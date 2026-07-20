Foreign Ownership Restrictions In Egypt: Which Sectors Are Limited?

Egypt permits 100% foreign ownership in most sectors under Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 and companies law No.159 of the year 1981. Restrictions apply to a limited group of activities, including commercial agency work...

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Egypt permits 100% foreign ownership in most sectors under Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 and companies law No.159 of the year 1981. Restrictions apply to a limited group of activities, including commercial agency work, importation for resale, media, defense and security services, aviation, and licensed financial activities. Geographic limits also apply in Sinai, border zones, and to agricultural land.

Introduction

Egypt has spent the past decade positioning itself as one of the most open economies in the Middle East and North Africa for foreign direct investment. Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 and companies law No.159 of the year 1981, also known as the Law of Investment Guarantees and Incentives, is the main legal basis for that approach. It gives foreign investors the same general treatment as Egyptian investors and protects core investment rights, including the right to establish companies, finance projects, manage operations, and repatriate profits and capital abroad.

While Egypt generally allows foreign investors to own and operate companies, it still imposes restrictions on certain activities, license categories, and locations. These restrictions typically arise when an investment touches on national security, the public interest, regulated financial services, land ownership, or activities reserved for Egyptian citizens, some of which are related to national security.

For investors, the practical question is not only whether Egypt is open to foreign ownership. It is whether the chosen sector, license, or location requires a different structure before incorporation, acquisition, or expansion.

Can a foreigner own 100% of a company in Egypt?

Before the restrictions, the baseline deserves to be clear. Foreign investors may own up to 100% of projects in most economic sectors without an Egyptian partner, with very few exceptions. Everything that follows is an exception to an otherwise open regime, and several of these exceptions come with legal workarounds or structuring options rather than outright bans.

The exceptions fall into two broad groups: restricted sectors and activities, and restricted geographies.

Which activities are restricted for foreign investors?

Importing goods for trade and resale

This is historically the most significant restriction, and also the one that has changed most recently. The traditional rule under the Importers Registrar Law was that no person could import products for trading purposes unless the company registered with the Importers Registrar, at least 51% of its share capital sat with Egyptian nationals, or an Egyptian manager took responsibility for importation activities.

That changed meaningfully in 2023. A reform lifted the foreign ownership restriction on importation, permitting limited liability companies where the majority of quotas are owned by non-Egyptian partners to register in the Importers’ Registry, provided the registration does not exceed ten years from the law’s entry into force. That period may be extended once, for a further ten years, by decision of the Council of Ministers. So majority-foreign import companies are now possible, but on a time-limited, renewable basis rather than permanently. This provision may have been amended; confirm the current text before relying on it.

Commercial agencies and intermediary businesses

Acting as a local commercial agent or distributor remains tightly reserved. Under the Commercial Agencies Law, a company acting as a local agent or distributor must be wholly owned by Egyptians. The role extends to naturalize Egyptians only after a qualifying period of nationality. Foreign companies still work through agency arrangements, but they typically need an Egyptian-owned partner or a specific structure.

Read also: Shareholders Agreements in Egypt: Key Legal Clauses Foreign Investors Should Consider

Media, press, and broadcasting

Media and press require wholly or majority Egyptian ownership. This sector sits consistently among the strategic areas, alongside banking, insurance, and defense, where the state may prohibit foreign ownership on national security grounds.

Defense, security, and sensitive industries

Sectors such as defense manufacturing, firearms, and some utilities may require government permission or a local partner by law. Egypt also restricts related security-linked activities: separate legislation governs ownership of security services and money transport companies. More broadly, Egypt maintains national security review over foreign investment in sensitive areas such as telecommunications, banking, and defense-related industries, with the Supreme Cybersecurity Council contributing to that oversight.

Banking, insurance, and non-banking financial services

Financial services sit in a special category. The barrier is rarely a hard ownership ban. These activities are heavily regulated and screened.

Companies Law No. 159 of 1981 bars a limited liability company from certain activities entirely, including insurance, banking, savings, deposit-taking, investment funds, securities brokerage, and portfolio management. Investors must therefore use a joint stock company and obtain sector-specific regulatory approvals. Listed-company acquisitions also trigger disclosure and approval thresholds: acquiring 10% or more of a listed company’s issued capital or voting rights, or increasing ownership by multiples of 5%, requires prior approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority.

Read also: LLC vs Joint Stock Company in Egypt: Which Business Structure Fits Your Plans?

Air transport and aviation

Aviation carries explicit equity caps. Foreign shares cannot exceed a set percentage for scheduled international or internal air transport of passengers or cargo, or for air taxi activities. Egyptian nationals must fully own any airline agency operating at Egyptian airports. The applicable percentage has shifted more than once, so treat any figure as verifiable rather than settled.

Tourism, travel, and certain professions

Some service activities carry management or licensing conditions rather than pure ownership caps. Travel agencies must appoint an Egyptian general manager under the applicable tourism regulations. Separately, a Ministry of Manpower decision bars foreigners from working in tour guiding, import and export, and customs clearance.

Real estate brokerage and agricultural land

Ownership restrictions apply to companies practising real estate brokerage, among other activities. Land itself is stricter: foreigners cannot own agricultural land, a restriction rooted in agricultural policy rather than security.

Where in Egypt can foreigners not own property or operate?

Location can be as decisive as sector. The Sinai Peninsula is the clearest example. Companies carrying out business in Sinai must obtain security clearance, and foreign investors cannot fully own them, since the state treats the region as a national security matter. For property specifically, foreigners cannot own land or property in Sinai outright, and receive long-term use rights instead under the Sinai development legislation.

The restrictions extend beyond Sinai. Foreign investors cannot own land within the Suez, Ismailia, or Port Said governorates, though they may use the land through long-term use rights. Investors also cannot establish businesses in military areas, near Egypt’s borders, on Red Sea or Mediterranean islands, in nature reserves, or in archaeological areas. For residential buyers elsewhere, a foreigner may own up to two properties for personal accommodation, each limited to 4,000 square metres.

Read also: Foreigners’ Ownership of Real Estate in Egypt

Screening and nationality-based conditions

Even in permitted sectors, foreign investment is subject to review. GAFI, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, screens investments against criteria that include the investor’s nationality and the company’s activities. In practice, GAFI usually approves changes in shareholding structures without requiring a security clearance. The exception is a set of nationalities that require advance clearance, including China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Israel, Iran, Belarus, Bangladesh, Iraq, and Palestine.

Read also: Legal Due Diligence in Egypt: An Insider’s Guide for Foreign Investors

Recent reforms and where the rules are heading

The trend matters, because it affects how restrictive these sectors will feel over time. Recent reforms point toward liberalization: the 2023 change allowing majority foreign ownership of import companies on ten-year terms, and a 2024 amendment allowing foreign investors to acquire land for investment purposes, which removed a previous requirement that Egyptians hold at least 51% of a company’s capital.

The broad thrust of policy is to open more, not less.

What this means for foreign investors

Egypt permits 100% foreign ownership across the large majority of its economy. The meaningful restrictions cluster in a predictable set of areas: commercial agency work, reserved for Egyptians; importation for trade, where majority foreign ownership is now allowed on a time-limited basis; media and press; defense and security industries; financial services, heavily regulated; aviation, subject to equity caps; agricultural land; and the Sinai Peninsula and border zones, where use rights replace ownership.

Read also: Company Formation in Egypt for Foreign Investors: Legal Setup with Confidence

For any specific deal, sector-specific decrees govern the detail, and those decrees change frequently. Structuring options often exist even where a straightforward ownership path is blocked. Treat this overview as a starting point for understanding the terrain rather than as legal advice.

Before committing capital or settling on a corporate structure, it makes sense to confirm where your specific activity stands, and whether a structuring route exists around any apparent block.

Foreign Ownership Restrictions In Egypt: Which Sectors Are Limited?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.