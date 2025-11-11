The 22nd Shanghai International Intellectual Property Forum Held

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

The 22nd Shanghai International Intellectual Property Forum (SIIPF), themed "Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence," opened on October 18. The forum hosted the awards ceremony for the 5th Shanghai Intellectual Property Innovation Awards. Gong Zheng, Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee and Shanghai Mayor; Shen Changyu, Commissioner of China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA); and Wang Binying, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Xie Dong, CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi, and WIPO Deputy Director General Wang Binying presented the awards to the winners of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Innovation Awards.

The BRIPC Best Practice Cases for Granted Chinese Patents from Belt and Road Partner Countries were released during the forum. Soso Giorgadze, Chairman of the National Intellectual Property Center of Georgia, and Wang Jian, Director of Zhejiang Lab and founder of Alibaba Cloud, delivered keynote speeches.

The forum was co-hosted by CNIPA, WIPO, and Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Over the three-day event, participants from China and abroad engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as IP management in the AI era, IP governance and innovation ecosystem construction, and new commercialization paradigms for high-value patents.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

