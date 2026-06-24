New EU Rules On Withdrawing From Online Contracts

Since 19 June 2026, traders who offer products or services to consumers through online interfaces, whether via websites or mobile applications, must provide such consumers with a prominently displayed, easy-to-find online withdrawal function. Commonly referred to as the “withdrawal button”, this is one of the measures of Directive (EU) 2023/2673, which amends the Consumer Rights Directive 2011/83/EU (and repeals the Distance Marketing of Financial Services Directive 2002/65/EC), thereby covering the vast majority of B2C e-commerce in the EU.

What is changing?

According to the European Commission, consumers should be able to withdraw from a distance contract just as easily as they concluded it. This is – as such – not new. What is however now, are some additional detailed requirements for the withdrawal function. It must be labelled “withdraw from contract here” or with an equally unambiguous formulation, and it must be continuously available throughout the withdrawal period and prominently displayed on the trader’s online interface.

The Directive prescribes a structured two-step process. First, the consumer completes an online withdrawal statement providing or confirming his or her name, details identifying the contract, and the electronic means by which the confirmation will be sent. Second, the consumer submits the statement through a dedicated confirmation function, which must be labelled “confirm withdrawal” or have an equally clear formulation. Once the consumer activates the confirmation function, the trader must send an acknowledgement of receipt on a durable medium without undue delay, including the content of the withdrawal and the date and time of submission.

Generally, per consumer protection laws, the standard withdrawal period is 14 calendar days from the conclusion of the contract (or from the day on which the consumer receives the contractual terms and pre-contractual information, if later). For distance contracts relating to personal pension operations, the period is extended to 30 calendar days.

The Directive also explicitly targets practices that discourage consumers from exercising their withdrawal rights. Accordingly, traders may not design the withdrawal process to be more burdensome than the process for concluding the contract in the first place. This complements the broader prohibition on dark patterns, which prohibits traders from designing their online interfaces in a way that deceives, manipulates or otherwise impairs consumers’ ability to make free and informed decisions.

Beyond the button: a broader reform

The withdrawal button is the most visible element, but the Directive goes further. It adds an entirely new Chapter IIIa to the Consumer Rights Directive, establishing a modernized regime for financial services contracts concluded at a distance. Key features include updated pre-contractual information requirements, a right to adequate explanations (e.g., the right to request human intervention when interacting through chatbots or automated tools), and a prohibition on “dark patterns,” (i.e., manipulative interface designs that distort consumer decision-making).

What should businesses do now?

B2C online traders should have already adapted their online interfaces to accommodate the withdrawal button requirement. If not yet implemented, swift action is recommended.

Key action points include auditing existing withdrawal processes for compliance with the new requirements, ensuring the withdrawal function is easy to find and prominently displayed, implementing automated acknowledgement-of-receipt mechanisms, and reviewing the overall user interface for potential dark patterns that could expose the business to regulatory scrutiny.