ARTICLE
26 September 2025

Quick Guide: Setting Up A Business At AIFC

U
Unicase Law Firm

Contributor

Unicase Law Firm logo
Unicase is a leading law firm in Central Asia, operating both in the region and globally, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Unicase boasts one of the most expert teams, renowned for its capabilities in regulation and legislative development, which, combined with extensive transaction experience, enables the firm to win major development projects and remain a preferred adviser on corporate law, M&A transactions, dispute resolution, and legislation. Partners and senior lawyers at Unicase have spent a significant part of their professional careers working with leading international operators, which allows them to understand the expectations of both foreign and local clients regarding the format and content of legal consultations, making Unicase a competitive firm.
Explore Firm Details
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is a financial hub located in Astana, created to attract investment and promote financial services across Central Asia.
Kazakhstan Corporate/Commercial Law
Sanzhar Amangeldy and Islam Aubakirov

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is a financial hub located in Astana, created to attract investment and promote financial services across Central Asia.

It operates under a special legal regime based on English common law, which provides a high level of transparency, investor protection, and international recognition.

For businesses, this means:

  • Access to an internationally trusted legal system within Kazakhstan.
  • A gateway to regional and global investors.
  • Attractive tax incentives and a simplified business setup process.
  • A platform to develop projects in finance, fintech, green economy, and beyond.

Download file

What This Guide Is About?

This document is a practical overview of how to set up a business at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). It explains the types of companies you can register, the registration and licensing process, requirements, and the tax incentives available for AIFC participants

Main Topics Covered

  • Introduction to AIFC: what it is and why it matters (special legal regime, based on English common law).
  • Company Types: Private/Public companies, Special Purpose Companies (SPCs), LLPs, LPs, GPs, Investment Companies, NPOs, and Recognised Partnerships.
  • Business Setup Process: registration (5–7 days, online, $300 fee) and authorisation (licensing via AFSA).
  • Requirements: legal address at AIFC, directors, charters, and other documents.
  • Licensing: when it's needed, what it involves (business plan, financial model, compliance policies).
  • Tax Incentives: exemptions from corporate tax, property/land tax, VAT benefits, and perks for foreign employees

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sanzhar Amangeldy
Sanzhar Amangeldy
Person photo placeholder
Islam Aubakirov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More