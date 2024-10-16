GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Commercial Contracts

The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.
The sixth edition of GILS is dedicated to key issues of general contracts law regulations in 13 jurisdictions: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Ukraine. For convenience, we have prepared our overview in a Q&A format.
GRATA International professionals have significant experience in commercial contracts for all businesses. Our clients trust us because we can combine our knowledge of laws and understanding of clients' interests with the vast practical experience. When developing contracts and structuring transactions, we refer to our wide international experience to provide legal protection for our clients at all implementation stages of business projects.
List of countries and authors:
Belarus - Natallia Zhuk, Lizaveta Tsianiuta;
China - Claire Zhao;
Kazakhstan - Darya Zhanysbayeva;
Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold;
Russia - Yana Dianova, Alena Ivanova;
Tajikistan - Kamoliddin Mukhamedov, Bahodur Nurov;
Turkey - Ali Ceylan, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu;
UAE - Issam Dahman;
Uzbekistan - Anora Turakhujaeva.
