China's Privacy Paradigm: The Personal Information Protection Law At The Two-Year Mark

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Beijing, Beijing Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm is one of the first partnership law firms in China. So far, JT&M has successively carried out key layouts in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, Bohai Rim, Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle and other national economic development strategic regions, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi'an, Shenyang, Jinan, Dalian, Zhengzhou and other offices, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore and other offices. Since 2000, it has been rated as "Ministerial-level Civilized Law Firm" and "National Excellent Law Firm" for many times; JT&D has gathered many interdisciplinary experts and has become a leader in the industry in many fields, and has won a number of awards from well-known legal rating agencies such as Chambers and ALB.

In the shadow of an increasingly digitized world where data breaches have morphed into a global epidemic, China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) stands as a noteworthy example of regulatory foresight and rigour. As we mark the two-year anniversary of this landmark legislation, there is unsurprisingly keen interest in its implications for both domestic and international enterprises. This legislation has not only recalibrated the power dynamic between consumers and corporations, it has also set a new benchmark for privacy protection on the global stage.

At the heart of this discourse lie the emblematic cases of Didi Global Inc. and China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), whose facts unfold as cautionary tales of (non-)compliance and consequence. These cases illuminate the intricate complexities and challenges faced by entities navigating China's privacy regulation landscape. In particular, the two cases highlighted offer invaluable insights into the operational and ethical imperatives that now define the global digital economy. Importantly, they underscore the nuanced challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for legal professionals and corporate entities alike.

I. The Didi Conundrum: A Case Study on Compliance and Consequence

1. The Prelude to Penalties: Background and Breaches

The Didi decision illustrates the interface between rapid technological expansion and the stringent demands of privacy legislation. This narrative began in July 2021 when, amid rising concerns for national data security and the safeguarding of public interests, Didi found itself under the scrutiny of a cybersecurity and data privacy review. This scrutiny was not merely procedural, but a harbinger of a more penetrating examination of the company's compliance with China's trifecta of cybersecurity, data security, and personal information protection laws.

The investigation highlighted areas where Didi's practices were found to not be fully aligned with the requirements set forth by the PIPL, the Cybersecurity Law, and the Data Security Law. The examination of Didi's digital practices revealed areas of non-compliance that led to a significant penalty of 8.026 billion yuan, underscoring the importance of aligning operational protocols with regulatory standards. This punitive measure, complemented by individual fines for Didi's top executives, underscores the severity of their lapses and the law's uncompromising stance on safeguarding personal data and national cybersecurity.

2. The Breaches: An In-Depth Analysis

The Unauthorized Harvest: At the heart of Didi's transgressions was the illegal collection of 11.96 million pieces of screenshot information from users' photo albums—a stark invasion of privacy illustrating a cavalier attitude towards user consent and data minimization principles. The Overreach of Collection: The company's voracious appetite for data was further evidenced by the excessive accumulation of 83.23 billion pieces of clipboard and application list information, reflecting a pervasive over-collection that far exceeded the bounds of necessity and proportionality. Facial Recognition Frenzy: Didi's over-collection extended to sensitive biometric data, with 107 million pieces of passenger facial recognition data, alongside other personal details such as age, profession, and relationships, being amassed. This not only highlighted a gross violation of privacy, but also underscored the lack of restraint in gathering sensitive personal information. Precision Tracking: The company's excessive compilation of precise location data during various app interactions revealed a concerning practice of surveilling users' movements without clear necessity or transparent consent, further exacerbating the invasion of privacy. Educational and Identity Overstep: The collection and plaintext storage of drivers' educational backgrounds and identity card numbers not only exposed personal data to potential misuse, but also contravened basic data security and protection standards. Opaque Intent Analysis: Didi's covert analysis of passenger travel intentions and other personal details without clear disclosure or consent exemplified a fundamental breach of trust and transparency, undermining users' control over their personal information. Unwarranted Permission Requests: The frequent and irrelevant demands for telephone permissions under the guise of the carpooling service highlighted a manipulative practice, exploiting app functionalities to unjustifiably intrude into users' private spheres. The Ambiguity of Information Processing: Lastly, Didi's failure to accurately and clearly articulate the purposes for processing 19 categories of personal information epitomized the broader issue of opacity and accountability in the company's data practices.

3. The Broader Implications: Compliance, Trust, and Innovation

The Didi case serves not just as a cautionary tale but as an important learning point for businesses operating within the digital domain. It underscores the critical importance of adhering to legal frameworks designed to protect personal information, emphasizing that compliance is not optional, but a cornerstone of operational integrity and public trust.

Furthermore, this case exemplifies the delicate balance required between innovation and privacy, urging companies to navigate the digital future with a heightened sense of responsibility towards data protection. The narrative of Didi's non-compliance and the consequent penalties reinforce the notion that technological advancement should not come at the cost of privacy violations.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the lessons drawn from Didi's experience highlight the imperative for businesses to foster a culture of compliance, transparency, and respect for personal privacy. In doing so, companies can not only mitigate the risks of legal repercussions, but also position themselves as trustworthy stewards of personal data in the eyes of consumers and regulators

alike.

II. Beyond the Breach: CNKI's Lessons for China's Evolving Privacy Protections

In September 2023, China's National Internet Information Office, wielding the comprehensive suite of China's legal instruments — notably the Cybersecurity Law, Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), and Administrative Penalty Law — levied a significant penalty against CNKI. This action was predicated on a series of violations that not only underscored the importance of adherence to the principle of necessity in personal data collection, but also highlighted the egregious lapses in consent mechanisms, public disclosure of collection and use rules, and the need for data deletion upon account cancellation. This was not CNKI's first encounter with regulatory scrutiny. Previously, in December 2022, it faced penalties for monopolistic practices.

I. The Four Infractions: Analysis

Excess Beyond Necessity: At the core of CNKI's transgressions was the collection of personal information in violation of the necessity principle — a foundational tenet of the PIPL. This principle mandates that data collection should be directly related to and limited by the operational purposes it serves. CNKI's overreach was exemplified by collecting data beyond its operational necessity such as authors' home addresses or family information. This starkly deviated from CNKI's mandate, signalling a breach of the legal bounds of data collection. Consent Compromised: The violation further extends to the collection of personal information without explicit consent — in blatant defiance of the "informed consent" doctrine central to the PIPL. The PIPL emphasizes a model of consent that is voluntary and informed, and is particularly stringent when it comes to sensitive information. CNKI's failure to obtain explicit consent, especially for sensitive data, constituted a clear breach of this directive. Opacity in Operation: CNKI's infractions were compounded by its failure to publicly disclose or clarify its data collection and use policies. This lack of transparency infringed upon the PIPL's principle of openness and clarity regarding personal information processing, undermining the rights of individuals to informed participation in the data ecosystem. The Right to be Forgotten Neglected: The final pillar of CNKI's legal violations pertains to its inadequacy in providing an account cancellation feature and its subsequent failure to delete user information promptly. This oversight neglects the "right to be forgotten," a critical aspect of the PIPL which ensures individuals' control over their personal data, including its deletion when the purpose of processing has been fulfilled or services cease to be provided.

2. Beyond the Breach: Duties and Directions for Large Data Processors

The CNKI episode transcends its immediate legal ramifications, casting a spotlight on the special obligations of large personal information processors. These entities, by virtue of their vast user base and complex service offerings, shoulder unique responsibilities under the PIPL. This includes the

establishment of a comprehensive personal information protection compliance system and independent oversight mechanisms.

The case also shines a spotlight on the roles and responsibilities of dominant players in the digital ecosystem, urging them to fortify their governance structures, clarify the personal information protection duties of their platforms and operations, and to ensure accountability and transparency in their operations.

The CNKI case thus not only marks a significant moment in the enforcement of China's personal information protection laws, but also delineates the contours of a broader debate on the future of digital governance. The terms of that debate remain fundamentally anchored in the principles of individual rights and the collective pursuit of a secure and equitable digital future.

III. Navigating the Quagmire: Compliance and Beyond

Two years after the PIPL's promulgation, the data protection landscape is a tableau of both triumph and challenge. The law has fortified the position of consumers, endowing them with newfound rights over their digital footprints. Companies, for their part, have been nudged towards greater transparency and accountability. Yet, the road to compliance has been strewn with hurdles — the costs of adherence, the complexity of operational adjustments, and not least, the ambiguity in certain regulatory edicts.

In our view, the advent of artificial intelligence and big data heralds a new frontier of possibilities. Yet, the spectre of challenges such as precision-targeted telecommunication fraud stemming from personal information breaches persists unabated. Instances of excessive data collection — be it through QR code-based ordering systems or the mandatory provision of personal identification at tourist attractions — underscore a pervasive overreach in data acquisition practices.

This era, marked by an almost boundless appetite for personal data, sees identity cards swiped not just at the gates of scenic spots, but also on a whole host of other seemingly innocuous locations, with some entities even venturing into the collection of relatives' information. Such practices, while ostensibly aimed at enhancing security and convenience, effectively amass a trove of personal data, from facial recognition patterns to location and financial information. This raises significant privacy concerns.

Against this backdrop, the rational utilization of information emerges as a pressing issue within the current legal framework of the PIPL. The task at hand is not merely to delineate the varied concepts and dimensions of personal information but to minimize the discrepancies in judicial and administrative enforcement. With technology perpetually in flux and legislation almost invariably lagging behind, the establishment of technical standards becomes paramount. The iterative process of issuing guiding cases and forging norms in administrative enforcement is thus envisioned as a an important means of refining the legal system.

Moreover, the international dimension of personal information protection, characterized by the burgeoning phenomenon of cross-border data transmission and sharing, introduces a new layer of complexity. The global interconnectedness of internet technology and the resultant data flows pose a unique challenge, with enterprises often finding themselves at the crossroads of domestic laws and

foreign regulations. The disparities in the definition and categorization of personal information between China and entities like the United States and the European Union create potential hurdles for compliance, threatening to ensnare companies in a legal quandary where adherence to one jurisdiction's regulations may contravene those of another.

The path forward necessitates a concerted effort to forge effective international co-operation mechanisms for personal information protection, thereby ensuring lawful and compliant data transmission and utilization. As China continues to refine its PIPL, aligning domestic regulations with international norms and bolstering the country's capacity to translate its personal information protection regime into a global framework becomes imperative. This endeavour not only underscores China's commitment to safeguarding personal privacy, but also contributes to the broader vision of a shared future in cyberspace.

IV. The Road Ahead: Multinationals and the PIPL Puzzle

As China's PIPL strides into its third year, the terrain for multinational companies operating within China has transformed dramatically. The cases of CNKI and Didi provide salient lessons for foreign enterprises navigating China's privacy regulations.

First, the legal liabilities codified within the PIPL, with penalties reaching up to the greater of 50 million yuan or 5% of annual turnover, underscore the seriousness of non-compliance. Such punitive measures, coupled with the potential for operational suspension and public denouncement of violations, emphasize the critical need for multinational corporations to enhance their data governance frameworks. In a domain where the sanctity of personal information reigns supreme, the ramifications of non-compliance extend beyond monetary fines, affecting brand reputation and consumer trust.

For international firms, the enforcement actions within China serve as a clarion call to prioritize privacy and data protection within their operational ethos. Adhering to the PIPL necessitates a proactive approach that anticipates regulatory scrutiny and ingrains privacy by design into the core of business operations. Importantly, it requires a detailed understanding of the law's stipulations, from the intricacies of personal information collection and processing to the deployment of robust data protection measures.

Furthermore, the PIPL's global implications highlight the need for comprehensive cross-border compliance strategies. As data flows transcend national borders, multinational entities face the challenge of navigating a complex patchwork of international data protection laws. This intricate regulatory landscape demands sophisticated legal acumen, ensuring that data management policies remain compliant and adaptable to evolving legal requirements.

Given these considerations, multinationals are advised to treat compliance with the seriousness it warrants, not as a mere regulatory hurdle but as a strategic imperative. This advice may be broadly summarised in the following terms:

Data Collection Sobriety: Prudence in data collection and adhering to the principle of necessity is underscored by both Didi and CNKI's experiences. The unauthorized collection and overreach criticised in these cases highlight the importance of collecting only data that is essential for the provided service, with clear, informed consent from users. Cross-border Data Transmission Vigilance: Companies must meticulously navigate cross-border data transmission, adhering to the requirements set out in the PIPL. This is likely to entail, inter alia, conducting impact assessments and securing regulatory approvals as necessary. Preparation for Regulatory Probes: The scrutiny faced by Didi and CNKI emphasizes the importance of transparency and cooperation during regulatory investigations. Maintaining detailed records of data practices and proactively demonstrating compliance can mitigate potential penalties and reinforce a culture of respect for data privacy. Operational Transparency and Accountability: Drawing lessons from CNKI's ordeal, multinationals must prioritize clear and accessible disclosure of their data collection, usage, and protection policies. This operational transparency aligns with the PIPL's demands for openness, bolstering user trust and compliance.

As multinational companies navigate this landscape, they are encouraged to view compliance as an ongoing, integral component of their business strategy. Championing transparency, accountability, and respect for individual rights not only mitigates legal risks, but also enhances consumer trust and competitive positioning in China's digital economy.

The evolution of China's PIPL is likely to significantly influence the global discourse on privacy and data protection. For multinationals, the journey through China's privacy framework presents both challenges and opportunities which they will need to be acutely alive to.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.