WIPO's Director General Visits Tunisia And Pledges Support Of Tunisia's New IP Strategy

WIPO Director General, Daren Tang, recently held an official visit to Tunisia. During his 3-day visit, he met with a number of key leaders and engaged in high-level discussions regarding the role of intellectual property in ensuring that Tunisia reaches its economic development goals. This visit demonstrates WIPO's continued support for assisting African countries in advancing intellectual property rights.

As part of this official visit, the Director General also launched a project together with the National Office of Tunisian Handicrafts to support 40 female artisans in the Sfax region. This will not only encourage creative efforts and provide economic growth, but also preserve cultural heritage.

Property and Technology (INPIT) launched a competition for a visual rebrand. The national competition was open to designers to submit a proposed new logo. The Ministry of Industry and Investment Promotion supported this competition in order to modernise INPIT's image.

