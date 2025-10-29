Q3 2025 Wrap-up On Sustainability | Eyes On ESG (Video)

- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Real Estate and Construction and Criminal Law topic(s)
- in European Union
The third quarter of 2025 brought a mix of simplification, supervision and next steps for sustainability in the EU.
🎥 In our latest Eyes on ESG video, Dino Serafini (Legal Lead, ESG & Sustainability) and Antoine Peter (Advisory Lead, ESG & Sustainability) unpack the most relevant ESG developments from Luxembourg and Brussels. Here's a snapshot of what they cover:
- ✔️ ESMA's Common Supervisory Action – key findings on SFDR disclosures, sustainability risk integration and governance gaps
- ✔️ CSSF follow-up – call for all supervised entities to assess compliance and take corrective measures
- ✔️ CSRD in Luxembourg – voluntary ESRS reporting ahead of national implementation is increasingly common
- ✔️ Omnibus & simplification – full steam ahead, but the green transition remains on the agenda
- ✔️ EU "kill list" – several Level II acts, including SFDR and CSRD texts, put on hold until 2027
🎯 "ESG affects performance, IFMs must have a clear plan," says Antoine.
📄 "Simplification is the word of the quarter," adds Dino.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.