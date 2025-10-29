ARTICLE
29 October 2025

Q3 2025 Wrap-up On Sustainability | Eyes On ESG (Video)

Arendt & Medernach

The third quarter of 2025 brought a mix of simplification, supervision and next steps for sustainability in the EU.
Dino Serafini and Antoine Peter
The third quarter of 2025 brought a mix of simplification, supervision and next steps for sustainability in the EU.

🎥 In our latest Eyes on ESG video, Dino Serafini (Legal Lead, ESG & Sustainability) and Antoine Peter (Advisory Lead, ESG & Sustainability) unpack the most relevant ESG developments from Luxembourg and Brussels. Here's a snapshot of what they cover:

  • ✔️ ESMA's Common Supervisory Action – key findings on SFDR disclosures, sustainability risk integration and governance gaps
  • ✔️ CSSF follow-up – call for all supervised entities to assess compliance and take corrective measures
  • ✔️ CSRD in Luxembourg – voluntary ESRS reporting ahead of national implementation is increasingly common
  • ✔️ Omnibus & simplification – full steam ahead, but the green transition remains on the agenda
  • ✔️ EU "kill list" – several Level II acts, including SFDR and CSRD texts, put on hold until 2027

🎯 "ESG affects performance, IFMs must have a clear plan," says Antoine.

📄 "Simplification is the word of the quarter," adds Dino.

Authors
Photo of Dino Serafini
Dino Serafini
Photo of Antoine Peter
Antoine Peter
