Fraud schemes in the UAE are evolving rapidly, exploiting the country's digital infrastructure through phishing, investment scams, and identity theft. With fraud attempts rising 35% annually and costing billions in losses, understanding how to recognize warning signs and protect your legal rights has become essential for residents and businesses operating in Dubai and across the Emirates.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

Article Insights

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular: within Accounting and Audit, Cannabis & Hemp and Immigration topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

Fraud in the UAE is becoming more complex, with individuals and companies being victims to phishing emails, false investment schemes and fake phone calls. It is illegal for unlicensed companies to make anonymous calls about financial products, but scammers are taking advantage of the hyper-digital environment of the country to steal personal and financial information. Understanding the fraud meaning and what fraud looks like in practice can help anyone from becoming a victim. The fraud definition under UAE law covers a number of different kinds of schemes, especially in the context of fraud Dubai and fraud UAE.

For example, phishing is when someone sends a misleading message to trick someone else into revealing of sensitive information. Or, identity theft is when a person steals someone else’s personal information for fraudulent purposes. This guide details how to recognize common scams and protect your rights in the UAE.

Navigate UAE law with confidence. Become a part of r/KnowTheLaw —your Reddit group for sharp analysis, strategic advice, and real solutions to complex legal matters.

What is Fraud in the UAE

Fraud Definition and Legal Meaning

Fraud is defined under Article 399 of the UAE Penal Code as “the illegal acquisition of money, movable property or immovable property belonging to another by fraudulent means”. Fraudulent activity, defined by law, consists not only of deception, but also three basic conditions. The victim must be induced to do something they would not normally do, such as transferring ownership of property. The perpetrator's actions must in fact deceive the victim by means of some material activity or external appearance which gives credibility to the fraud. The fraud must be convincing to an ordinary individual of average intelligence.

Fraud is the intentional deception to obtain an unfair profit or to deprive someone of their lawful right to the ownership of property. The law criminalizes misrepresentation of facts through words or conduct, omission of facts or false statements that cause financial or non-financial loss to the victim. Federal Law No. 19 of 2016 is dedicated to commercial fraud and defines it as the act of deceiving customers by changing the nature, quantity, price, specifications or origin of a commodity or by providing misleading commercial information.

Types of Fraud Recognized Under UAE Law

Fraud is generally classified into two categories such as internal and external. Internal fraud is committed by an employee of a licensed entity, while external fraud involves a third-party committing a crime against a business. The law recognizes several types of fraud, including misappropriation of assets, misrepresentation of financial and non-financial statements, corruption (such as bribery and illegal gratuities), misconduct (a violation of policies and regulations), and intentional deception for unlawful personal gain.

Fund transfer fraud is one of the most financially damaging types of fraud in the UAE. The business email compromise is a cyberattack, achieved through hacking or phishing, where an attacker pretends to be a company official to authorize a transaction. Phishing and hacking occur when a party obtains sensitive information online or via phone through malicious links. Forgery is the unlawful alteration of documents or signatures to deceive another party.

Why Fraud Cases Are Rising in Dubai and UAE

Scam messages increased by 35% last year, while 54% of UAE residents have been victims of fraud at least once. More disturbingly, 17% of victims have been scammed more than once. Banking leaders said 66% have seen an increase in fraud attempts, while 58% reported an increase in losses. The financial impact is huge with 62% estimating annual fraud losses in excess of AED 18.36 million.

To obtain personal and financial information, the fraudsters impersonate government bodies, official institutions, or trusted companies using advanced methods. The rapid growth of the digital payments, and real-time transaction systems create new opportunities for criminals to exploit.

Common Scams and Fraud Schemes in the UAE

Criminals in the UAE operate several fraud schemes, each exploiting a different vulnerability in the digital ecosystem.

Phishing and Email Fraud

Phishing emails and fraudulent messages are the origin of over 75% of cyber violations, with more than 3.4 billion phishing emails sent daily across the globe. The cybercriminals present themselves as banks, government agencies, and shipping companies to steal login credentials and financial information. And more than 90% of digital breaches are now attributed to AI-powered phishing and detection is becoming more difficult due to the scammers use of advanced technologies to eliminate typical warning signs.

Phone Call Scams (Vishing)

The scammers call pretending to be from the Dubai Police, banks or government departments and ask for payment for fake fines or for confidential information. These vishing attacks will create a sense of urgency, warning victims that their licenses will be revoked or their accounts suspended if they do not act immediately. The report said that fraud alone cost AED 1.2 billion between 2021 and 2023.

Investment and Ponzi Schemes

The Ponzi schemes simply pay existing investors with money from new investors instead of real profits. The investment scams in Dubai usually promise 36% per year, or 3% per month, returns. This misleading investment fraud come under Article 399 of the Emirates Penal Code, and it can lead to the imposition of imprisonment up to 3 years and fines of up to AED 200,000. The Forex trading scams use aggressive telemarketing and false projections to obtain deposits.

Identity Theft and Impersonation

The criminals illegally use personal information like passport number, bank account details or Emirates ID to open accounts or commit crimes in someone else’s name. They act as official persons with false names through internet platforms to seize movable properties or documents.

Fake Lottery and Prize Scams

The scammers contact the victims and claiming they have won cash prizes or something similar, and they want victims to provide all of their banking details or personal details or upfront payments for the taxes and processing fees in return for the release of their winnings.

Online Shopping and Payment Fraud

In 2024, there were over 38 million phishing attacks, and a 36.5% increase in the detection of suspicious URLs. The fake shopping messages appear around seasonal events such as Black Friday, with the fake deals and the pressure to buy before the offer expires.

How to Identify and Spot Fraud Attempts

1. Warning Signs of Fraudulent Communication

The UAE Cyber Security Council has pointed out several important signs to identify fraudulent messages. These communications typically have a sense of urgency, lack personalization, seem too good to be true and are typically from unknown numbers or contacts. Examples include “You have won”, “You are entitled to a refund”, “Verify your bank account” or “Exclusive discounted credit card offer”.

Messages with bad grammar, misspelled words or unknown sender IDs demanding immediate payment indicate a fraudulent intent. All Dubai Police communication is done via the domain name @dubaipolice.gov.ae, and any deviation should be reported immediately. Real government emails don’t come from Gmail accounts, and officials never ask for sensitive information on phone calls or text messages.

2. Red Flags in Financial Offers

If the investment scheme promises the guaranteed returns or monthly profits over 10%, it is a clear sign of fraud. Pressuring tactics like “limited spots available” or “this offer expires tonight” bypass the rational decision-making. The legitimate investment platforms will never guarantee a fixed returns, will never ask you to make urgent payments outside regulated channels, and will never contact you unsolicited on WhatsApp.

3. Recognizing Fake Websites and Emails

Fake websites will have prices that look too good to be true, will not have any active social media accounts, will have a poor design with grammatical errors and will have suspicious brand names that have slight changes in spelling. Check URLs carefully, they should start with https:// and look out for domain name changes.

4. Suspicious Requests for Personal Information

The authorities will never ask you for your national identity number, QID number, verification codes or bank details over the phone, text message or via an unknown link. Banks will never ask you for your OTP codes and genuine entities will not ask you to take any urgent action through unverified channels.

How to Protect Your Rights and Report Fraud in UAE

1. Immediate Steps When You Suspect Fraud

The immediate steps to are stopping all the communication with the suspected fraudster. Do not sign additional documents or transfer more money. Secure the accounts by changing online banking passwords, and lowering transaction limits. And collect all the evidence in both digital and physical form, including chats, emails, bank statements, and contracts.

2. Reporting Fraud to Dubai Police eCrime Portal

Dubai Police has an online portal ecrimehub.gov.ae for reporting cybercrimes. Residents can register complaints through the eCrime website, Dubai Police App or Smart Police Stations that are available 24/7. The platform covers online fraud, identity theft and cyberbullying within the geographical boundaries of Dubai. For general queries, call the Call Center at 901.

3. Filing Complaints with UAE Ministry of Interior

The MoI UAE application provides three main services offered by the Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Platform. The Cybercrime Reporting Service allows victims to report incidents through one federal platform. The Information Submission Service allows users to report information related to cybercrimes, while the Cybercrime Consultation Service provides expert advice on legal issues and how to deal with online threats. Another channel for reporting is the My Safe Society app, launched by UAE Federal Public Prosecution.

4. Legal Rights of Fraud Victims in UAE

Victims can be involved directly in criminal proceedings and claim compensatory for damages. Article 22 of the Criminal Procedures Code allows to claim civil claims against the accused during investigation or before criminal court. Criminal courts can transfer civil claims to civil courts, where a conviction is enough to prove liability. Victims can claim criminal sanctions and civil compensation at the same time.

5. Documents and Evidence You Need to Collect

Provide the identity documents, e.g., passport/Emirates ID screenshots, correspondence, email, chat messages, and transactions in banking. Share the links to scam sites or accounts; provide financial documents, such as receipts, bank statements, transfer confirmations, and contracts along with a detailed complaint establishing when and how the matter occurred.

Conclusion

The fraud schemes of the UAE are ever-changing, but vigilance is the best weapon. By identifying warning signs, especially in phishing schemes and fake investment offers, residents can protect themselves from the financial loss. The trick is to remain vigilant, double-check all the communications through the official channels, and report if found suspicious activity without any delay. With the right knowledge and quick action, everyone can protect their rights and helps to reduce the fraud across the UAE.

Key Takeaways

Understanding fraud and how to deal with scams can help you to protect your money and personal information in the UAE’s growing digital world. Knowing the common ways fraud is carried out can help individuals and businesses to avoid financial loss, identity theft and other serious problems. Knowing how fraud is commonly committed can help individuals and businesses avoid losing money, having their identity stolen and other serious problems.

Recognize red flags immediately : Red flags of the fraud include high guaranteed returns like 10% or more a month , urgent requests for payments, and requests for the personal informations over the phone or through unofficial channels.

: Red flags of the fraud include high , urgent requests for payments, and requests for the personal informations over the phone or through unofficial channels. Verify before you trust : Always verify the communications through official channels. the Dubai Police uses only @ dubaipolice.gov.ae domain and legitimate banks never ask for OTP codes or passwords.

: Always verify the communications through official channels. the Dubai Police uses only @ and legitimate banks never ask for or passwords. Report fraud through proper channels : You can lodge complaints and take legal actions through Dubai Police eCrime portal at ecrimehub.gov.ae or the Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Platform.

: You can lodge complaints and take legal actions through at or the Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Platform. Document everything for protection : Collection of evidence like screenshots, emails, bank statements, and other correspondence will help you for further proceedings of the case. The victims can pursue criminal penalties and civil compensation at the same time.

: Collection of evidence like screenshots, emails, bank statements, and other correspondence will help you for of the case. The victims can pursue and civil compensation at the same time. Act fast when fraud is suspected: Immediately stop talking to the fraudsters and change the passwords to secure your accounts and reduce the limits of the transactions to prevent further damage.

Fraud cases are rising by 35% each year, and 54% of UAE residents have been victims at least once. Knowing about these safeguards is essential for the financial security in the Emirates.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I report fraud to authorities in the UAE?

Several methods to report the fraud in the UAE. The Dubai Police has an online eCrime portal at ecrimehub.gov.ae, where you can file complaints 24/7. Alternatively, you can use the Dubai Police App, go to Smart Police Stations or dial 901 for general inquiries. And the Ministry of Interior's Cybercrime Platform, available through the MoI UAE app, enables you to lodge reports, share the details about cybercrimes and receive expert advice on how to deal with online threats.

2. What are the most common types of fraud schemes in the UAE?

The common frauds in the UAE includes, phishing and email fraud (more than 75% of cybercrimes), phone call scams (where criminals impersonate officials), investment and Ponzi schemes (offering unrealistic returns), identity theft (using stolen personal data), fake lottery and prize scams, and online shopping fraud. These schemes often use the country’s digital payment systems and go after both individuals and businesses.

3. What immediate actions should I take if I suspect I've been scammed?

Please do not communicate with the person you suspect to be a fraudster any further, and do not send any more money or sign any papers. Change the passwords on your online banking and reduce the limits on your transactions to protect your accounts. Gather all the evidence including screenshots, emails, chat messages, bank statements and contracts. Please report the matter to Dubai Police through the eCrime portal or the Ministry of Interior’s Cybercrime Platform at as soon as possible.

4. What warning signs indicate a fraudulent communication or offer?

Some of the key red flags to look out for include messages that are trying to create a sense of urgency, the promises of guaranteed returns of more than 10% per month, requests for personal information through unofficial channels, messages with poor grammar and spelling errors, messages from unknown numbers or suspicious email domains, and pressure tactics such as “limited time offers”. The Legitimate UAE government agencies will never email from Gmail accounts or ask for OTP codes, passwords or Emirates ID details by way of phone calls or SMS.

Q5. Can fraud victims in the UAE seek compensation for their losses?

Yes, the UAE law provides protection to the victims of fraud to claim compensation. As per the Article 22 of the Criminal Procedures Code, the victims may bring a civil claim against the accused, either during the investigation or before the criminal court. You may simultaneously pursue criminal penalties and civil compensation. Even if the criminal court may pass the civil claims to the civil courts, the conviction in the criminal court is enough to establish liability and enable the victims to recover the financial losses sustained.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.