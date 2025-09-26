Quick Guide: Setting Up A Business At AIFC

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is a financial hub located in Astana, created to attract investment and promote financial services across Central Asia.

It operates under a special legal regime based on English common law, which provides a high level of transparency, investor protection, and international recognition.

For businesses, this means:

Access to an internationally trusted legal system within Kazakhstan.

within Kazakhstan. A gateway to regional and global investors .

. Attractive tax incentives and a simplified business setup process .

and a simplified . A platform to develop projects in finance, fintech, green economy, and beyond.

What This Guide Is About?

This document is a practical overview of how to set up a business at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). It explains the types of companies you can register, the registration and licensing process, requirements, and the tax incentives available for AIFC participants

Main Topics Covered

Introduction to AIFC: what it is and why it matters (special legal regime, based on English common law).

what it is and why it matters (special legal regime, based on English common law). Company Types: Private/Public companies, Special Purpose Companies (SPCs), LLPs, LPs, GPs, Investment Companies, NPOs, and Recognised Partnerships.

Private/Public companies, Special Purpose Companies (SPCs), LLPs, LPs, GPs, Investment Companies, NPOs, and Recognised Partnerships. Business Setup Process: registration (5–7 days, online, $300 fee) and authorisation (licensing via AFSA).

registration (5–7 days, online, $300 fee) and authorisation (licensing via AFSA). Requirements: legal address at AIFC, directors, charters, and other documents.

legal address at AIFC, directors, charters, and other documents. Licensing: when it's needed, what it involves (business plan, financial model, compliance policies).

when it's needed, what it involves (business plan, financial model, compliance policies). Tax Incentives: exemptions from corporate tax, property/land tax, VAT benefits, and perks for foreign employees

