GRATA International presents a comparative overview of the general rules for making a contract in Armenia, Belarus, Mongolia, the Philippines, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The publication outlines key aspects of contract formation and performance, including mandatory terms, form and language requirements, notarization and registration rules, and conditions for modification and termination.

It also explores the use of foreign law in contracts, cross-border reporting obligations, and specific procedures applicable to agreements with state authorities.

