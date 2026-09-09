Commercially Connected shorts - 2 September 2026

Welcome to Commercially Connected shorts, our weekly bitesize newsletter summarising the latest updates in UK and EU commercial law.

This week we look at:

Trade: UK gains full CPTPP market access

Consumer: UK government announces crackdown on rogue traders

AI: ASA highlights risks of overstating AI capabilities in advertising

Cyber: Are you ready to report? Next stage of EU Cyber Resilience Act compliance is upon us

UK gains full CPTPP market access

From 1 September 2026, UK businesses can access the full benefits of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), now that Canada has ratified the UK's accession. The trade bloc now comprises 12 member economies—including the UK—with a combined GDP of approximately £13 trillion.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced market access across CPTPP countries and reduced barriers to trade

New opportunities in Canada, including improved access to public procurement markets and longer business visitor stays of up to six months

Expanded opportunities for UK service providers, including in accounting, financial services and air transport

The UK's full CPTPP membership should make it easier and cheaper for businesses to export goods and services across some of the world's fastest-growing markets, access new public sector contracts, and deploy staff internationally, creating further opportunities for growth and investment.

UK government announces crackdown on rogue traders

On 28 August 2026 the UK Government announced measures aimed at reducing consumer harm in the home improvements sector, where more than a quarter of consumers undertaking home improvement projects recently experienced problems. Proposed reforms include the phased introduction this month of a new industry Code to help consumers identify trusted traders (and part of the Approved Code Scheme), support for a Trusted Payment Scheme that protects customer funds during works, and a wider review of the consumer protection and enforcement landscape. The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has welcomed the proposals and is calling for a mandatory licensing regime for tradespeople.

Reputable home improvement firms may benefit from increased consumer trust and a more level playing field, while businesses operating in regulated sectors should monitor wider consumer protection reforms that could lead to changes in enforcement, complaints handling and compliance expectations.

ASA highlights risks of overstating AI capabilities in advertising

On 27 August 2026 the UK Advertising Standards Authority (‘ASA’) published an article on how existing advertising rules apply to AI products and services.

The article emphasises that advertisers must not exaggerate what AI can do and must hold evidence to support objective performance claims. Particular caution is needed where AI products are marketed in areas such as health and wellbeing, productivity, education, dating advice, body image and income generation.

The ASA also warns against advertising that exploits vulnerabilities, reinforces harmful stereotypes, encourages irresponsible behaviour, or implies AI can replace qualified professionals, particularly in healthcare settings. Any material limitations, costs or conditions of an AI service must be made clear to consumers.

As AI-enabled products become more common, businesses should review marketing materials carefully to ensure claims are substantiated, transparent and socially responsible. The ASA has signalled that existing advertising rules will be actively applied to AI-related claims, increasing the risk of regulatory scrutiny and complaints where advertising creates an unrealistic impression of AI capabilities.

Are you ready to report? Next stage of EU Cyber Resilience Act compliance is upon us

The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) sets a mandatory cybersecurity framework for products with digital elements. It covers smart devices, routers, software and connected industrial systems, and applies throughout the EU market, regardless of origin. The rules are being phased in over three years.

From 11 September 2026, manufacturers must report serious cyber incidents and actively exploited security flaws to EU authorities within tight deadlines. This applies to products already on sale, not only new ones. The remaining rules take effect on 11 December 2027, when products must be built to be secure, carry the CE marking, and come with security updates.

For guidance, see our Executive Compliance Guide: Cyber Resilience Act | Navigating EU Law