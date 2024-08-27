ARTICLE
27 August 2024

CNIPA And Italy's Ministry Of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty And Forestry Sign MoU On Geographical Indications

AC
AFD China

Contributor

On the afternoon of July 28, under the witness of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Memorandum of Understanding...
China Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
On the afternoon of July 28, under the witness of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Memorandum of Understanding Between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry of the Italian Republic was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti signed the MoU on behalf of their respective administrations.

Both China and Italy agreed to cooperate in areas including the exchange of laws and policies on geographical indications, product promotion, and organization of activities, thereby enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/8/2/art_1340_194080.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

AFD China Intellectual Property
