met.

Common Situations That Lead to Extradition Requests

People from other countries who live in the United Arab Emirates often have trouble with extradition when

Crimes that hurt the economy or cost people money

In some countries, you can get an arrest warrant for business-related crimes, fraud, or financial crimes.

Investigations Across Borders

When different jurisdictions work together on an investigation, they may ask for extradition in cases that involve more than one jurisdiction.

Arrest warrants in other countries

A warrant from another country may require the person's transfer.

Red Notices from Interpol

Police all over the world can see these notices. They could lead to an arrest or questioning. A lawyer must think carefully about each case before making any decisions.

Practical Advice

If you think you might have an extradition problem in the United Arab Emirates, you should be careful and get expert legal advice. Here are some good things to do:

Get legal help right away.

Getting legal advice early on can help you avoid problems and better understand what's going on. Don't leave the country until you know what's going on. International notices may keep you at airports or other places.

Get the right forms

Lawyers may be able to figure out how strong a case is by looking at court documents, legal records, and letters.

Get help from lawyers who know a lot about international criminal cases.

General criminal lawyers may not always know what they need to know for extradition cases.

How to Choose the Best International Extradition Law Firm in the UAE

You should look at a law firm's past actions, reputation, and advertising when deciding whether to hire them. Here are some important things to think about:

Has the lawyer ever worked on cases where a client was sent back to their home country?

Are they ready to handle cases of international crime?

Do they know what Interpol does?

Can they work with lawyers from other countries if they need to?

UAE citizens should usually work with an international extradition law firm that knows both international criminal law and the laws of the UAE.

Conclusion

In the UAE, cases that involve international extradition need complicated legal processes that go beyond normal criminal defense. They need to be smart in court, work with governments all over the world, and read treaties carefully.

It's important to choose a reputable international extradition law firm to protect your legal rights, whether you live in the country or are an expat.

People should look for lawyers who have successfully defended criminals in other countries, know how international law works, and are good at working with the UAE legal system. They should think about more than just names or rankings.

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy and other Dubai law firms that deal with cross-border criminal cases help people with complicated legal issues that span multiple countries. Early legal advice and a well-thought-out legal plan can have a big effect on extradition cases in the United Arab Emirates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.