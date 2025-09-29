China-SCO Science-Technology Innovation Cooperation Center Unveiled In Qingdao

As a significant outcome of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit, the China-SCO Science-Technology Innovation Cooperation Center was officially inaugurated in Qingdao in Shandong province on Thursday, showcasing China's unwavering commitment to promoting the Shanghai Spirit and advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity through science and technology innovation cooperation.

The center, adhering to the concept of "being rooted in Shandong, radiating across the country and facing SCO member states", aims to build itself into a vital hub for scientific and technological cooperation among SCO countries and contribute technological strength to the construction of an SCO community with a shared future.

The center plans to focus on four main areas: enhancing scientific and technological exchanges through brand-name events; advancing joint research and development in critical sectors; building a technology transfer network by improving services related to intellectual property rights, financial empowerment and international technology transfer intermediaries; and establishing an international think tank to enable in-depth discussions on science and technology innovation policies and practical experiences, thereby offering intellectual support for global cooperation.

Source:Intellectual Property Protection in China

