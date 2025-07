跨境电商知识产权困境——"附表A"诉讼

YaoWang is a Chinese law firm based in the Lujiazui free trade district of Pudong, Shanghai.

YaoWang has full-service capability to advise domestic and international clients on all manner of contentious and non-contentious PRC law work.

Via our established network with international institutions, organizations and law firms, YaoWang offers a comprehensive framework for collaboration, client referrals, marketing and fee earning services particularly for cross-jurisdictional matters.