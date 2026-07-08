Luxembourg Introduces A New Tax Regime For Employee Stock Options Granted By Young Innovative Companies

The Bill has two components: It introduces a targeted tax regime for stock options granted by young innovative companies (YICs) to their employees, and it separately codifies the existing tax treatment of ordinary...

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Background

On 1 July 2026, the Luxembourg government filed Bill n°8782 (“Bill”) with the Chamber of Deputies, amending the Luxembourg income tax law (LITL). The Bill has two components: It introduces a targeted tax regime for stock options granted by young innovative companies (YICs) to their employees, and it separately codifies the existing tax treatment of ordinary employee stock option plans. The measure implements a commitment made in the government’s March 2025 startup action plan and is intended to make equity compensation more attractive for Luxembourg-based scale-ups competing for talent.

The proposal addresses one of the principal tax obstacles to implementing employee equity plans in privately held Luxembourg companies by removing the need to determine a taxable fair market value at grant or exercise.

The New YIC Regime (New Articles 100bis and 104ter LITL)

Tax treatment

Under current law, the benefit in kind arising from an employee stock option is generally taxed either at grant (freely negotiable options) or at exercise (non-freely negotiable options), based on the fair market value of the underlying options or shares (a valuation exercise that is often costly and contentious for early-stage companies).

For options that qualify, the Bill removes tax at both grant and exercise: The benefit in kind on exercise is deemed to be zero. Taxation is deferred to the disposal of the underlying shares, and the resulting gain (sale price less the exercise price paid by the employee) is taxed as extraordinary income at one-quarter of the employee’s overall rate, resulting in an effective tax rate of roughly 11.45% maximum.

Eligibility

To qualify, the options must be non-transferable and granted by a YIC (or a group entity). A YIC is broadly a fully taxable collective entity that (i) has existed for less than 10 years, (ii) employs fewer than 150 people, (iii) has a balance sheet or turnover not exceeding 30 million euros, and (iv) carries on an innovative activity (at least two FTEs, and R&D spend representing at least 15% of operating expenses in one of the past three financial years).

Key limitations

Listed companies, SICARs, real estate companies, law firms, and audit/accounting firms are excluded.

On the employee side, the holder cannot own, at grant or during the preceding 24 months, more than 25% of the capital, voting rights, or profit rights of the employer (or a group entity), and the options cannot be granted in substitution for cash compensation. Consistent with current practice, cash-settled or “phantom” option arrangements fall outside the new regime, as they do not confer an entitlement to actual shares.

Employer election

Employers must elect into the regime separately for each plan and report detailed information (including a nominative list of option holders) to the competent tax office by 1 March of the year following grant. Missing this deadline causes the plan to fall back into the ordinary regime.

Codification of the Ordinary Regime (New Article 104bis LITL)

For options that do not qualify for or opt into the YIC regime, the Bill largely codifies existing administrative practice in a new Article 104bis LITL. Freely negotiable options remain taxable at grant and non-freely negotiable options at exercise, both by reference to fair market value (for example, using a Black-Scholes-type methodology). The Bill also introduces a statutory valuation discount of 5% per year of lock-up, capped at 20%, subject to reporting conditions.

Effective Date

If enacted as filed, the new rules would apply to options granted from tax year 2027.

Practical Considerations

The YIC regime should be of particular interest to VC- and PE-backed Luxembourg portfolio companies and growth-stage startups, given eligibility thresholds set well above those of the startup tax credit.

Removing the need to value options or shares at grant or exercise reduces implementation cost and valuation risk for companies and employees alike and defers any tax cost for employees until a liquidity event actually occurs. Companies operating or planning to grant equity incentive plans in Luxembourg should assess eligibility against the new thresholds and sector exclusions and build the annual election and reporting deadlines into their equity compensation processes.

Conclusion

The Bill remains subject to the opinion of the Counsil of State (“Conseil d’Etat”) and parliamentary review, and its provisions may still change before enactment. We will continue to monitor the Bill’s progress and report on material developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.