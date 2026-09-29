Fully Virtual General Meetings: New Company Law Reforms

On 7 September 2026, the government published a Consultation on modernising corporate reporting to support long-term economic growth. Our first post looked at the proposed introduction of a solvency-based regime which would be used to determine the legality of dividends. This update considers the proposals for fully virtual general meetings.

What's being proposed? The government intends to make it clear that a “place” of a meeting can include virtual locations, where there is shareholder consent. (see paragraph 225)

Why? The consultation paper explains that: “The government has heard continued concerns from companies that although fully virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) can reduce administrative burdens and address security concerns, the Companies Act 2006 does not clearly address how the requirement for notices of AGMs to include the ‘place’ of the meeting relates to virtual locations.”

What would this mean in practice? If the proposals become law, then companies will be able to choose between holding a:

fully virtual general meeting

physical general meeting

hybrid general meeting

Physical general meetings may remain the default choice for smaller quoted companies. Prior shareholder consent would be required for fully virtual general meetings and additional shareholder safeguards may also be introduced.

What safeguards does the government have in mind for fully virtual meetings? As a minimum prior shareholder consent. Examples of other potential safeguards mentioned in the consultation paper include:

supermajority consent from shareholders

reapproval after a set period and

best practice guidance specific to virtual general meetings.

Will this be limited to Annual General Meetings? No. Although the consultation focuses on AGMs the proposed change, if introduced, will apply to AGMs and other meetings.

Is any more detail available at this stage? No.

What should I do now? If you are interested in this area / are responsible for running general meetings, then you should probably respond to consultation question 46: “The government will make clear that a virtual location is considered a place in relation to AGMs and other meetings. Are there any additional shareholder safeguards that should accompany this change?”

How long have I got to reply to the consultation? The consultation will close at 11:59pm on 30 November 2026.