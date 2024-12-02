2024 AIPPI World Congress Successfully Held In Hangzhou With Active Participation From AFD China

The AIPPI World Congress took place in Hangzhou from October 19th to 23rd, 2024, under the theme "Balanced Protection of IP and Innovation Development". In these four days, IP professionals from around the world have gathered in Hangzhou to engage in various exchange activities, which widely consolidated cooperation consensus and stimulated innovation vitality. As an active participant in the IP field, AFD China also sent off a professional team to participate in this grand event.

This is a valuable opportunity for AFD China to learn and exchange ideas. Through participation in this conference, we have not only learned about the latest developments and cutting-edge issues in the international IP field, but also established extensive connections with IP experts from around the world.

We fully utilized this grand event and actively interacted with new and old friends both inside and outside the venue. We had in-depth conversations, sharing our experiences and insights. These exchanges not only strengthened our friendship, but also laid a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Through such meetings, we have gained a deeper understanding of the changes and trends in the international IP market, and have also discovered various potential opportunities for collaboration. We firmly believe that by strengthening international cooperation and exchanges, we can jointly promote the development of global IP rights and provide stronger protection and support for innovation and creation.

As one of the major events in the IP field, the AIPPI World Congress is being held in China for the first time. This not only demonstrates the international community's high recognition of China's IP industry but also provides new opportunities and platforms for China to actively engage in global intellectual property governance.

We look forward to China making even more brilliant achievements in the IP field in the future, and making greater contributions to the development of the global IP industry. At the same time, we also look forward to working together with old and new friends in the future to promote the prosperity and development of the global intellectual property industry.

