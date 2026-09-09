Albania Amends The Legal Framework On Late Payments In Commercial Transactions

Albania has introduced significant amendments to its late-payment framework through Law No. 81/2026, expanding the scope of covered entities and streamlining debt recovery procedures. The new legislation eliminates the requirement for formal notice before claiming late-payment interest and establishes a 90-day court deadline for enforcing uncontested debts.

Overview

On 5 August 2026, the Parliament of the Republic of Albania adopted Law No. 81/2026, amending and supplementing Law No. 48/2014 “On Late Payments in Contractual and Commercial Obligations”, as amended (the “New Law”). The New Law, which expressly aims to fully approximate the Albanian framework with Directive 2011/7/EU on combating late payment in commercial transactions, introduces several changes to the existing late-payment regime.

Key Changes to Albania’s Late-Payment Regime

Expanded Scope of the Law

A key amendment concerns the law’s expanded scope. The New Law replaces the previous reference to “commercial undertakings” with the broader concept of “commercial entity”, expressly covering natural and legal persons and organisations independently carrying out economic or professional activities, including non-profit organisations engaged in such activities.

Late-Payment Interest Without Prior Notice

The New Law also clarifies the rules on late-payment interest, which may be claimed without a prior reminder or formal notice, provided that the creditor has fulfilled its contractual obligations and the payment has not been made by the applicable deadline. Where no payment deadline has been agreed, the New Law establishes specific 30-day periods for the commencement of late-payment interest, depending on the circumstances of the transaction.

90-Day Deadline for Uncontested Debt Recovery

Finally, the New Law introduces a specific 90-day deadline for courts to issue a writ of execution where the unpaid debt and the relevant procedural elements have not been challenged by the debtor. This provision is intended to provide a much faster recovery of unpaid obligations.

FAQs

Who is covered by Albania’s new late-payment rules?

The amended law applies to a broader range of “commercial entities”, including natural and legal persons and organisations independently carrying out economic or professional activities, as well as non-profit organisations engaged in such activities.

Can late-payment interest be claimed without a formal notice?

Yes. Late-payment interest may be claimed without a prior reminder or formal notice, provided that the creditor has fulfilled its contractual obligations and the payment has not been made by the applicable deadline.

What happens if no payment deadline was agreed?

Where no payment deadline has been agreed, the New Law establishes specific 30-day periods for the commencement of late-payment interest, depending on the circumstances of the transaction.

How quickly can an uncontested debt be enforced?

Where the unpaid debt and the relevant procedural elements have not been challenged by the debtor, courts must issue a writ of execution within 90 days, allowing for much faster recovery of unpaid obligations.

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