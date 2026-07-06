Filing Complaints Against Online IP Infringement In Indonesia

Indonesia’s regulation on reporting online intellectual property (IP) infringement provides comprehensive procedural guidance for IP rights holders and their licensees in reporting online infringement complaints. Issued in December 2025 by the Ministry of Law as Regulation No. 47 of 2025 regarding Handling of Intellectual Property Infringement Reports in Electronic Systems, this regulation covers all types of IP rights. It also specifies documentation when reporting infringement, and lays out the procedures for examination, verification, and enforcement actions.

Submission of Complaints

Complainants may submit reports through the online system of the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) or in person at the DGIP office. Complaints may also be filed through an authorized proxy.

Under the regulation, complainants are required to provide the following information and documents:

Personal details of the complainant;

Brief description of the protected work or subject matter (i.e., type of IP and name or address of the infringing website, portal, account, or application, or a link to the location of the infringing content);

Complete description of the alleged infringement;

Certificate of registration or recordal of the relevant IP;

Recordal of IP license agreement, if any; and

Other supporting evidence.

Verification and Examination Process

Upon receiving a complaint, the responsible formality officer may request clarification or additional supporting documents. In the latter case, the complainant must then submit the necessary administrative documents within 14 days of the notification date.

Once the documentation is deemed complete and sufficient, the case will be formally registered.

Subsequently, the DGIP will establish a verification team to handle online IP violations, which will include the Civil Servant Investigator (PPNS), the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, experts with relevant expertise in IP, and representatives from related associations such as AVISI (Indonesian Video Streaming Association).

After examining the report, the team will prepare the Minutes of Verification, which will outline the details of the complaint. These will review the supporting evidence, the conclusions reached, and any recommendations for further action, including potential enforcement measures.

Based on the results of the verification, the verification team will prepare a recommendation outlining whether the reported content constitutes IP infringement. The recommendation will include the basis for the findings and propose appropriate enforcement measures, such as content removal, access blocking, or other necessary actions.

For general IP cases, verification is to be completed within three working days of the complaint being registered. For infringement conducted through livestreaming, verification and recommendations shall be carried out within 24 hours.

Determination and Enforcement Measures

If infringement is confirmed based on the outcome of the examination and verification, the DGIP will issue a recommendation for enforcement measures, which may include:

Partial or full suspension of access to the website;

Removal of the infringing content; and

Suspension of the relevant account (access termination).

Then the recommendation will be reported to the complainant, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, or the relevant electronic system operator where the infringement was found, depending on the nature of the infringement.

Access to blocked content or platforms may be restored upon request by electronic system operators, provided that:

Authorization is obtained from the relevant IP owner; or

A settlement or mediation has been reached with the complainant.

Any request for reopening must be supported by relevant documentation and will be subject to the same administrative examination and verification procedures as the initial complaint.

Enforcement Data and Regulatory Impact

The issuance of Regulation 47/2025, together with the implementation of the online complaint system, is a positive indication that the Indonesian government is committed to strengthening IP enforcement and helping IP holders obtain legal protection. The DGIP is currently preparing technical guidelines to support the implementation of this regulation and is also considering an official fee for filing complaints.

According to DGIP reports, from the beginning of the year until May 17, 2026, the Directorate of Law Enforcement had shut down 119 copyright-infringing websites, including those streaming pirated movies and TV series, as well as websites offering pirated digital books, webtoons, and digital comics, along with other sites containing infringing content.

The DGIP has also received complaints from international-level bodies, such as the Copyright Overseas Promotion Association (COA), the Indonesian Video Streaming Association (AVISI), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Such government support encourages IP holders and the public to engage in efforts to combat IP infringement, thereby contributing to the development of a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem.