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16 July 2026

South Korea Expands International Anti-Piracy Strategy With Southeast Asia In Focus

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South Korea has announced an expansion of its international anti-piracy efforts, strengthening cooperation with Interpol, US Homeland Security, and Southeast Asian authorities to combat transnational digital piracy operations. The initiative marks a strategic shift from website takedowns to targeting the individuals, infrastructure, and organized networks behind unauthorized content distribution, particularly as demand for Korean entertainment continues to grow globally.
South Korea Intellectual Property
Oliver Walsh
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South Korea has announced an expansion of its international anti-piracy efforts, signalling a growing recognition that digital piracy is no longer a domestic issue but a transnational criminal challenge requiring coordinated cross-border enforcement.

The initiative strengthens cooperation between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA), and international law enforcement partners, including Interpol and the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It also places greater emphasis on collaboration with authorities across Southeast Asia, where many online piracy operations have regional connections.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in anti-piracy strategy. Rather than focusing solely on website takedowns or blocking orders, enforcement efforts are increasingly targeting the inpiduals, infrastructure and organised networks responsible for distributing pirated content.

This development is particularly significant given the continued global growth of Korean entertainment. As demand for K-dramas, films and music continues to increase, so too has the scale and sophistication of criminal groups seeking to profit from unauthorised distribution.

For rights holders, the announcement demonstrates an increasing willingness by governments to pursue coordinated international investigations where piracy operations span multiple jurisdictions. Modern piracy networks frequently rely on infrastructure distributed across several countries, with hosting services, payment providers, administrators and users often located in different regions. As a result, intelligence sharing and cross-border cooperation are becoming essential components of effective enforcement.

References

  1. Excel V. Dyquiangco, “South Korea launches anti-piracy campaigns against illicit content distribution,” Asia IP, 12 June 2026.

  2. Jhoo Dong-chan, “Gov’t holds joint content copyright enforcement meeting in Seoul,” The Korea Times, 9 June 2026.

  3. Shim Sun-ah, “Culture minister blocks access to illegal sites under new anti-piracy law,” Yonhap News Agency, 11 May 2026.

  4. “Amendment to the Copyright Act Addresses Pirated Content,” Kim & Chang Newsletter, 10 February 2026.

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