Qatar Expands State Audit Bureau’s Powers: New Criminal Penalties And Disclosure Rules Take Effect

Qatar has enacted sweeping amendments to its State Audit Bureau Law, introducing criminal offences for audit obstruction and false reporting, mandatory wealth declarations for bureau officials, and enhanced confidentiality protections. The reforms grant designated officials judicial enforcement powers and establish a framework for pursuing criminal accountability directly from audit findings, fundamentally reshaping public-sector oversight in the country.

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.

Article Insights

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners’s articles from Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners are most popular: in Middle East Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners are most popular: within Privacy topic(s)

Amendments to Qatar’s State Audit Bureau Law (Law No. 11 of 2016) came into force on July 25, 2026, marking one of the most significant overhauls of the country’s public-sector oversight framework in nearly a decade. The changes, enacted under Law No. 7 of 2026, revise the existing State Audit Bureau Law and are aimed at reinforcing accountability across government entities subject to audit.

The reforms follow a Council of Ministers review of the draft amendments in April 2026. The amendments address practical challenges identified over the years since the 2016 law took effect, with the goal of improving how audits are carried out and closing gaps in the existing enforcement toolkit.

New Criminal Offences and Judicial Enforcement Powers

Newly added Articles 40 bis and 40 bis (1) create criminal liability for conduct such as submitting false information to auditors, obstructing audit work, and breaching confidentiality obligations. The amendments also grant designated State Audit Bureau officials judicial enforcement authority, giving the institution a stronger hand in pursuing accountability where audit findings point to wrongdoing.

Mandatory Financial Disclosure

Under new Article 55 bis, the State Audit Bureau’s President, Deputy President, and all staff must now declare their movable and immovable assets, together with the source of that wealth. This requirement extends to their minor children. Disclosures are required on initial appointment, every five years afterwards, upon leaving the role, and at any other time the State Audit Bureau’s President deems necessary. The stated purpose is to guard against conflicts of interest and promote transparency within the institution itself.

Enhanced Confidentiality Protections

The amended law now criminalises unauthorised disclosure of information connected to the State Audit Bureau’s oversight work, with penalties for those responsible. This is presented as part of Qatar’s wider push on national information security and data protection.

Practical Implications

Taken together, these measures give the State Audit Bureau the ability to pursue criminal accountability directly from its audit findings, provide tighter internal controls on its own personnel, and firm up safeguards over sensitive information gathered during audits. For government entities and organisations subject to State Audit Bureau oversight, the reforms signal an increased likelihood of criminal referral where audit findings reveal misconduct, alongside stronger assurances that information submitted to the State Audit Bureau will be kept confidential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.