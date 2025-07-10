GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Mining

The GRATA International Legal Series ("GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

This edition of the GILS is dedicated to key mining issues in the following countries: Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. For convenience, we have prepared our overview in a Q&A format.

GRATA International's team is composed of lawyers with extensive practical experience in the mining sector, advising on subsoil use rights, licensing, transactions, environmental compliance, and regulation.

Read GILS: Mining

You can view individual responses from each country using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Belarus-Maxim Lashkevich, AntonMozol, Taisiya Pakhomskaya;

Georgia-Sofia Roinishvili;

Kazakhstan-Yerbolat Yerkebulanov, Assel Ilyassova, Leila Makhmetova;

Kyrgyzstan-Nurlan Kyshtobaev, Tilek Obolbekov;

Mongolia-Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold,Baljir Altangerel;

Turkmenistan-Mekan Bashimov, Kerim Balkanov;

Uzbekistan-Javokhir Urinov, Yuliya Pak.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.