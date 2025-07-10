ARTICLE
10 July 2025

GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Mining

GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
The GRATA International Legal Series ("GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.
Worldwide Energy and Natural Resources
GRATA International
The GRATA International Legal Series ("GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

This edition of the GILS is dedicated to key mining issues in the following countries: Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. For convenience, we have prepared our overview in a Q&A format.

GRATA International's team is composed of lawyers with extensive practical experience in the mining sector, advising on subsoil use rights, licensing, transactions, environmental compliance, and regulation.

Read GILS: Mining

You can view individual responses from each country using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Belarus-Maxim Lashkevich, AntonMozol, Taisiya Pakhomskaya;

Georgia-Sofia Roinishvili;

Kazakhstan-Yerbolat Yerkebulanov, Assel Ilyassova, Leila Makhmetova;

Kyrgyzstan-Nurlan Kyshtobaev, Tilek Obolbekov;

Mongolia-Bolormaa Volodya, Khulan Ganbold,Baljir Altangerel;

Turkmenistan-Mekan Bashimov, Kerim Balkanov;

Uzbekistan-Javokhir Urinov, Yuliya Pak.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

GRATA International
