Client Alert: Indonesia Adopts New Official IP Fees Under Updated Regulation

The Indonesian Government has recently issued Government Regulation No. 30 of 2026 on Non-Tax State Revenue, which introduces new official fees for services administered by the Ministry of Law, including Intellectual Property (IP) services, from 1 August 2026.

The latest regulation on official intellectual property fees brings a mixed picture for rights holders in Indonesia.

Trade mark-related fees have been increased substantially. Several new patent-related fees have also been introduced to align with procedural developments under the Patent Law. Changes have also been made on the copyright side, particularly in relation to non-electronic filings and recordal deletion.

Trade Marks: Substantial fees increase

The increases for trade mark fees are substantial, rising by approximately 55% to 180% depending on the services concerned.

For trade mark applications, filing fees will increase from IDR 1,800,000 to IDR 2,800,000, or approximately US$105 to US$165 per application per class.

Trade mark renewal fees will increase from IDR 2,250,000 (around US$130) for standard renewals to IDR 3,500,000 (around US$205), while late renewal fees will increase from and IDR 4,500,000 (around US$265) to IDR 7,000,000 (around US$410).

This regulation retains the special trade mark filing and renewal fees for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSEs), with no increases. Maintaining these fees for MSEs are in line with Trade Mark Office’s continued commitment to encouraging MSEs to file for and own trade marks.

Patents: No General Fee Increase, but New Procedural Fees Introduced

For patents, there is no general increase in the official fees for filing patent applications, paying annuities, filing patent appeals, or other related services. This applies to both micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and non-MSE applicants.

However, the regulation introduces a number of new official fees for services that were not previously accommodated under the earlier tariff structure. These include:

reinstatement request during the formality stage for an application deemed withdrawn: IDR 625,000 (around USD40)

reinstatement request during the formality stage following voluntary withdrawal by the applicant: IDR 1,250,000 (around USD75)

request for early substantive examination: IDR 15,000,000 (around USD885) or IDR 5,000,000 (around USD295) for MSEs

request for re-examination during substantive examination in relation to a rejected application, a correction request, a decision to grant a patent, voluntary withdrawal by the applicant, an application deemed withdrawn, fee: IDR 5,000,000 (around USD295) or IDR 1,500,000 (USD90) around USD for MSEs

late filing of a priority application within four months after the expiry of the 12-month priority deadline: IDR 5,000,000 (around USD295).

These additions are significant because they formalize several procedural options now available under the new Patent Law, particularly for applicants seeking to restore rights or accelerate examination.

Copyright: Non-Electronic Filing Fee Removed, New Deletion Fee Added

In the copyright regime, the official fee for non-electronic applications has been removed. The regulation also introduces a new fee for the deletion of a copyright recordal.

This change suggests a continued policy shift towards digital filing, while also providing a formal fee basis for post-recordal administrative action.

Industrial Designs: No Change to Current Fees

For industrial designs, the Design Office has retained the existing official fees. No amendments have been introduced under the new regulation.

Concluding remarks

The new fees will take effect on 1 August 2026. Although the increases are notable, the revised structure supports the Ministry of Law’s continuing efforts to improve processing times and service delivery, while aligning government revenue sources with current economic and administrative conditions.

Trade mark owners should reassess their budgets and IP strategies, particularly in view of the increased renewal fees. For patents, the new charges should be treated as cost items that may affect filing strategies and prosecution budgets in Indonesia.

Applicants should plan carefully, maintain effective deadline tracking, and coordinate closely with local counsel, as procedural lapses may now result in additional reinstatement costs and delays. Early substantive examination may provide commercially useful faster progress to grant, while re-examination and late priority filings offer flexibility at added cost; these options should therefore be budgeted for and used strategically rather than routinely.