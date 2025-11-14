GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the general rules for making a contract in Armenia, Belarus, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The publication outlines key aspects of contract formation and
performance, including mandatory terms, form and language
requirements, notarization and registration rules, and conditions
for modification and termination.
It also explores the use of foreign law in contracts,
cross-border reporting obligations, and specific procedures
applicable to agreements with state authorities.