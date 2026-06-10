The International Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its 2026 Arbitration Rules, marking a significant shift in how international arbitrations will be conducted. With the removal of mandatory Terms of Reference...

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The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has introduced its 2026 Arbitration Rules, effective from 1 June 2026, aimed at enhancing efficiency, clarity and user-friendliness in response to evolving arbitration practice.

ICC Arbitration Rules 2026: Key Updates

The ICC has introduced its revised 2026 Arbitration Rules, effective from 1 June 2026, continuing its efforts to modernise arbitral proceedings. The new ICC Rules apply to all arbitrations commenced on or after that date, unless the parties agree otherwise.

One of the most significant structural changes is the departure from the Terms of Reference, which are no longer mandatory. The initial Case Management Conference takes a more prominent role in shaping the proceedings and establishing the procedural timetable. It remains mandatory and must be held within 30 days from receiving the file from the Secretariat (Article 24).

The Rules also expand the ICC’s expedited framework. In addition to the existing expedited procedure, a new Highly Expedited Arbitration (Appendix VI) has been introduced, to be applied when all parties so agree (Article 33), providing a markedly accelerated process, including an award within three months of the initial case management conference. At the same time, the threshold for the automatic application of the Expedited Procedure has been increased, broadening its scope.

Another point of practical relevance is the formal introduction of an early determination mechanism. Parties may now request the dismissal of claims or defences that are manifestly without merit or fall outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction (Article 30).

There are also some targeted adjustments to emergency arbitration. In particular, the scope of parties against whom emergency measures can be sought has been broadened to include any party for which, based on information in the Application, an arbitration agreement binding such party may exist (Appendix IV, Article 1(2)(c)), and the Rules now expressly allow for ex parte preliminary orders in urgent situations (Appendix IV, Article 7). This should make emergency relief a more effective tool in practice, especially where speed is critical.

Beyond these changes, the 2026 Rules introduce a number of other updates aimed at reflecting current practice. These include stronger move towards electronic communications, greater flexibility in how and when awards are rendered, and enhanced disclosure obligations for arbitrators, including a requirement for parties to assist in identifying potential conflicts at an early stage and an express duty to resolve doubts in favour of disclosure. The approach to time limits has also been modified: instead of a rigid default period, the deadline for an award will be aligned with the procedural timetable and determined on a case-by-case basis.

What does this mean in practice?

In practice, the 2026 Rules are likely to make ICC arbitrations faster and more flexible, in particular by removing the Terms of Reference. The Rules have a stronger focus on efficiency: more cases will be fast-tracked, and weak claims can potentially be disposed of at an early stage. At the same time, parties and their counsel must be prepared for a more front-loaded process and tighter procedural timelines.

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