National Anti Narcotics Authority (Video)

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
- within Accounting and Audit, Cannabis & Hemp and Immigration topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
In this video, The UAE government has ruled to establish a federal authority under the name “National Anti-Narcotics Authority” (“Authority”) to combat drug trafficking and other offences related to narcotics drugs, under Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025.
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