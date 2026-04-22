Highlights From Our Asia Practice

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In 2025, Asia’s economic landscape continued to reflect both opportunity and transformation. Evolving global trade relationships, continued investment in emerging technologies and regulatory developments across key jurisdictions shaped the region’s business environment. Artificial intelligence, digital platforms and cross-border capital flows continued to drive growth across industries, while governments introduced new policies affecting data governance, intellectual property protection and financial markets.
Within this shifting landscape, Loeb & Loeb’s Asia practice continued to provide strategic counsel to clients operating across the region. Lawyers in the firm’s Hong Kong and Beijing offices advised on a wide range of matters, including capital markets transactions, corporate and commercial finance matters, intellectual property protection and enforcement, litigation and dispute resolution, and regulatory and compliance issues, helping clients navigate evolving market conditions and pursue opportunities throughout Asia.
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