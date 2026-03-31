Cyprus International Trusts As A Tool For Long-Term Wealth Structuring And Family Wealth Preservation

In practice, we are increasingly seeing clients approach us not only with tax or succession questions, but with broader concerns as to how their assets should be held and managed over time. This is particularly the case where assets, business interests or family members are spread across different jurisdictions.

Against this background, the Cyprus International Trust continues to be used as a practical legal structure within a common law system and an EU jurisdiction. When properly established, it can provide a clear framework for the holding and administration of family wealth, particularly in situations where a more structured approach is required.

A brief note on the Cyprus International Trust

Under the Cyprus International Trusts Law (Law 69(I)/1992, as amended), a trust will qualify as a Cyprus International Trust provided that certain conditions are met at the time of its creation. In particular, the settlor must not have been a Cyprus tax resident in the calendar year preceding the establishment of the trust, at least one trustee must be a Cyprus tax resident throughout the duration of the trust, and no beneficiary (other than a charitable institution) must have been a Cyprus tax resident in the calendar year preceding its creation. This requirement applies only at the time the trust is established, and a subsequent change in the tax residence of the settlor or beneficiaries does not affect the validity of the trust.

In practical terms, this allows the structure to operate as an international arrangement while remaining governed by Cyprus law.

The role of trusts in structured wealth planning

The real value of a Cyprus International Trust lies in its ability to separate legal ownership from beneficial interest. Assets are held by the trustees, who are subject to fiduciary duties, while the benefit is preserved for the beneficiaries in accordance with the terms of the trust.

This is often less about concealment and more about bringing structure to what would otherwise be fragmented ownership. Where clients hold shares in private companies, investment portfolios or assets across multiple jurisdictions, direct personal ownership can become difficult to manage over time. A trust provides a framework within which those assets can be held and administered in a more coherent way.

Wealth preservation beyond succession

Although trusts are often associated with succession planning, their use is not limited to what happens after death. In many cases, clients are equally concerned with how assets are managed during their lifetime, particularly where long-term preservation is a priority.

For example, in the context of a family business, it is not uncommon for the shares of the company to be held by a trust, with the trust instrument setting out how those shares are to be administered and how benefits are to be distributed over time. This can help avoid the practical complications that often arise when ownership is divided among several individuals, especially across generations.

The emphasis, in these cases, is on maintaining a stable and workable ownership structure.

Asset structuring and protection in a proper legal context

In addition to succession and continuity considerations, a Cyprus International Trust is often used as part of a broader asset structuring strategy.

Where assets are held directly in an individual's name, they may over time become exposed to a range of risks, depending on the circumstances. These may include commercial liabilities, personal guarantees, or changes in the legal or economic environment in which the individual operates. In more complex cases, exposure may also arise across different jurisdictions, each with its own legal framework.

A properly established trust can, in appropriate cases, assist in separating personal ownership from the underlying assets, placing them within a structured legal framework administered by trustees. This can contribute to a greater degree of stability and predictability in how those assets are held and managed over time. When implemented as part of forward-looking planning, such structures can play an important role in managing exposure to future risks.

It should be emphasised, however, that such structuring must be undertaken lawfully and at the appropriate stage. The effectiveness of a trust in this context depends on proper planning, timing and professional advice, taking into account the overall position of the client.

The Cyprus framework: flexibility and continuity

Cyprus offers a modern and flexible trust regime, particularly following the amendments introduced in 2012. These changes clarified a number of points that had previously created uncertainty and made Cyprus International Trusts more practical for international use.

One of the more important aspects is that a settlor may reserve certain powers—such as powers to amend the trust, appoint or remove trustees, or provide guidance in relation to investments—without invalidating the trust. This allows for a degree of involvement where appropriate, while preserving the legal structure of the arrangement.

In addition, the previous duration restrictions have effectively been removed. A Cyprus International Trust may exist for an indefinite period, unless the terms of the trust provide otherwise. This is often relevant in the context of long-term family planning.

Confidentiality within a legal framework

The Cyprus International Trusts Law also provides for confidentiality in relation to trust matters. Trustees and other persons involved in the administration of the trust are subject to duties of confidentiality, subject to certain statutory exceptions.

These include disclosure required by law, court proceedings, or applicable regulatory obligations. In practice, this means that trust arrangements are not publicly accessible, while still operating within a framework that allows for proper legal and regulatory oversight where required.

For most clients, this strikes a reasonable balance between privacy and compliance.

An important practical point

It should be clearly understood that a Cyprus International Trust is not a mechanism for disregarding existing legal obligations or improperly prejudicing creditors.

The law provides that a disposition of assets to a trust will not be set aside unless it is proven to the satisfaction of the Court that the transfer was made with intent to defraud creditors at the time of the transfer. The burden of proof rests with the creditor, and any such claim must be brought within two years from the date of the relevant disposition to the trust.

This framework is often misunderstood. Trusts are not designed as a response to existing liabilities. Properly used, they form part of forward-looking planning and must be established with due regard to the legal position of the client at the time.

When a Cyprus International Trust may be appropriate

A Cyprus International Trust may be appropriate where a client wishes to hold assets within a more structured legal framework, preserve continuity in ownership, or establish a clear basis for long-term family planning.

This is often relevant for business owners holding shares in private companies, families with assets in more than one jurisdiction, or individuals who are reviewing their overall arrangements as part of a broader reorganisation.

As with any such structure, the details matter. The terms of the trust, the choice of trustees, and the interaction with other jurisdictions all require careful consideration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.