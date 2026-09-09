When A Three-year Remuneration Cycle Meets A PLC Takeover Timetable

When a public company faces a takeover, executive remuneration arrangements designed over three-year cycles suddenly collide with deal timetables measured in months. This analysis examines how boards should distinguish between preserving existing value, repairing transaction-caused losses, rewarding deal-specific contributions, and creating future incentives—and why a single payment figure rarely tells the complete story.

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What does the number even mean?

In a takeover, £300k is not simply £300k.

It could be a recruitment award promised before the bidder appeared, an LTIP vesting early because the company is being sold, compensation for value disrupted by the transaction, a payment for remaining through completion or the first instalment of the bidder’s post-deal incentives.

The recipient and amount may be the same, but the economic function of each award is not. That distinction is easily lost once every award, entitlement and proposed payment appears in the same spreadsheet.

The key analytical question is therefore not simply how much management and employees will receive. It is the extent to which the transaction provides any incremental economic value compared with the position that would have existed if no offer had emerged.

We find it useful to answer that question using a deal-pay bridge.

Start with the world without the offer

The first question is usually: what will the individual receive?

A better question comes first: what would the individual have received if the offer had never happened?

The answer is not necessarily a single number. The board needs to understand both the legal position, meaning what the plan rules, contracts and existing commitments provide, and the economic position. The latter may require assumptions about performance, continued service, timing, forfeiture risk, tax and the possibility of future upside or downside.

A £300k LTIP award with two years left to run is not necessarily £300k of value already earned. Equally, the potential profit from future SAYE contributions is not worthless simply because it is not yet a vested entitlement.

The valuation basis must therefore be explicit. Otherwise, a package can appear to preserve value when it increases it, or appear to confer new value when it merely restores something the transaction has removed.

Four economic functions

Outside of a transaction, the purpose of a payment is usually easier to see, even where one instrument serves several objectives. A takeover compresses time and pushes structurally different incentive arrangements towards the same event.

An LTIP may vest early, a deferred award may be released, a recruitment award may be cash-settled and a retention payment may become payable. Several amounts can crystallise around completion without becoming the same form of remuneration.

A deal-pay bridge should therefore distinguish four economic functions:

Preservation: delivering value under an award or commitment that existed before the offer.

delivering value under an award or commitment that existed before the offer. Repair: compensating for an adverse consequence created by the transaction, without purchasing additional service.

compensating for an adverse consequence created by the transaction, without purchasing additional service. Transaction reward: paying for something the deal now requires, such as remaining through uncertainty, absorbing additional workload, protecting continuity or helping to deliver completion.

paying for something the deal now requires, such as remaining through uncertainty, absorbing additional workload, protecting continuity or helping to deliver completion. Futureincentive: creating alignment and rewarding performance after the acquisition, where those arrangements form part of the transaction discussions.

These are not defined legal concepts or mutually exclusive categories. They are economic components, and one arrangement may perform more than one function. The task is therefore to separate its value into those components rather than force the arrangement into a single label.

The bidder and target board may view those components from different perspectives. The bidder may focus on the economics of its offer and the value secured through the transaction, while the target board may place greater emphasis on business continuity and retaining the people needed to deliver it. The four functions provide a common framework for assessing awards whose original operation has been disrupted by the transaction.

Hybrid arrangements require comparison, not labels

Recent public deal terms illustrate why labels can mislead. An award granted in the transaction year may be time-prorated on a takeover, with a cash award equal to the lapsed portion payable at the original vesting date, subject to continued employment or an earlier qualifying termination.

Is that preservation or retention? The continued-employment condition does not answer the question, as the original award was itself subject to service and other conditions. What matters is how the replacement changes the employee’s economic position.

Without the offer, the employee would have retained an equity award carrying share-price exposure and subject to its existing performance, service and leaver terms. The cash replacement may restore the lapsed value, but fixing the amount and changing the conditions may alter its risks, potential upside and protection.

To the extent that the replacement reproduces the economics of the original award, it is preservation. Any additional value should be identified and justified by reference to its purpose. It is retention only where it is provided in return for continued service or another transaction-related commitment. Equally, if the individual is left worse off, the bridge should make the shortfall clear.

An arrangement is therefore hybrid only where one element preserves value disrupted by the transaction and another provides additional value for something new. The bridge should identify those elements separately. The instrument shows how value is delivered, not why.

Repair is economically distinct from reward

A takeover can create a loss without creating a new incentive.

All-employee plans illustrate the point particularly clearly. Depending on the circumstances, early SAYE exercise can remove potential profit associated with future savings contributions. The transaction structure and the choices offered to SIP participants can also affect the availability of tax-favoured treatment.

In a deal context, those consequences may be addressed through compensatory cash payments, including gross-ups for income tax and employee NICs.

Although those payments may constitute taxable employment income and create a real payroll cost, they are not bonuses for delivering the deal and do not necessarily purchase retention. Their economic purpose is to restore a position adversely affected by the transaction.

The calculation still requires care. Future SAYE contributions are not a vested entitlement: the employee might have stopped saving, the option might have remained underwater and its value depends on the assumed share price. SIP tax consequences similarly depend on the transaction structure and the participant’s circumstances.

Repair should therefore be measured against a stated counterfactual. The employee’s net position and the employer’s associated tax cost both matter, but neither should be confused with incentive value.

Nor is this solely an executive remuneration issue. Across a broad employee population, the aggregate value affected under SAYE and SIP arrangements may be significant, even though management retention arrangements tend to attract greater attention.

Map economic purpose and legal classification separately

Once the bridge has been built, each value transfer must be analysed and implemented under the applicable provisions of the Takeover Code and the wider legal framework. Economic purpose informs that analysis, but does not determine the route that must be followed.

Rule 15 of the Takeover Code governs proposals for outstanding options and other rights. Rule 21.1 may require Panel consultation for target retention arrangements covering the offer period, while Rule 16.2 applies to certain arrangements between the bidder and target management. The analysis will depend on who provides the value, when and how it is agreed, how it is structured and whose interests are affected

The economic and legal analyses should therefore run in parallel. Neither should be reverse-engineered from a payment the parties have already decided to make. The same applies to Remuneration Committee discretion. A rationale recorded before the offer price is known is easier to defend than one reconstructed afterwards.

A recent public-company combination illustrates the distinction. The CFO had a pre-existing recruitment award that was expected not to be time-prorated and remained subject to performance assessment. A separate £550k cash payment was conditional on remaining through completion.

The transaction document included a fair and reasonable opinion for Rule 16.2 purposes. That formed part of the Code process, rather than an independent endorsement of the payment’s commercial merits.

The recipient was the same, but the origin, purpose, conditions and legal treatment of the two arrangements were not.

A takeover tests the original design

Most share plan rules anticipate a takeover mechanically. Fewer explain what should be preserved economically when one occurs. A transaction can therefore expose ambiguity already present in the incentive design.

If an award’s purpose was unclear at grant, the board may have to decide whether early vesting, time pro-rating or replacement preserves the original bargain or rewrites it. All-employee plans designed around normal maturity may similarly produce unexpected tax or value leakage on an accelerated exit.

Preparation should begin before a bid. Companies should understand:

the purpose of each material award, including what has been earned and what remains conditional;

how all-employee plans would operate on an early exit;

where discretion, tax leakage and funding costs may arise; and

how existing incentives would interact with a future owner’s capital structure, including where new management equity might sit within it.

The offer price establishes the price for control. The deal-pay bridge identifies the separate transfers of value to management and employees: what pre-dated the offer, what the transaction has damaged, what additional service is being purchased and what future upside is being created.

Takeovers do not create remuneration from scratch. They accelerate, interrupt, replace and reallocate value that already exists within incentive arrangements. The challenge for remuneration committees is not simply to decide what to pay, but to identify which transfers genuinely create new value and which merely preserve or restore what was already there.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.