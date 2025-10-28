ARTICLE
28 October 2025

Taiwan, China Proceeds With The Trial Of The Accelerated Examination Program For Reexamination (AEPRe)

Intellectual Property Office of Taiwan (TIPO), China launched the trial of the Accelerated Examination Program for Reexamination (AEPRe) on September 1, 2024. Over the course of its one-year trial, the program has been widely recognized by applicants and the intellectual property practitioner community for its fee-free, streamlined procedures and clear eligibility criteria. Based on this, TIPO has announced the continuation of the program's trial.

