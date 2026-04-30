INTERPOL Red Notices are not international arrest warrants but alerts based on domestic warrants that can be challenged when they violate the organization's Constitution and Rules on the Processing of Data.

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Introduction

A defence against an INTERPOL Red Notice centres on proving that the notice violates INTERPOL’s internal regulations, specifically its Constitution and the Rules on the Processing of Data (RPD). This is because a Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant but an alert based on a domestic warrant. A successful defence focuses on challenging the compliance of the data within INTERPOL’s system rather than arguing the underlying criminal case itself.

Grounds for Defence: Constitutional Violations

The most robust defences are built on Articles 2 and 3 of the INTERPOL Constitution. Under Article 2, INTERPOL is mandated to act in the “spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)”. A defence can argue that the request infringes upon fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression, assembly, or association, if it violates the fundamental rights. Article 3 strictly forbids INTERPOL from issuing notices for undertaking activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character. Pure Political offences are the offences where the charge is inherently political, such as treason, espionage, or sedition. The Red Notice shall not be issued for such offences. For crimes that have both ordinary and political elements (e.g., a crime committed during a coup), the predominance test is used to determine whether a Red Notice can be issued. If the political aspect prevails in the request, a defence would argue that the request is motivated by a desire to persecute a political opponent rather than to prosecute a genuine crime.

Prohibited Offences Defence

Under Article 83 of the RPD, certain categories of offences are explicitly excluded from the Red Notice system. A defence can seek deletion if the notice concerns behavioural or cultural norms, such as prostitution or drug possession for personal use. Family/Private Matters, including adultery, bigamy, or failure to pay child support, are also excluded. Furthermore, Administrative/Private Disputes, including defamation or traffic violations, are prohibited unless they are linked to serious or organised crime.

Application of Predominance Test

The predominance test is the legal yardstick INTERPOL uses to decide if a case with both political and criminal elements is eligible for global cooperation under Article 3 of its Constitution. INTERPOL does not weigh the culpability of an inpidual, instead examines specific evidentiary factors (Article 34(3) of the RPD) on a case-by-case basis to see if the ordinary-law aspect of the crime prevails. The test is not used for “pure” offences (e.g., treason, espionage, or desertion), which are automatically excluded from INTERPOL channels. It applies only to “relative” (mixed) offences that combine political, military, religious, or racial motives with ordinary criminal acts such as murder or fraud. Offences that pose a serious threat to life, liberty, or property, such as bombings or kidnapping, are typically viewed as predominantly ordinary-law crimes, even if the motive was political. The term predominantly ordinary-law crimes refers to a legal determination made through the “predominance test” in cases involving “relative offenses”. INTERPOL assesses whether the criminal methods used were proportionate to the stated political objective. If the victims are civilians or non-combatants, the ordinary-law nature of the crime generally prevails over any political context. Under the “Belgian Clause”, in line with extradition law, evidence that a crime involved the assassination or attempted assassination of a Head of State (or their family) serves as a special evidentiary standard. Such acts are never considered political offences under the predominance test and are processed as predominantly ordinary-law crimes.

The test allows for global cooperation on terrorism when acts seriously threaten life, regardless of political motives. Another example is that if a person commits murder to create disorder during an election, the seriousness of the homicide makes the case predominantly ordinary-law in nature, despite the political context. However, acts such as murder committed by military forces during an armed conflict are often excluded because the military and political aspects predominate.

Challenging and Deleting a Red Notice

The Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) is a separate entity that makes sure that the organization follows its rules when it handles personal information. Inpiduals can access, correct, or challenge data recorded in INTERPOL’s files through CCF. Inpiduals who suspect they may have been the subject of an alert may contact the CCF directly to determine whether a Red Notice has been issued for them. Applications submitted to the CCF are treated with full confidentiality throughout the review process.

The Commission is composed of members with the specific expertise required to evaluate the legality of data processing. Its primary functions include processing requests from inpiduals regarding information contained in the organization’s files, providing expert advice to INTERPOL concerning any project or set of rules involving the processing of personal data and ensuring that all data processing remains in compliance with the INTERPOL Constitution and the Rules on the Processing of Data (RPD).

If the CCF concludes that a Red Notice does not comply with INTERPOL’s rules, it will decide to cancel and delete the data. Once a deletion finding is made, the data is immediately removed from all INTERPOL databases. A notification is sent to all 196 member countries informing them of the CCF’s decision. Following a successful challenge and the subsequent removal of a notice, the inpidual concerned may be issued a formal certificate confirming that they are no longer the subject of a Red Notice, which can be used to assist them if they encounter travel difficulties in countries whose domestic records have not yet been updated. Although the nation that initially requested the notice may continue to maintain the inpidual on its own domestic wanted list. To maintain the long-term integrity of the global alert system, the Notices and Diffusions Task Force (NDTF) conducts systematic and continual reviews of existing notices. This rigorous oversight ensures that alerts are not only legal at the time of issuance but remain so throughout their lifecycle.

Conclusion

To maximize the effectiveness of a legal challenge against Red Notice, defence strategies should leverage INTERPOL’s updated Repository of Practice (November 2024). This document gives important information about how the organization uses human rights and neutrality standards in real-life situations. For instance, people who are wrongfully accused of terrorism can be defended by pointing out that there is no “active and meaningful link” to real crimes, as mere association or shared beliefs are insufficient for a Red Notice. Furthermore, for those with refugee status, international law and the principle of non-refoulement generally prohibit the country of origin from using INTERPOL channels to pursue them. A sophisticated defence also scrutinises the coherence between charges and supporting facts, ensuring that general summaries are not used to mask politically motivated requests or cases lacking evidence. Finally, if a notice is successfully removed, obtaining a formal certificate of deletion is essential to avoid future travel complications and ensure databases are updated globally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.