7 July 2025

Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advises B-RayZ On Its Strategic Partnership With Affidea As Part Of Its Series A Extension Round

Kellerhals Carrard is pleased to have advised b-rayZ AG, a Swiss medtech company specializing in AI-powered breast imaging solutions, on its recent strategic partnership with Affidea Group, a leading European provider of provider of community-based polyclinics, specialist services and advanced diagnostics.

As part of the transaction, Affidea has joined b-rayZ's series A extension financing round as a strategic investor. The partnership goes beyond capital, establishing b-rayZ as Affidea's preferred AI partner for breast imaging and setting the stage for a broad rollout of its technology across Affidea's clinical network. This transaction marks a major milestone in b-rayZ's growth and underscores its role at the forefront of AI innovation in medical imaging. We congratulate the b-rayZ team and all parties involved on the successful closing of this deal, and are humbled by the feedback that Cristina Rossi, co-founder and CEO at b-rayZ, shared with us: "We truly appreciated the guidance of Umberto and his team throughout the negotiations. His genuine commitment to finding common ground for the negotiation, structuring a solid framework for future collaboration, and aligning with the latest benchmarks made a real difference. With their availability, competence, and sharp negotiation skills, the KC team proved to be a highly valuable partner along the process".

The Kellerhals Carrard team was led by Umberto Milano  (Partner, VC/M&A) and further included Kerim Tbaishat (Partner, Tax), Gaspare Loderer  (Senior Associate, Data Protection), Vera Vallone (Associate, IP), Jascha Mattmann (Associate, VC/M&A) and Lisa Schmid (Paralegal).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

