East Timor Approves Its First Industrial Property Code

On September 22, 2026, the National Parliament of East Timor unanimously approved Government Bill No. 18/VI (2nd), concerning the Industrial Property Code, with 49 votes in favour, no votes against, and no abstentions.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

On September 22, 2026, the National Parliament of East Timor unanimously approved Government Bill No. 18/VI (2nd), concerning the Industrial Property Code, with 49 votes in favour, no votes against, and no abstentions.

The approval marks a significant development in the country's intellectual property framework, introducing, for the first time, a dedicated legal regime governing industrial property rights, including patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and geographical indications.

The new legislation seeks to strengthen legal protection for businesses, inventors, and other rights holders, while advancing Timor-Leste's alignment with international intellectual property standards and its commitments within the WTO and ASEAN.

Following parliamentary approval, the legislation remains subject to the applicable procedures for promulgation and publication in the Official Gazette (Jornal da República). Its practical implementation will also depend on the establishment of the necessary administrative structures, procedures, and technical resources.

A detailed assessment of the new regime, particularly concerning registration requirements, enforcement mechanisms, and transitional provisions, will be possible once the final enacted text has been officially published.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.