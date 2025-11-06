New Law, New Challenges

A new law, expected to come into force in early 2026, will put an end to the automatic, tacit extension of consumer contracts if the consumer has not been informed in good time, and before the contract is extended by the other contracting party.

It is our belief that every company is entitled to high quality counseling and experienced representation. Every single one of our clients, from small or medium sized companies to multinational corporations, non-profit organizations and public authorities, can count on our complete support and dedication.

Our team of professional lawyers provides you with high-quality tailored legal advice and assistance from our offices in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Hasselt. As such, Monard Law combines a broad professional expertise and high end services with a local presence and a philosophy of outspoken approachability.

Monard Law, an independent business law firm in Belgium with 25+ years of experience. We are a one-stop shop law firm for your business, with a wide variety of expertise in various legal fields.

A new law, expected to come into force in early 2026, will put an end to the automatic, tacit extension of consumer contracts if the consumer has not been informed in good time, and before the contract is extended by the other contracting party.

1. From 2026: restrictions on the tacit extension of contracts?

For many companies that rely on subscription models – from telecoms and fitness to software and maintenance contracts – this is more than just small print in the law. It could mean an overhaul their business model...

But... no need to panic:

This new requirement may also be a commercial opportunity! (read more below).

2. What is actually changing?

The thrust of the new law is the shift from a passive to an active obligation for companies to inform customers. Whereas previously a clause in the general terms and conditions was enough for the agreement to be renewed for x number of years if it was not cancelled in good time, you will soon have to personally and warn each customer in good time that a contract will soon be extended.

There are significant differences, as can be clearly seen in this table:

3. Consequences: more than just administration?

The law applies to virtually all sectors that offer services to consumers, with specific reference to maintenance contracts in the construction and property sectors.

Possible consequences on your business:

Manual follow-up is not possible. You need an automated system that keeps track of contract details and sends notifications on time (in addition to or together with your Peppol software).

is not possible. You need an automated system that keeps track of contract details and sends notifications on time (in addition to or together with your Peppol software). Have you forgotten to send a notification?

Then your customer can cancel immediately and free of charge. A technical error can therefore lead to an unexpected drop in your recurring income, which both consumers and competitors will take advantage of.

Customer-friendliness will be mandatory:

It must be as easy to terminate a contract as it is to enter into one, explains Minister Beenders. That means that you need to review and simplify your online cancellation procedures, as 'signing a contract' online = 'cancelling a contract' online

4. Conclusion: new opportunities

This law means that many of you will have to look again at your relationship with your customers. A model based on passiveness of the part of consumers is no longer allowed.

Challenging these stipulations or attempting to circumvent them, within the limits of what is legally permitted, will not be easy and will always come across as contrived.

Why not take a different approach?

For example, it is the perfect opportunity to:

Thank customers for their trust.

Emphasise the benefits of your service once again.

Offer a loyalty discount or an upgrade.

Convince customers to put their trust in you for the longer term.

Think about it, but don't wait too long, as 2026 is fast approaching. Don't wait until the last minute.

Are you unsure whether your contracts, terms and conditions, working methods and/or processes are ready for 2026?

Don't hesitate to contact us. We will be happy to help you turn this challenge into a strategic advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.