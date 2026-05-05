Winning a lawsuit against a foreign company is often just the beginning of a much harder battle: actually collecting the money.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

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International Litigation: Winning the Lawsuit Is Often the Easy Part

Companies often go into international litigation asking the wrong first question: can we win?

That matters, of course. But in many cross-border disputes, it is not the most important question. The more important question is whether winning will ever lead to money.

Our international dispute resolution lawyers get calls like this all the time. Someone has a lawsuit and wants to know whether they can win. In a very high percentage of those cases, the answer is yes. If you paid a company $5 million for product and they delivered junk, you probably have a strong case. If you paid $3 million for product and got nothing at all, you can probably win the lawsuit. But that is often the easy part. The harder question is who you are suing and what chance you have of ever collecting from that company.

Very often, the kind of company that takes millions of dollars and delivers nothing is not much of a company at all. Sometimes it barely has assets. Sometimes the real money sits somewhere else. Sometimes the entity you dealt with is little more than a shell. Sometimes it exists on paper but is effectively beyond the reach of any judgment you are likely to obtain.

If you sue a foreign defendant, win a judgment, and still cannot reach the assets, your victory may have little practical value. You may spend years litigating only to end up with an expensive piece of paper. In domestic litigation, a judgment often leads to payment, settlement, or at least a recognizable path to collection. In international litigation, a judgment is often just the beginning. If the defendant’s assets, owners, affiliates, or operations are spread across multiple countries, collection can be harder than the lawsuit itself.

That is where many plaintiffs get blindsided. They assume that once a U.S. court enters judgment, the defendant will pay or ordinary enforcement tools will do the rest. But foreign defendants, especially those involved in fraud, counterfeiting, supply chain manipulation, asset shielding, or deliberate contract breaches, are often structured in ways that make collection difficult. The company you sue may own little or nothing. The cash may be elsewhere. The IP may be elsewhere. The inventory may be owned by an affiliate. The real value may be sitting in another jurisdiction entirely.

A company that prepares only to win may end up with very little. A company that prepares to enforce from the outset has a much better chance of getting a result that matters.

The Biggest Mistake: Suing the Entity With the Problem, Not the Entity With the Assets

One of the most common collection problems in international litigation is also one of the most predictable: the plaintiff sues the entity that signed the contract, shipped the bad product, or committed the misconduct, only to learn later that the entity has no real assets.

That company may be the operating company, but not the economic center of the business. It may not own the bank accounts, the trademarks, the customer receivables, the inventory, or the manufacturing equipment. It may exist largely as a liability bucket while the value sits in a parent company, a sister company, a Hong Kong affiliate, a Singapore entity, or the founder’s personal holdings.

That structure may have been created for tax reasons, operational reasons, secrecy, or because the defendant saw litigation coming. The reason matters less than the result. The plaintiff wins against one company and then discovers the money sits somewhere else.

That is why enforcement cannot be treated as something you think about after judgment. In serious international litigation, enforcement strategy should shape the case from the start. It should influence where you sue, whom you name, what claims you bring, what discovery you pursue, and whether you should seek interim relief in another jurisdiction before the defendant has time to react.

Ideally, these same things will have determined what entity signed your contract. See China Contract Templates and Getting your China Counterparty Right.

A Very Common Scenario: Winning Against the Wrong Company

Here is how this often plays out.

A U.S. company buys product from a Chinese manufacturer. The goods are defective, or they never ship, or the supplier steals molds, tooling, or customer relationships. The U.S. company sues the Chinese manufacturer in a U.S. court and eventually wins a substantial judgment. Only then does the plaintiff start asking where the assets are.

It learns the Chinese defendant does not receive most customer payments directly. Those payments go through a Hong Kong affiliate. The valuable trademark registrations are held by another company. The equipment is leased or owned elsewhere. The founder has moved money into real estate or investment accounts outside mainland China. The named defendant has enough substance to operate and enough exposure to get sued, but not enough reachable assets to satisfy the judgment.

So now the plaintiff, after spending the time and money to win, is scrambling to figure out whether it can pursue affiliates, trace transfers, enforce in another jurisdiction, or create enough pressure somewhere else to get paid. That is a bad time to start thinking about enforcement. The right time is before filing suit.

Asset Tracing Is Not Cleanup Work

Plaintiffs often treat asset tracing as something to do later, once they have a judgment in hand. That is backwards. Finding the money is not cleanup work. It is part of the case. It means understanding the defendant’s structure, identifying where the commercial value actually sits, and figuring out what can realistically be frozen, attached, or reached. That may require reviewing corporate records, local registries, property records, shipping data, who actually owns what, and how money moves between affiliates. It often requires local counsel and investigators who know how things are typically structured in the relevant country and industry.

Timing matters here. Once a defendant sees real pressure coming, money moves. Accounts are emptied. Ownership changes. Paper trails get worse. Friendly creditors appear. Records become harder to untangle. If you wait until after final judgment to start asking where the assets are, you may already be too late.

Asset Freezes Work Best Before the Defendant Starts Moving Money

In the right case, one of the most effective tools in international litigation is an asset freeze. In some jurisdictions, that may mean a Mareva injunction. Elsewhere, the label may be different, but the idea is the same: stop the defendant from moving assets while the case is pending or while enforcement is underway.

These remedies can be powerful, but they depend on speed, evidence, and preparation. Courts typically want more than suspicion. They want to see a serious claim, assets in the jurisdiction, and a real risk of dissipation. In some cases, notice cannot be given because notice would defeat the entire purpose.

This is why enforcement thinking cannot wait. You cannot make smart use of freezing relief if you have done no work on asset location, local standards, or evidentiary support. By the time many plaintiffs get around to this, the money is already moving or already gone. Not every case justifies that kind of relief, but when it does, early preparation matters.

Foreign Judgment Enforcement Is Country-Specific

A U.S. judgment does not magically follow assets around the world. If the assets are abroad, the judgment usually must be recognized or domesticated in the country where you want to collect. That process varies by jurisdiction. Some countries are relatively receptive to foreign judgments. Others are not. Some focus on reciprocity. Some care intensely about service, jurisdiction, and procedural fairness. Some make recognition manageable. Others make it slow, expensive, and uncertain.

There is no universal shortcut, and there is no substitute for jurisdiction-specific analysis. This is where companies often fool themselves in two different ways. Some assume that because U.S. courts are respected, a U.S. judgment will naturally carry weight elsewhere. It often does not. Others assume foreign enforcement is hopeless and not worth planning for. That is also wrong. In many countries, foreign judgments can be enforced, but only if the underlying case was handled in a way that supports that later effort.

Those early choices affect everything: where you file, how you serve, and what kind of record you build can all determine whether a foreign court will recognize your judgment.

China is a good example. Many U.S. companies end up in disputes with China-connected defendants, but direct enforcement of U.S. judgments in mainland China remains difficult and expensive. That does not mean suing is pointless. It does mean plaintiffs often need to focus on assets outside mainland China, related entities in other jurisdictions, or pressure points where enforcement is more realistic.

The Contract May Decide Whether Your Lawsuit Was a Waste of Time

Before spending serious money on international litigation, you need to look hard at the contract. That sounds obvious, but many companies and many lawyers do not do it early enough, or they do it too casually. They focus on the bad facts, the unpaid invoices, the missing product, the stolen molds, or the defective shipment. They focus on whether they can sue and whether they can win. But in cross-border disputes, the contract may answer a different question first: where does this dispute actually have to be resolved?

That question can decide whether your lawsuit is worth pursuing at all.

If your contract requires disputes to be resolved through CIETAC arbitration in Shanghai, it makes little sense to spend $85,000 suing in Los Angeles, getting a default judgment, and then acting surprised when that judgment is not worth much. You likely will not be able to enforce that Los Angeles judgment in China. In many cases, you may not even be able to enforce it in the United States in any practical sense, because the defendant can argue the case never belonged in that court and the dispute was supposed to go to arbitration.

Our international litigators get calls from lawyers with worthless judgments all the time. The worst calls are the ones where the lawyer has the client on the line and wants us to say whether the expensive judgment they already paid for helps at all. Too often, the honest answer is not at all. By that point, the money has already been spent, the wrong path has already been taken, and the client is learning too late that winning on paper was never the hard part.

This happens more often than it should. A U.S. buyer has a contract with a Chinese manufacturer. The deal goes bad. The buyer sues in California, gets a default judgment, and feels like it won. Then the real questions start. Does the defendant have assets in California? No. Can the judgment be enforced in China? Probably not. Does the contract say disputes must be arbitrated before CIETAC in Shanghai? Yes. Now the plaintiff has spent a large amount of money obtaining a judgment that may have little or no enforcement value anywhere that matters.

The same problem comes up with other dispute clauses too. A contract may require arbitration in Hong Kong, litigation in Seoul, or exclusive jurisdiction in England. It may require mediation before arbitration. It may contain a governing law clause that interacts badly with where the case was filed. It may limit claims, shorten deadlines, or require notice procedures that become important later. If you ignore those provisions and file where it feels convenient, you may be building a case on a bad foundation.

Here is another common example. A U.S. company has a supply agreement with a foreign distributor. The agreement requires arbitration in Singapore under SIAC rules. The relationship implodes, the distributor vanishes, and the U.S. company files in a local U.S. court anyway because the distributor is not responding. Maybe the company gets a quick default. Maybe it even gets a large one. But if the real assets are in Asia and the contract required Singapore arbitration, the plaintiff may have nothing useful at the end except a judgment the real enforcement jurisdictions are unlikely to respect.

Or consider a contract with an exclusive forum clause requiring litigation in Spain. The U.S. plaintiff sues in Texas anyway because the goods were delivered there and the damage was felt there. That may seem sensible on the front end. But if the defendant contests enforcement later, the plaintiff can find itself explaining why it ignored the forum clause it signed. That is not where you want to be after spending heavily on a lawsuit.

The point is simple. Before asking whether you can win, you need to ask whether the contract lets you bring the case where you plan to bring it, whether the judgment or award will be enforceable where the assets are, and whether you are choosing a path that increases your odds of recovery rather than just your odds of getting paper.

A bad dispute resolution clause does not always mean you should walk away. But it may mean you need to arbitrate instead of litigate. It may mean you need to file in a less convenient forum. It may mean you should focus on settlement leverage rather than a full merits fight. It may mean the right first move is not filing at all, but figuring out where the assets are and what enforcement route actually works.

Hague Service on Chinese Defendants Is Important, But It Is Not the Whole Strategy

Virtually every week, an American lawyer contacts our firm asking for help serving a Chinese company under the Hague Service Convention. The inquiry is usually short. They describe the case in a few sentences, ask whether we can serve a Chinese defendant, and ask how long it will take.

We tell them that we have handled Hague service on close to one hundred companies in China and, so far, we have not failed, though past performance is no guarantee of future results. We explain that service on a Chinese company has historically taken anywhere from two to ten months, but for the last couple of years it has usually taken between two and four months.

But the most important part of the conversation comes after that. Before anyone hires us, I want a call to discuss whether it makes sense to move forward with Hague service.

Sometimes it clearly does. Sometimes it is necessary but should be part of a broader plan involving asset tracing, affiliate analysis, or pressure in another jurisdiction. Sometimes the plaintiff is so focused on getting service completed that it has not seriously considered whether a resulting judgment will ever be collectible.

That is a problem. Bad service can create major enforcement issues later. But perfect service will not solve the larger problem if you still have no realistic path to recovery. In international litigation, service of process matters. It just does not matter in isolation.

Settlement Leverage Gets Better When the Other Side Knows You Can Collect

A strong enforcement strategy matters after judgment, but it also matters long before judgment.

Defendants are much more likely to take a case seriously when they believe the plaintiff can find assets, pursue affiliates, seek freezes, and keep pressure on in multiple jurisdictions. When the defendant thinks collection will be difficult, delay becomes more attractive. Settlement pressure drops. Litigation hardens. The defendant may decide it can live with a paper loss if it keeps the money.

The plaintiffs who actually collect understand this. They identify likely asset jurisdictions early. They coordinate with local counsel. They evaluate interim remedies. They make it clear that a judgment will not sit on a shelf. That credible threat often does more to drive settlement than the merits briefing alone.

Before You Sue a Foreign Defendant, Ask the Question That Actually Matters

Before filing an international case, ask this: where is the money? If you do not know the answer, that does not mean you should not sue. It may mean you need investigation first. It may mean you need a different filing strategy. It may mean you should add parties, target a different jurisdiction, or consider interim relief. It may mean the lawsuit is useful as pressure even if actual collection is unlikely.

But you need to ask the question at the beginning.

Too many companies wait until the end. By then, the structure is entrenched, the money has moved, the wrong entity has been sued, and the plaintiff is trying to solve collection problems it should have been planning for months or years earlier.

A Judgment Matters. Recovery Matters More.

In many international disputes, winning is the easier part. The harder part is converting legal success into money. That starts with knowing where the assets likely are, who controls them, and whether you have a realistic way to reach them. It starts with understanding the defendant’s structure before assuming the named entity holds the value, tracing assets before final judgment, thinking about enforcement before procedural choices harden, and treating Hague service as one part of a larger recovery plan.

If you are considering litigation against a foreign company, do not start by asking only whether you can win. Start by asking whether, where, and how you will collect. Because a judgment you cannot enforce is a very expensive way to learn that you sued the wrong entity, in the wrong place, without a real recovery plan.

FAQ: Questions to Ask Before Suing a Foreign Company

If we win, where can we actually enforce the judgment?

This should be one of the first questions asked, not one of the last. The answer may affect forum selection, party selection, timing, claims, and overall strategy.

Should we investigate assets before filing suit?

Often yes. Even a preliminary understanding of where the assets are located can materially improve litigation strategy, settlement leverage, and recovery prospects.

What if the company that harmed us does not appear to own much?

That is common. The operating company may not hold the bank accounts, IP, inventory, or receivables. You may need to investigate affiliates, ownership structure, and where value actually sits before deciding how to proceed.

Does service of process really matter that much in an international case?

Yes. Defective service can undermine the judgment itself and create serious problems later when you try to enforce it abroad.

Is Hague service on a Chinese defendant always the right first step?

No. Sometimes it is necessary. Sometimes it should be part of a broader strategy. Sometimes plaintiffs focus on service before they have thought seriously about collection, and that can be a mistake.

How long does Hague service on a Chinese company usually take?

It varies. In our experience, it has historically ranged from two to ten months, with many cases in recent years falling closer to the two-to-four-month range.

Can we still sue if the assets are in China or another difficult jurisdiction?

Yes, but the strategy may need to change. You may need to focus on affiliates, assets outside the hard jurisdiction, interim remedies, or pressure points that make settlement or recovery more realistic.

Should we name related parties or affiliates in the lawsuit?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. That depends on the facts, the law, and the evidence. But the issue should be analyzed early, not after you discover the named defendant has no reachable assets.

Is it enough to win against the company that signed the contract?

Not always. In international disputes, the contract counterparty is not necessarily the entity with the money. That is why structural analysis matters before filing.

What should we do before spending money on a foreign lawsuit?

At a minimum, you should assess where the assets are likely located, what jurisdictions may matter for enforcement, whether emergency remedies are realistic, whether service can be done correctly, and whether the likely defendant is actually worth suing.

International Litigation: Winning the Lawsuit Is Often the Easy Part

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