East Timor Approves Its First Industrial Property Code

On September 22, 2026, the National Parliament of East Timor unanimously approved Government Bill No. 18/VI (2nd), concerning the Industrial Property Code, with 49 votes in favour, no votes against, and no abstentions.
The approval marks a significant development in the country's intellectual property framework, introducing, for the first time, a dedicated legal regime governing industrial property rights, including patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and geographical indications.
The new legislation seeks to strengthen legal protection for businesses, inventors, and other rights holders, while advancing Timor-Leste's alignment with international intellectual property standards and its commitments within the WTO and ASEAN.
Following parliamentary approval, the legislation remains subject to the applicable procedures for promulgation and publication in the Official Gazette (Jornal da República). Its practical implementation will also depend on the establishment of the necessary administrative structures, procedures, and technical resources.
A detailed assessment of the new regime, particularly concerning registration requirements, enforcement mechanisms, and transitional provisions, will be possible once the final enacted text has been officially published.
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