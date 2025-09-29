2025 IP5 Trial And Appeal Boards High-Level Meeting Held In Fuzhou

On September 16, the 2025 IP5 Trial and Appeal Boards High-Level Meeting was held in Fuzhou. Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Heads and representatives from the trial and appeal boards of the IP5 Offices, as well as observers from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), attended both online and onsite.

The meeting emphasized that the establishment of the cooperation mechanism among the trial and appeal boards of the IP5 Offices is a valuable exploration in global innovation governance and a strong support for jointly addressing technological changes and challenges. CNIPA noted that building a global IP landscape requires joint efforts. China is willing to work with all parties in an open manner to build consensus, enhance pragmatic cooperation, and contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to creating an international environment conducive to innovation and development.

The meeting marked the first time that such a high-level event was hosted in China. Representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including the latest developments and initiatives of the trial and appeal boards, and reached consensus on the inaugural release of the User Guide of IP5 Trial and Appeal Procedures.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

Source:China National Intellectual Property Administration