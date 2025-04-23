China Reaches Target Of High-Value Invention Patents Ahead Of Schedule

The number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people in China has reached 14 by the end of last year, achieving the expected target of the national 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) ahead of schedule, the country's top intellectual property regulator said.

Data released by the CNIPA on Friday also showed that the number of valid invention patents in strategic emerging industries has exceeded 1.34 million as of December 2024, a year-on-year increase of 15.7 percent.

Additionally, among the new patent applications by universities and research institutions, the proportion of invention patents has risen to 70.4 percent, according to the data.

Wang Peizhang, an official from the administration, said that these figures have demonstrated the quality of patents across the country has been further improved, adding that many patents have been transformed into actual benefits to better serve high-quality economic development.

While strengthening efforts to utilize IP rights, IP regulators nationwide has also given strong protection to original innovation of private enterprises, providing them with quick channels and comprehensive services to safeguard their rights and interests, said Guo Wen, another official from the administration.

"For example, an IP protection center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, has set up a timely response mechanism and proactively offers services to local start-up private companies, supporting them in areas such as trademark early warning and patent analysis," she added.

Meanwhile, the country has also promoted the innovation of private enterprises by enhancing the handling of disputes related to patent infringement and helping resolve their problems in more diverse way, she noted.

Last year, IP regulators dealt with 72,000 such disputes, of which more than 51 percent involved private enterprises, the data said, adding that IP mediation organizations also tackled nearly 140,000 cases in 2024, serving 157,000 private companies.

Guo said that the administration has endeavored to providing guidance for private enterprises going global in handling IP disputes overseas, aiming to help them alleviate risks in this IP field.

http://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202503/1991025.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.