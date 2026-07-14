The Translation of Law No. 81 of 2016 presents an English version of Egypt’s Civil Service Law and its rules for public-sector employment. Law No. 81 of 2016 applies to positions within ministries, government departments, administrative agencies, local administration units, and public authorities, unless their establishing legislation provides otherwise. The English version of the Civil Service Law explains the legal framework governing the rights, duties, and professional responsibilities of public employees.

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The Translation of Law No. 81 of 2016 presents an English version of Egypt’s Civil Service Law and its rules for public-sector employment. Law No. 81 of 2016 applies to positions within ministries, government departments, administrative agencies, local administration units, and public authorities, unless their establishing legislation provides otherwise. The English version of the Civil Service Law explains the legal framework governing the rights, duties, and professional responsibilities of public employees.

The translation of the Civil Service Law covers the principal stages of public employment, including recruitment, appointment, probation, performance appraisal, promotion, transfer, secondment, wages, allowances, leave, disciplinary measures, and termination of service. Law No. 81 of 2016 also establishes administrative bodies and procedures designed to support merit, competence, equal treatment, and the effective delivery of public services.

The law is supplemented by the Executive Regulations of the Civil Service Law, which provide the detailed procedures and conditions required to implement its provisions. Issued under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 1216 of 2017, the regulations address matters such as job classifications, vacancy announcements, employee selection, training, performance evaluation, promotion procedures, leave applications, and disciplinary records.

This translation of the Civil Service Law and its implementing regulations is intended to assist employees, legal professionals, researchers, and international organizations seeking a clearer understanding of Egyptian public employment law. The Translation of Law No. 81 of 2016 should be read together with Prime Ministerial Decree No. 1216 of 2017, as Law No. 81 of 2016 establishes the main legal principles while the Executive Regulations of the Civil Service Law explain their practical application.

Click Translation of Law No. 81 of 2016 here to view the original article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.