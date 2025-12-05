ARTICLE
5 December 2025

10.10 – André Zerafa Meets Joyce Grech (Podcast)

In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Andre Zerafa speaks with Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Bank Malta, about how the bank's global net-zero ambition is shaping its sustainability agenda.
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
André Zerafa
In this episode of Ganado Meets the Malta ESG Alliance, Ganado's Andre Zerafa speaks with Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Bank Malta, about how the bank's global net-zero ambition is shaping its sustainability agenda. Joyce highlights major investments, including the energy-efficient transformation of the Qormi Hub, alongside efforts to support clients on their ESG journey. She also addresses key hurdles such as data gaps, supplier awareness, and regulatory uncertainty, and explains how culture-building, employee engagement, and strong governance are enabling HSBC to move beyond compliance and drive meaningful change within the Malta ESG Alliance.

André Zerafa
