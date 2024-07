ARTICLE 法院认定"FILA"为驰名商标,瓷砖类产品与服装鞋袜产品均与日常生活直接关联,予以跨类保护 L Lusheng Law Firm More Contributor Lusheng Law Firm is a Chinese law firm, specialising in Intellectual Property law and litigation. It is also a patent agency authorised by the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA). With headquarters in Beijing, Lusheng provides top quality specialised legal and patent agency services to clients throughout China. ——原告斐乐体育有限公司与被告广东斐乐陶瓷有限公司侵害商标权及不正当竞争纠纷案

