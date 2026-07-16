South Korea Expands International Anti-Piracy Strategy With Southeast Asia In Focus

South Korea has announced an expansion of its international anti-piracy efforts, signalling a growing recognition that digital piracy is no longer a domestic issue but a transnational criminal challenge requiring coordinated cross-border enforcement.

The initiative strengthens cooperation between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA), and international law enforcement partners, including Interpol and the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It also places greater emphasis on collaboration with authorities across Southeast Asia, where many online piracy operations have regional connections.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in anti-piracy strategy. Rather than focusing solely on website takedowns or blocking orders, enforcement efforts are increasingly targeting the inpiduals, infrastructure and organised networks responsible for distributing pirated content.

This development is particularly significant given the continued global growth of Korean entertainment. As demand for K-dramas, films and music continues to increase, so too has the scale and sophistication of criminal groups seeking to profit from unauthorised distribution.

For rights holders, the announcement demonstrates an increasing willingness by governments to pursue coordinated international investigations where piracy operations span multiple jurisdictions. Modern piracy networks frequently rely on infrastructure distributed across several countries, with hosting services, payment providers, administrators and users often located in different regions. As a result, intelligence sharing and cross-border cooperation are becoming essential components of effective enforcement.

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