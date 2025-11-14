ARTICLE
14 November 2025

General Rules For Making A Contract

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore Firm Details
GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the general rules for making a contract in Armenia, Belarus, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
GRATA International are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in Asia

GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the general rules for making a contract in Armenia, Belarus, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The publication outlines key aspects of contract formation and performance, including mandatory terms, form and language requirements, notarization and registration rules, and conditions for modification and termination.

It also explores the use of foreign law in contracts, cross-border reporting obligations, and specific procedures applicable to agreements with state authorities.

Read the full material

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of GRATA International
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More