China's Annual IP Conference Kicks Off In Beijing

The 2025 China Intellectual Property Annual Conference opened in Beijing on Thursday, focusing on the development, utilization and protection of IP in this rapidly growing digital age.

The two-day conference has attracted more than 8,000 participants, including those from government departments, domestic and foreign enterprises and IP service providers.

Shen Changyu, head of the China Intellectual Property Administration, said the world has entered a digital era where everything is interconnected, and computing is ubiquitous, adding that China has attached great importance to digital economic development and technological innovation.

"The development of the digital economy relies on the support of key core technologies, and the digital age is driving the transformation of IP systems," he noted.

In response, he said the administration has been actively improving and refining the IP protection system for new fields and business models such as big data and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the administration has also been leveraging digital technologies to enhance the effectiveness of IP governance, he added.

Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said in his congratulatory letter to the conference that the global industrial economy is undergoing a transformation, entering an era driven by intellectual property, with many countries increasing their investments in the digital and creative economy sectors.

He praised China's increased investment and significant progress in various cutting-edge technology fields, including generative AI, quantum computing and cloud infrastructure, adding that WIPO is willing to collaborate with all sectors to foster a spirit of innovation, making IP a catalyst for the future development of humanity.

While exhibiting the latest achievements in the fields of patent, trademark and geographical indication, the conference will also host a main session and 12 subforums addressing key IP issues, aiming to establish a platform for participants to increase exchanges and strengthen cooperation.

Source:Intellectual Property Protection in China

