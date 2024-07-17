Copyright And Related Rights Day

The Tunisian Organization for Copyright and Related Rights (OTDAV) organized the "Tunisian Days of Copyright and Neighboring Rights", which was held on the 4th and 5th of June. This was the third such event of its kind, which we have reported on previously. The event saw the signing of agreements with several Tunisian universities as part of a support strategy for the dissemination of culture and respect for IP rights. The event also grappled with the theme of "Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property", one which appears to be a common concern in the IP community. Here experts reportedly expressed concern about copyright and the existing means to protect original works from illegal uses of AI, and noted that current legislation has not yet caught up to advances in the field.

