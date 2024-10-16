GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Commercial Contracts

The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

The sixth edition of GILS is dedicated to key issues of general contracts law regulations in 13 jurisdictions: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Ukraine. For convenience, we have prepared our overview in a Q&A format.

GRATA International professionals have significant experience in commercial contracts for all businesses. Our clients trust us because we can combine our knowledge of laws and understanding of clients' interests with the vast practical experience. When developing contracts and structuring transactions, we refer to our wide international experience to provide legal protection for our clients at all implementation stages of business projects.

You can view individual responses from each country using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Azerbaijan - Fidan Vahabova;

Belarus - Natallia Zhuk, Lizaveta Tsianiuta;

Armenia - Hasmik Martirosyan;

China - Claire Zhao;

Cyprus - Nasos Kyriakides;

Kazakhstan - Darya Zhanysbayeva;

Mongolia - Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold;

Russia - Yana Dianova, Alena Ivanova;

Tajikistan - Kamoliddin Mukhamedov, Bahodur Nurov;

Turkey - Ali Ceylan, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu;

UAE - Issam Dahman;

Ukraine - Mykola Aleksiuk;

Uzbekistan - Anora Turakhujaeva.

