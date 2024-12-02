News & Cases From China: October 2024

The Inter-Ministerial Joint Meeting on Construction of Intellectual Property Powerhouse Releases Report on the Construction and Development of an Intellectual Property Powerhouse (2024)

Date: 30 October 2024

The Outline for Building an Intellectual Property Powerhouse (2021-2035) and the 14th Five- Year Plan of IP Protection and Use have set a series of primary targets for the development of intellectual property in China during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. According to the Report on the Construction and Development of an Intellectual Property Powerhouse (2024), by 2023, many of the eight projected targets had been met or exceeded and there had been significant growth in all areas.

Primary Target Areas 2025 Goal 2023 Completion Status 1. Number of high-value invention patents owned by per 10,000 heads (piece) 12 11.8 2. Number of invention patents granted overseas (10,000 pieces) 9 5.0 3. Registered amount of financing by IP pledging (RMB 100 million) 3200 8539.9 4. Total annual import and export value of IP royalties (RMB 100 million) 3500 3765.2 5. Proportion of patent-intensive industry's added value out of GDP (%) 13.0 12.71% 6. Proportion of copyright industry's added value out of GDP (%) 7.5 7.41% 7. Society's satisfaction over IP protection (score) 82 82.04 8. Proportion of cases resolved at first-instance trials out of all IP civil cases (%) 85 91.9

Source: CNIPA

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/10/30/art_53_195745.html

Beijing Intellectual Property Court Releases Analysis of Patent Grant and Confirmation Cases (2014-2024) and Guidelines for Handling Subject Qualification Certificates in Foreign-related Cases (2024 Edition)

Date: 17 October 2024

On 17 October, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court held an International Open Day, comprehensively reviewing its ten-year development history and releasing two documents summarising its judicial experience in intellectual property cases: the Analysis of Patent Granting and Confirmation Cases (2014-2024) and Guidelines for Handling Subject Qualification Certificates of Foreign-related Cases (2024 Edition).

The Analysis of Patent Grant and Confirmation Cases (2014-2024) contains 58 typical cases of patent grant and confirmation. As the court with exclusive jurisdiction over the administrative cases relating to patent grant and confirmation nationwide, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court has identified three major trends in patent grant and confirmation cases over the past decade:(1) The overall number of cases has shown a steady upward trend: as of September 2024, the Court had accepted 14,345 patent grant and confirmation administrative cases, an annual growth rate of 5.65%. Cases concerning the confirmation of invention patents accounted for the largest proportion. (2) Nearly 30% of the cases involved new technologies and emerging industries, with the highest proportion relating to next-generation information technology and high-end equipment manufacturing industries. (3) Over 20% of the cases involved foreign parties, with litigants from more than 100 countries and regions across all five continents.

The Guidelines for Handling Subject Qualification Certificates in Foreign-related Cases (2024 Edition) are divided into chapters by country, covering 18 countries across all five continents. The document contains a detailed list of the required documents for proving subject qualification, and details of the notarization and certification process, providing clear guidance to the parties.

Source: 'Jinfawangshi' Beijing High Court WeChat Official Account

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/HD5LPbfqKzvfX35XyBjF2A

The Intellectual Property Court of the SPC Releases Five Rulings on Infringement Cases Involving New Plant Varieties, Demonstrating a Firm Stance Against Infringement of Plant Variety Rights

Date: 16 October 2024

The Intellectual Property Court of the SPC released details of rulings in five typical cases of plant variety right infringement on 16 October - World Food Day. Among these, three cases involved second-instance rulings that either reversed the first-instance judgment and found the defendant guilty of infringement, or increased the compensation amount compared to that awarded at first instance. The names, key points of the rulings, and case numbers of the five typical cases are as follows:

'Lucinda' Potato Plant Variety Infringement Case: If the plant variety rights owner failed to fulfill its duty of diligence and reasonable care regarding the authorized variety control samples used for testing, resulting in an inability to establish a logical chain of evidence, its claims should be dismissed. (2022) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Min Zhong No. 278 'Hongyunlai' Pineapple Plant Variety Infringement Case: If the plant variety rights owner notarizes the entire rights protection process (purchasing the allegedly infringing seedlings and notarizing the purchase), and properly cultivates the seedlings to meet the identification requirements, it should be deemed to have fulfilled its duty to provide diligent evidence and exercised reasonable care. (2022) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Min Zhong No. 1362 'W68' Maize Inbred Line Parent Technical Secret Infringement Case: The specific amount of compensation that the infringer should bear for violating the technical secrets of hybrid parent lines can be determined by considering factors such as the parent's breeding cost, characteristics, competitive advantages, substitutability, and market contribution rate. (2023) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Min Zhong No. 2562 'Xiaojindouhong No. 1' Vigna Angularis Plant Variety Infringement Case: If the infringer engages in intentional infringement, operates without a seed production and operation license, and sells seeds without proper labeling, the People's Court may choose a higher price within the authorized seed price range as the basis for calculating actual damages. (2023) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Min Zhong No. 1020 'Lihe 228' Corn Plant Variety Infringement Case: The facts of the criminal defendant's unlicensed sale of infringing seeds, as established in the effective criminal judgment related to seeds, can be accepted as established infringement facts in civil infringement cases, without the need for the rights holder to provide evidence. (2023) Zui Gao Fa Zhi Min Zhong No. 1383

According to data from the SPC, since the establishment of the Intellectual Property Court on January 1, 2019, the number of plant variety cases accepted has been increasing year by year. In 2023, the Court received 180 new plant variety cases and concluded 166, representing an annual growth rate of 16.1% and 100%, respectively. Among these, over 85% of the cases were related to plant variety infringement disputes, with a success rate of 90% for plant variety rights holders.

Source: The Intellectual Property Court of the SPC

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3538.html

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3540.html

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3539.html

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3546.html

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-3533.html

