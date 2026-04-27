金诚同达保险新规速递2026年第一期（中英双语）

Beijing Jincheng Tongda & Neal Law Firm (JT&N) is a large full-service law firm founded in 1992 and headquartered in Beijing. It was one of the first partnership-model law firms in China. To date, JT&N has strategically expanded its footprint across key regions of China's economic development and established overseas offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

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1. 银行保险机构许可证管理办法

Measures for the Management of the Licenses of Banking and Insurance Institutions

2. 行政许可实施程序规定

Provisions on Implementation Procedures of Administrative Licensing

3. 银行保险机构金融消费投诉处理管理办法（修订征求意见稿）

Revised Draft Administrative Measures on Banking and Insurance Institutions Handling Complaints of Financial Consumers

4. 银行业保险业数字金融高质量发展实施方案

Implementation Plan for the High-Quality Development of Digital Finance in the Banking and Insurance Industries

5. 北京金融监管局关于推进辖内法人机构数据安全管理能力提升专项行动的通知

Notice of NFRA Beijing Bureau of the on Promoting the Special Action for Enhancing Data Security Management Capabilities of Local Legal Entities

6. 关于加快推动科技保险高质量发展 有力支撑高水平科技自立自强的若干意见

Several Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of Technology Insurance to Strongly Support High-Level Technological Self-Reliance and Self-Strengthening

7.关于推动低空保险高质量发展的实施意见

Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Insurance

01.银行保险机构许可证管理办法

Measures for the Management of the Licenses of Banking and Insurance Institutions

2026年1月27日，国家金融监管总局发布了修订的《银行保险机构许可证管理办法》，于2026年6月1日起实施。

许可证管理制度。《办法》要求银行保险机构制定许可证管理制度，明确保管、公示、使用、交接、检查等各环节要求。《办法》所称“许可证”包括金融许可证和保险中介许可证。机构总部及分支机构应设置许可证管理岗位。机构原则上应每年至少开展一次许可证管理情况核查，发现问题及时整改。发现重大违法违规行为或风险隐患的，应及时向监管机构报告。机构法人应于每年度结束后两个月内向监管机构报送年度许可证管理情况报告。

保险许可证过渡期安排。《办法》取消了保险许可证，将原保险许可证覆盖的所有保险机构全部纳入金融许可证的适用范围。《办法》施行前已颁发的保险许可证在2028年6月1日前继续有效，相关机构应在该截止日前向发证机关申请换领金融许可证，并缴回原保险许可证。

公示要求。《办法》明确，银行保险机构应当在营业场所的显著位置公示许可证原件。保险中介机构分支机构应当在营业场所的显著位置公示加盖法人机构公章的许可证复印件。银行保险机构应当在营业场所的显著位置以适当方式公示其业务范围、主要负责人。行政许可决定文件或上级管理单位授权文件对经营区域有明确要求的，还应对经营区域进行公示。

许可证公告要求。《办法》明确，新领、换领许可证应于领取之日起30日内进行公告，可在公开发行报刊上（含全国性金融类主流媒体），银行保险机构官方网站或官方微信公众号上，或通过其他有效便捷的方式公告。

违规处罚。《办法》规定，对于未按规定领取、换领、缴回、公示、公告许可证，或未有效落实合规管理要求等行为，监管机构可责令改正、给予警告或通报批评；逾期不改的，将对机构及相关责任人处以罚款。因管理不善导致许可证遗失或损坏的，银行保险机构及相关责任人也将面临警告、通报批评及罚款。银行保险机构通过自查主动发现问题并及时改正、未造成危害后果的，监管机构可依法不予处罚；及时采取措施消除或减轻危害后果的，可依法从轻或减轻处罚。

On January 27, 2026, NFRA published the revised Measures for the Management of the Licenses of Banking and Insurance Institutions, effective from June 1, 2026.

License management system. The Measures require banking and insurance institutions to establish a license management system, specifying the requirements for the custody, display, use, handover and inspection of their licenses. The term “licenses” referred to in the Measures includes financial licenses and insurance intermediary licenses. The institutions’ headquarters and branches should maintain license management positions. The institutions should, in principle, conduct an inspection of their license management at least once a year, promptly rectify any identified issues, and timely report any significant violations of laws or regulations or significant potential risks to the regulatory authorities. The legal-person entities of the institutions should submit an annual license management report to the regulatory authorities within two months after the end of each year.

Transitional Arrangements for Insurance Licenses. The Measures abolish the insurance license, and all the insurance institutions originally covered by the insurance license will be covered by the financial license. Insurance licenses which were issued before the Measures take effect will remain valid until June 1, 2028. The relevant institutions should, before this deadline, apply to the license-issuing authority for a financial license and surrender the original insurance license.

Public Display Requirements. The Measures stipulate that banking and insurance institutions should publicly and prominently display the original copies of their licenses on their business premises. Branches of insurance intermediary institutions should publicly and prominently display the photocopies of their licenses, affixed with the official chops of their institution, on their business premises. Banking and insurance institutions should publicly and prominently display their business scopes and the names of their principal responsible persons on their business premises. Where an administrative licensing decision document or an authorization document issued by the higher-level management authority explicitly stipulates requirements regarding the geographical areas of their business operations, such geographical areas should also be publicly displayed.

Announcement Requirements. The Measures specify that the institutions should publicly announce the receipt of a new or replaced license within 30 days from the date of receipt of the license. Such announcement should be published in publicly issued newspapers and periodicals (including national mainstream financial media), on the official website or official WeChat Official Account of the banking and insurance institution, or via other effective and convenient means.

Penalties for Violations. The Measures provide that for violations such as failure to obtain, replace, surrender, publicly display, or announce a license as required, or to effectively implement compliance management requirements, regulatory authorities may order rectification, issue warnings, or issue public criticism. In case of failure to make rectification within the specified time limit, a fine should be imposed on the institution and the relevant responsible personnel. Loss or damage of a license resulting from poor management should also lead to a warning, public criticism, and a fine for the banking and insurance institution and the relevant responsible personnel. If banking and insurance institutions, through self-inspection, voluntarily identify and promptly rectify an issue, and no harmful consequences have occurred, regulatory authorities may, in accordance with law, decide not to impose an administrative penalty. If timely measures are taken to eliminate or mitigate harmful consequences, a lighter or mitigated administrative penalty may be imposed in accordance with law.

02. 行政许可实施程序规定

Provisions on Implementation Procedures of Administrative Licensing

2026年1月5日，金监总局发布《行政许可实施程序规定》，自2026年3月1日起施行。

完善实施主体、退出程序及法律责任等规定。《规定》对行政许可的实施主体进行明确的设置，并新增退出程序及法律责任等两个章节，对相应制度做出完善。

(1) 《规定》明确了行政许可实施主体分类、分级的机制，新增合并审查方案，并确定了金监总局内部就相关事项的工作纪律。

(2) “退出程序”章节新增了受理机关应当终止审查、撤回许可及注销许可的部分情形。例如，申请人主动申请中止审查后六个月内未提交恢复审查申请的，受理机关应当终止审查。同时，针对因撤回或撤销行政许可而受到权益损害的行政许可涉及主体，《规定》取消了金监总局及其派出机构应当给予补偿或赔偿的规定。

(3) “法律责任”章节新增对申请人违法违规行为的追责措施，填补了原有规定的空白。

强化主体对申请真实性的责任

(1) 明确真实性要求。《规定》要求申请人对申请材料及相关说明的“真实性、完整性、一致性”负责，并将责任主体和权利保护范围从申请人扩大到“行政许可事项涉及主体”，如拟任高管、控股股东、实际控制人等。若申请人隐瞒有关情况或提供虚假材料，受理机构应当直接作出不予受理决定。

(2) 加大惩戒力度。针对不实申请和不正当申请，《规定》设置了具体的禁入期限。如果取得的行政许可属于直接关系公共安全、人身健康、生命财产安全事项：对于提供虚假材料申请行政许可的，申请人在一年内不得再次申请该许可；对于以欺骗、贿赂等不正当手段取得行政许可的，申请人在三年内不得再次申请该许可。

优化审查程序。《规定》对审查环节的时效进行了精细的规范，提高审查效率。例如，合并审查时，受理机构应在受理之日起五日内向其他负责的监管机构征求意见，其他监管机构应当及时反馈，并不得要求申请人重复提交申请材料。又如，行政许可直接涉及申请人与他人之间重大利益关系时，申请人、利害关系人可以自被告知其听证权利之日起五日内提出听证申请，决定机构应在二十日内组织听证。

推进申请数字化和高效化。《规定》顺应数字化趋势，新增申请材料提交至相关电子信息系统的途径，并明确电子申请材料、电子证照、电子签名等与纸质文件具有同等效力。同时，《规定》默认采用电子交换方式送达文书，并将公告送达的视为送达时间从六十日缩短至三十日。

新增特殊规定条款。《规定》明确，对于法律、行政法规、中国加入或缔结的国际条约对行政许可事项材料、条件、办理时限等相关要求另有规定的，应按照相关规定要求执行。

On January 5, 2026, NFRA released the Provisions on Implementation Procedures of Administrative Licensing, effective from March 1, 2026.

Improving Regulation of Implementation Authorities, Exit Procedures and Legal Liabilities. The Provisions clearly define the implementation authorities of administrative licensing, and add two new chapters on exit procedures and legal liabilities.

(1) The Provisions clarify the classified-and-graded mechanisms for administrative licensing implementation authorities, introduce a consolidated review method, and establish the internal work discipline within NFRA on relevant matters.

(2) The Exit Procedures chapter adds some circumstances where the handling authority should terminate the review, withdraw the license or cancel the license. For example, if an applicant voluntarily requests to suspend the review process and fails to submit an application to resume the review within six months thereafter, the handling authority should terminate the review. In addition, with regard to the subjects involved in administrative licensing matters that have suffered damage to their interests due to the withdrawal or revocation of administrative licenses, the Provisions remove the requirements for NFRA and its local offices to provide compensation or indemnity.

(3) The Legal Liabilities chapter adds accountability measures on illegal and irregular behaviors conducted by applicants, filling the gap in the original provisions.

Strengthening Subjects’ Responsibilities for Application Authenticity

(1) Clarifying Authenticity Requirements. The Provisions require applicants to be responsible for the “authenticity, completeness and consistency” of the application materials and relevant explanations. In addition, the Provisions expand the scope of responsible subjects and protection of rights to “subjects involved in administrative licensing matters”, such as proposed senior executives, controlling shareholders, and actual controllers. If an applicant conceals relevant information or provides false materials, the handling authority should make a decision of not to accept the application.

(2) Strengthening Penalties. For untruthful and improper applications, the Provisions set out specific periods for application bans. If the administrative license obtained relates directly to public safety, human health, and life and property safety: upon discovery of administrative license for applications with false materials, the applicant should be banned from applying for the same license again within one year; if administrative licenses were obtained through deception, bribery or other improper means, the applicant should be banned from applying for the same license again within three years.

Optimizing Review Procedures. The Provisions provide detailed rules on timelines of the review process, enhancing the review efficiency. For example, during a consolidated review, the handling authority should seek opinions from other responsible regulatory authorities within five days from the date of acceptance, other regulatory authorities should provide feedback in a timely manner and should not require the applicant to resubmit application materials. Another example is that when a major interest is involved between the applicant and other parties in relation to the administrative licensing, the applicant and the interested parties can apply for a hearing within five days after being informed of their rights to a hearing, and the decision-making authority should hold the hearing within twenty days.

Promoting Application Digitalization and Efficiency. Following the trend of digitalization, the Provisions provide that application materials can be submitted to the relevant electronic information system, and clarify that electronic files such as application materials, certificates and signatures have the same legal effect as paper documents. In addition, the Provisions define electronic exchange as the default method for document service, and shorten the time period for deemed delivery of announcements from sixty days to thirty days.

Certain Specific Requirements. The Provisions clarify that, if other specific requirements for the materials, conditions, processing time and other aspects of administrative licensing matters are stipulated by laws, administrative regulations, or international treaties that China has joined or concluded, such requirements should be followed.

03.银行保险机构金融消费投诉处理管理办法（修订征求意见稿）

Revised Draft Administrative Measures on Banking and Insurance Institutions Handling Complaints of Financial Consumers

2026年3月20日，金监总局发布《银行保险机构金融消费投诉处理管理办法（修订征求意见稿）》。征求意见稿在2020年《银行业保险业消费投诉处理管理办法》（“2020年办法”）的基础上进行系统修订。

适用机构范围的调整与细化。征求意见稿对适用机构的定义进行了更新，明确将金融控股公司、理财公司、再保险公司以及保险专业代理机构、保险经纪人等纳入适用范围。

明确金融消费者义务与行为规范。征求意见稿在总则中新增了对金融消费者的诚实守信要求，规定其不得滥用投诉权利或利用投诉牟取不正当利益。对于投诉人或其代理人捏造事实、提供虚假材料、扰乱办公秩序等行为，征求意见稿明确机构可以提请公安机关依法给予治安管理处罚，情节严重构成犯罪的将追究刑事责任。

优化投诉处理程序

(1) 引入材料补正机制。征求意见稿引入了材料补正的缓冲机制。若投诉人提供信息有误或不全导致无法核实身份或机构，银行保险机构可要求其在15日内补充材料，无正当理由逾期未补充则视为放弃投诉。此外，征求意见稿明确对于已经掌握或内部可查的信息，不得要求投诉人重复提供，但为核实身份的除外。

(2) 完善投诉处理时限与告知要求。征求意见稿维持了阶梯式的处理时效要求，一般投诉需在15日内作出决定，复杂情况可延长至30日，特别复杂情况经审批可再延长30日。在告知方式上，征求意见稿明确了书面、电子信息及电话告知的具体要求，并规定对于委托代理人投诉的情形，告知消费者本人、继承人或法定代理人均视为履行告知义务。

规范内部管理考核与溯源整改机制。针对机构内部考核，征求意见稿明确规定不得简单以消费投诉数量作为考核指标，要求综合运用正向激励和负面约束手段。同时，征求意见稿强化了溯源整改要求，要求机构针对投诉中反映的苗头性、突出性问题，改进产品开发、业务流程及考核激励机制等，防止问题升级。

强化多元化解与小额纠纷快处机制。征求意见稿鼓励机构建立完善“应调响应”和调解权限授权机制，支持调解组织开展工作。征求意见稿特别提到鼓励机构参加小额纠纷快速解决机制，建立“小额补偿、小额理赔”制度，并明确依法达成的调解协议可以作为投诉处理的依据。

细化法律责任与明确罚金数额。对于未按规定建立制度、办理投诉或配合调解的机构，金监总局及其派出机构除责令限期改正外，逾期未改正的可处以一万元以上二十万元以下的罚款。

On March 20, 2026, NFRA released the Revised Draft Administrative Measures on Banking and Insurance Institutions Handling Complaints of Financial Consumers. The Draft is a comprehensive revision of the 2020 Administrative Measures on Banking and Insurance Industry Handling Consumer Complaints (the “2020 Measures”).

Adjustments and Refinement of the Scope of Applicable Institutions. The Draft updates the definition of applicable institutions, explicitly including financial holding companies, wealth management companies, reinsurance companies, professional insurance agencies and insurance brokers.

Clarifying Obligations and Rules of Conduct for Financial Consumers. The Draft introduces, in the general provisions, an explicit requirement that financial consumers act honestly and in good faith, prohibiting the abuse of complaint rights or the exploitation of complaints for improper gain. For cases where complainants or their agents fabricate facts, submit false materials or disrupt office operations, the Draft specifies that institutions may refer such conduct to police authorities for public security administrative penalties, and that serious cases constituting a crime will be subject to criminal liability.

Optimizing Complaint Handling Procedures

(1) Introducing Material Supplementation Mechanism. The Draft introduces a buffer mechanism for material supplementation. Where a complainant provides incomplete or inaccurate information that prevents verification of their identity or the relevant institution, banking and insurance institutions may request the complainant to submit the necessary materials within 15 days, and a failure to do so without good cause will be deemed a withdrawal of the complaint. In addition, the Draft clarifies that institutions should not require complainants to resubmit information that is already available internally or accessible through institutional records, except when necessary for identity verification.

(2) Improving Handling Timelines and Notification Requirements. The Draft maintains the tiered timeline requirements for complaint handling, with ordinary complaints to be resolved within 15 days, complex cases to be extended to 30 days, and particularly complex cases to be further extended by an additional 30 days upon approval. With regard to notification method, the Draft specifies detailed requirements for written, electronic and telephone communications, and clarify that, in cases where complaints are submitted by an authorized agent, notifying the consumers, their successors or legal representatives constitutes fulfillment of the notification obligation.

Standardizing Internal Management Evaluation and Source-Tracing Rectification Mechanisms. With regard to internal management evaluation, the Draft explicitly prohibits using simply the number of consumer complaints as a standalone performance indicator and require a balanced application of positive incentives and negative constraints. In addition, the Draft strengthens source-tracing rectification obligations, requiring institutions to address emerging or prominent issues identified through complaints by improving product development, business processes, and performance and incentive mechanisms etc., in order to prevent the worsening of problems.

Strengthening Diversified Dispute Resolution and Fast-Track Mechanisms for Small Claims. The Draft encourages institutions to establish and improve mechanisms for “responsive mediation” and for the delegation of mediation authority, supporting the effective operation of mediation organizations. The Draft specifically highlights the promotion of fast-track mechanisms for small claims, including the establishment of “small-amount compensation” and “small-amount claims settlement” systems, and clarify that mediation agreements lawfully concluded may serve as a basis for complaint handling.

Detailed Legal Liabilities and Specified Fine Amounts. For institutions that fail to establish the required policies, handle complaints properly or cooperate in mediation, NFRA and its local offices may, in addition to ordering rectification within a specified period, impose fines ranging from RMB10,000 to RMB200,000 if the deficiencies are not corrected within the specified period.

04.银行业保险业数字金融高质量发展实施方案

Implementation Plan for the High-Quality Development of Digital Finance in the Banking and Insurance Industries

2025年12月22日，金监总局发布《银行业保险业数字金融高质量发展实施方案》。

2022年1月，原银保监会印发《关于银行业保险业数字化转型的指导意见》，明确了银行保险机构数字化转型的指导思想和基本原则，核心在于为金融机构提供监管指引，强调通过战略规划与组织流程建设、业务经营管理数字化、数据治理与科技能力建设和加强风险防控等举措构建数字化转型基础。《方案》则立足当前形势，推动金融机构深化数字化转型工作，从数字金融治理、数字金融服务、数字技术应用、数据要素开发、风险管理和监管数字化智能化转型等方面提出了33项工作任务。

《方案》中列举了推进数字金融服务的八个重点领域。一是支持科技型企业创新成长，建立科创企业大数据集为企业识别画像，提高信贷审批效率。二是服务先进制造业发展，积极运用数字技术提供保险补偿服务，增强安全风险防范能力。三是助力绿色经济发展，运用技术手段识别环境风险，优化绿色金融服务模式。四是深化小微企业金融服务，整合物流、税务等多维数据优化授信模型，建设小微金融线上综合服务平台，构建特色化金融生态圈。五是在民生服务领域开发有针对性的数字金融产品，提高医疗、养老等领域金融服务能力，同时注重弥合“数字鸿沟”，加强网点适老助残无障碍功能建设。六是服务乡村振兴，加强数字平台系统建设与数据对接，增强“三农”金融服务能力，延伸金融服务半径。七是支持落实国家重大区域发展战略，因地制宜提供数字化金融服务。八是支持贸易数字化，积极参与航运贸易数字化建设，加强贸易数据信息应用。

《方案》明确了在数字金融工作中需要着重加强关注和管理的风险和挑战。一是要求金融机构加强数字化转型中的战略风险管理，确保数字化转型战略和实施进程与自身发展战略、技术实力、风控能力相匹配，强调创新业务的合规性管理。二是推动金融机构建设智能风控体系，打造企业级数字化风险管理平台。三是提升人工智能安全应用能力，倡导构建人工智能应用分类分级管理框架流程，建立覆盖重要业务流程和关键节点的人工干预机制。四是加强网络安全和数据安全防护，对金融消费者个人信息实施全流程管理，持续通过员工培训和金融消费者教育双轨提升数据安全意识；建立覆盖境内外及总分支机构的网络安全综合防御体系。五是防范数字生态合作风险，加强对第三方合作机构的管理，明确责任和管理要求，防止外部第三方风险向金融机构传导。

On December 22, 2025, NFRA released the Implementation Plan for the High-Quality Development of Digital Finance in the Banking and Insurance Industries.

In January 2022, the former China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) issued the Guiding Opinions on the Digital Transformation of the Banking and Insurance Industries, which clarified the guiding and basic principles for the digital transformation of banking and insurance institutions. Its core purpose is to provide regulatory guidance for financial institutions, emphasizing the establishment of a foundation for digital transformation through measures including strategic planning and organizational process development, digitalization of business operation and management, data governance and technological capacity building, and enhanced risk prevention and control. The Plan is grounded in the current situation and promotes the deepening of digital transformation efforts by financial institutions. It proposes 33 work tasks in the areas of digital finance governance, digital financial services, digital technology application, data element development, risk management, and digital and intelligent transformation of regulation.

The Plan outlines eight priority areas for advancing digital financial services: First, supporting the innovation and growth of technology enterprises by establishing big data sets for sci-tech enterprises to facilitate enterprise profiling and enhance credit approval efficiency. Second, serving the development of advanced manufacturing by actively leveraging digital technologies to provide insurance compensation services and strengthen safety risk prevention capabilities. Third, facilitating green economic development by utilizing technological means to identify environmental risks and optimize green financial service models. Fourth, deepening financial services for micro and small enterprises by integrating multi-dimensional data such as logistics and taxation to optimize credit granting models, building comprehensive online service platforms for micro and small enterprise finance, and constructing characteristic financial ecosystems. Fifth, developing targeted digital financial products in the field of livelihood services to enhance financial service capabilities in healthcare, elderly care, and other areas, while emphasizing the bridging of the “digital divide” and strengthening the age-friendly, disability-assistance, and barrier-free functions of physical outlets. Sixth, serving rural revitalization by strengthening the construction of digital platform systems and data connectivity, enhancing financial service capabilities for agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, and extending the reach of financial services. Seventh, supporting the implementation of major national strategies on regional development strategies by providing digital financial services tailored to local conditions. Eighth, supporting trade digitization by actively participating in the digitalization of shipping and trade, and strengthening the application of trade data and information.

The Plan identifies risks and challenges requiring heightened attention and management in digital finance operations: First, financial institutions are required to strengthen strategic risk management in their digital transformation, ensuring that digital transformation strategies and implementation processes align with their own development strategies, technical capabilities, and risk control capacities, with emphasis on compliance management of innovative businesses. Second, promoting the establishment of intelligent risk control systems by financial institutions and building enterprise-level digital risk management platforms. Third, enhancing the safe application capabilities of artificial intelligence, advocating for the construction of a classified and tiered management framework and processes for AI applications, and establishing manual intervention mechanisms covering important business processes and critical nodes. Fourth, strengthening cybersecurity and data security protection, implementing full lifecycle management of financial consumers’ personal information, and continuously enhancing data security awareness through dual-track employee training and financial consumer education; establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity defense system covering domestic and overseas operations as well as head offices and branches. Fifth, guarding against risks in digital ecosystem partnerships, strengthening management of third-party collaborators, clarifying responsibilities and management requirements, and preventing the transmission of external third-party risks to financial institutions.

05.北京金融监管局关于推进辖内法人机构数据安全管理能力提升专项行动的通知

Notice of NFRA Beijing Bureau of the on Promoting the Special Action for Enhancing Data Security Management Capabilities of Local Legal Entities

2025年12月22日，北京金融监管局发布《关于推进辖内法人机构数据安全管理能力提升专项行动的通知》，决定于即时起组织开展辖内各法人金融机构数据安全管理能力提升专项行动。

工作目标。该专项行动旨在通过“发现一批、整改一批、通报一批、处罚一批”，推动金融机构建立与业务发展相适应的数据安全治理体系，确保到2026年底前各法人金融机构数据安全管理水平实现显著提升。

专项行动的排查整治重点。《通知》要求金融机构针对数据安全治理、数据分类分级、数据安全管理、数据安全技术保护、个人信息保护、数据安全风险监测与处置等方面的问题开展集中排查。重点排查内容包括但不限于：数据安全责任追究与考核制度建立情况、数据安全分类分级管理制度制定情况、数据安全事件应急预案制定和落实情况等。

阶段化工作程序与时间安排。专项行动按以下四个程序推进：一是宣传部署（2025年12月），各机构应成立跨部门工作专班，制定工作方案并开展宣传培训；二是自查整改（2025年12月—2026年3月），由审计部门牵头开展自查自评，同步覆盖分支附属机构和第三方合作机构，对发现的问题应立即整改或明确整改计划；三是检查通报（2026年4月—10月），北京金融监管局将抽取部分机构开展现场检查并进行监管通报；四是总结交流（2026年10月—12月），各机构应于2026年12月1日前报送专项行动工作总结及相关统计表。

压实主体责任并强化监管问责。《通知》强调金融机构要严格落实主体责任，建立分工明确的组织保障机制，加大资源保障力度。北京金融监管局将持续加强日常监管，对数据安全隐患严重、整改不力或责任履行不到位的机构，将综合运用监管约谈、监管评级、通报批评、责令整改及行政处罚等措施，加大约束与问责力度。

On December 22, 2025, NFRA Beijing Bureau issued the Notice on Promoting the Special Action for Enhancing Data Security Management Capabilities of Local Legal Entities, deciding to launch a special action to enhance data security management capabilities for corporate financial institutions within its jurisdiction, effective immediately.

Work Objectives. The special action aims to drive financial institutions to establish a data security governance system compatible with their business development through the strategy of “identifying, publicizing, notifying, and penalizing a group of entities respectively,” ensuring a significant improvement in the data security management level of corporate financial institutions by the end of 2026.

Focus of Inspection and Rectification. The Notice requires financial institutions to conduct concentrated inspections on issues including data security governance, data classification and grading, data security management, data security technical protection, personal information protection, and data security risk monitoring and resolution. Key inspection areas include, but are not limited to: the establishment of data security accountability and assessment systems, the formulation of data security classification and grading management systems, and the formulation and implementation of contingency plans for data security incidents.

Phased Procedures and Timelines. The special action will proceed according to the following four phases: (1) Promotion and Deployment (December 2025): Institutions shall establish cross-departmental task forces, formulate work plans, and conduct publicity and training; (2) Self-inspection and Rectification (December 2025 – March 2026): Led by audit departments, institutions shall conduct self-inspections and self-assessments covering branches, subsidiaries, and third-party partners, identified issues shall be rectified immediately or assigned a clear rectification plan; (3) Inspection and Notification (April 2026 – October 2026): NFRA Beijing Bureau will select certain institutions for on-site inspections and issue regulatory notifications; (4) Summary and Exchange (October 2026 – December 2026): Institutions shall submit their work summaries and relevant statistical tables by December 1, 2026.

Consolidating Subject Responsibility and Strengthening Regulatory Accountability. The Notice emphasizes that financial institutions must strictly implement their subject responsibilities, establish organizational support mechanisms with clear divisions of labor, and increase resource allocation. NFRA Beijing Bureau will continue to strengthen routine supervision. For institutions with serious data security hazards, ineffective rectification, or inadequate fulfillment of responsibilities, the Bureau will employ measures such as regulatory interviews, regulatory ratings, circulars of criticism, orders for rectification, and administrative penalties to increase the intensity of constraints and accountability.

06.关于加快推动科技保险高质量发展 有力支撑高水平科技自立自强的若干意见

Several Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of Technology Insurance to Strongly Support High-Level Technological Self-Reliance and Self-Strengthening

2026年2月23日，科技部、金融监管总局、工业和信息化部和国家知识产权局共同发布《关于加快推动科技保险高质量发展 有力支撑高水平科技自立自强的若干意见》。

《科技保险意见》共七部分内容，提出20项政策举措。第一部分是总体要求。坚持“政府引导、市场运作、协同推进、防范风险”的总体原则，加快构建同科技创新相适应的科技保险体制机制，建立涵盖科技创新全链条、全周期的保险产品和服务体系。第二至六部分是重点举措。围绕“保障谁、保什么、怎么保”，从五个方面聚焦发力：一是聚焦国家重大科技任务，建立全国科技保险重大技术攻关协调推进机制，加强对国家战略科技力量和北京（京津冀）、上海（长三角）、粤港澳大湾区国际科技创新中心等重点区域的保险服务；二是聚焦科技型中小企业，推广便捷便利的科技保险产品，扩大科技保险覆盖面，为科技成果先使用后付费等场景模式提供灵活保险方案；三是聚焦科技创新重点领域和关键环节，在服务企业全生命周期、科技型企业“走出去”、科技人才、知识产权、网络安全等重点领域和科技研发、成果转化、产业化推广等关键环节，实现科技保险攻坚破局、扩面提质；四是聚焦科技保险产品服务创新，围绕人工智能、集成电路、量子科技等前沿布局，优化保险产品开发、承保理赔服务、专业化经营和发展生态；五是聚焦保险资金投向科技创新领域，发挥耐心资本优势，加强对新兴产业和未来产业的投资布局。第七部分是保障监督。明确建立协调推进机制、加强政策引导支持、加大宣传推广力度和强化风险防控责任四方面要求，推动政策措施落实落地。

On February 23, 2026, the Ministry of Science and Technology, NFRA, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the National Intellectual Property Administration jointly issued the Several Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of Technology Insurance to Strongly Support High-Level Technological Self-Reliance and Self-Strengthening.

The Opinions on Technology Insurance consist of seven parts and puts forward 20 policy measures. The first part sets forth the overall requirements. Adhering to the general principles of “government guidance, market-based operation, coordinated promotion, and risk prevention”, efforts should be made to accelerate the establishment of a technology insurance system and mechanism compatible with scientific and technological innovation, and to build an insurance product and service system covering the entire chain and full cycle of scientific and technological innovation. Parts 2 to 6 specify the key measures, focusing on five aspects centering on “who to insure, what to insure, and how to insure”: First, focus on major national scientific and technological tasks, establish a national coordination mechanism for major technological breakthroughs under technology insurance, and strengthen insurance services for national strategic scientific and technological forces and key regions such as the international sci-tech innovation centers in Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei), Shanghai (Yangtze River Delta), and the Greater Bay Area. Second, focus on small and medium-sized technology enterprises, promote convenient technology insurance products, expand the coverage of technology insurance, and provide flexible insurance solutions for scenarios such as “use first, pay later” for scientific and technological achievements. Third, focus on key areas and critical links of technological innovation, achieve breakthroughs, expansion and quality improvement in technology insurance in such key areas as serving the full lifecycle of enterprises, the “going global” of technology-based enterprises, technology talents, intellectual property rights, and cyber security, as well as in such critical links as technology R&D, achievement transformation and industrialization promotion. Fourth, focus on innovation in technology insurance products and services, optimize product development, underwriting and claims services, professional operation and development ecosystem around cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, integrated circuits and quantum technology. Fifth, focus on directing insurance funds into scientific and technological innovation, give play to the advantages of patient capital, and strengthen investment layout in emerging industries and future industries. Part 7 addresses safeguard and supervision. It clarifies four requirements: establishing a coordinated promotion mechanism, strengthening policy guidance and support, enhancing publicity and promotion, and tightening risk prevention and control responsibilities, so as to ensure the effective implementation of policies and measures.

07.关于推动低空保险高质量发展的实施意见

Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Insurance

2026年1月28日，国家发展和改革委员会、国家金融监督管理总局及中国民用航空局联合发布《关于推动低空保险高质量发展的实施意见》，自发布之日起施行。

当前低空经济加快发展，低空飞行活动及相关应用场景持续拓展，对完善保险保障体系与风险管理机制的需求日益凸显。在此背景下，低空保险对构建低空安全管理体系、夯实低空经济安全发展基础、促进低空经济高质量发展具有重要意义。围绕低空经济发展需求，《意见》设定了清晰的阶段性目标：到2027年初步建立无人驾驶航空器责任保险强制投保制度，到2030年基本形成低空保险政策框架。

纳入低空经济整体规划与监管体系。《意见》明确将保险机制纳入低空经济发展规划与行业监管体系，推动地方在低空经济布局中充分发挥保险的风险分担与治理功能，并因地制宜出台支持政策。同时，各相关行业主管部门应将保险作为健全事故处理制度的重要手段，并应推进供需对接，通过鼓励低空企业及其他从事非经营性飞行活动的主体投保，促进保险机制在低空经济中的应用。

建立无人驾驶航空器责任保险强制投保制度。《意见》以无人驾驶航空器责任保险为切入点，提出通过将强制投保要求嵌入飞行审批、运行管理及事故处置等关键环节，逐步形成覆盖事前、事中及事后的全链条管理机制。同时，《意见》明确将通过制定实施办法及配套制度安排，界定基本责任范围和最低保障标准，并由金融监管总局牵头出台保险示范条款、研究制定相关服务指引，以提升制度运行的规范性与可操作性。

强化服务能力与可持续发展基础。《意见》强调，通过丰富低空保险产品供给并推动服务创新，围绕不同风险类型及应用场景构建差异化保障安排，逐步形成与低空产业链发展相适应的保险服务体系。此外，通过提升保险机构、再保险机构及中介机构的专业能力，强化风险识别、产品开发及费率厘定能力，以提升行业整体运行的科学性与可持续性。

强化组织保障与风险管控机制。国家发展和改革委员会将会同金监总局、中国民用航空局统筹推进低空保险发展，建立常态化协调机制，明确各部门职责分工，推动制度落实与市场规范运行。《意见》强调加强风险防控与行业引导，压实企业主体责任，并在商业可持续原则下规范保险机构经营行为、强化消费者权益保护，并进一步强调通过加强安全宣传与行业培训，提升公众认知并推广低空保险的应用与实践。

On January 28, 2026, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the Civil Aviation Administration of China jointly issued the Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Insurance, effective upon issuance.

Accelerated development of the low-altitude economy, together with the continued expansion of flight activities and application scenarios, has led to a growing need for a more robust insurance and risk management framework. In this context, low-altitude insurance is of fundamental importance in establishing a robust low-altitude safety management framework, reinforcing the foundation for the safe development of the low-altitude economy and facilitating its high-quality growth. In alignment with the development needs of the low-altitude economy, the Opinions set out clear phased objectives: to preliminarily establish a compulsory liability insurance system for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by 2027, and to have a foundational low-altitude insurance policy framework in place by 2030.

Integration into Low-Altitude Economy Planning and Regulatory Framework. The Opinions incorporate insurance mechanisms into the broader planning and regulatory framework of the low-altitude economy, and encourage local authorities to leverage insurance as a tool for risk allocation and governance in the development of the low-altitude sector, including through tailored supporting measures. At the same time, relevant industry regulators should treat insurance as an important tool for improving accident handling mechanisms, and further call for facilitation of supply-demand alignment, by encouraging low-altitude enterprises and other entities engaged in non-commercial flight activities to obtain appropriate insurance coverage, thereby promoting the application of insurance mechanisms within the low-altitude economy.

Establishment of a Compulsory UAV Liability Insurance System. The Opinions take UAV liability insurance as an entry point and propose to embed mandatory insurance requirements into key regulatory stages, including flight approvals, operational management and accident handling. This approach is intended to establish a full-chain management mechanism spanning pre-approval, in-operation and post-incident stages. In addition, the Opinions specify that, through the formulation of implementing measures and supporting systematic arrangements, the basic scope of liability and minimum coverage requirements will be defined, and that NFRA will take the lead in issuing insurance model clauses and developing related service guidelines, so as to enhance the standardization and operability of the system.

Enhancing Service Capabilities and the Foundations for Sustainable Development. The Opinions emphasize the expansion of low-altitude insurance offerings and the promotion of service innovation, with a view to establishing differentiated coverage arrangements tailored to varying risk profiles and application scenarios, and gradually forming an insurance service framework aligned with the development of the low-altitude industry chain. Additionally, by enhancing the professional capabilities of insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries, and strengthening risk identification, product development and rate setting, the sophistication and sustainability of the industry’s overall operation can be improved.

Strengthening Institutional Support and Risk Control Mechanisms. The National Development and Reform Commission, together with NFRA and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, will coordinate the development of low-altitude insurance, establish a regular coordination mechanism and clarify the division of responsibilities among relevant authorities, promoting effective implementation of the system and orderly market conduct. The Opinions emphasize enhancing risk control and industry guidance, consolidating the primary responsibility of enterprises, while requiring insurers to operate on a commercially sustainable basis and enhancing consumer protection. They further call for increased safety awareness initiatives and industry training, so as to enhance public understanding and promote the application of low-altitude insurance.

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