On the afternoon of July 28, under the witness of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Memorandum of Understanding Between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry of the Italian Republic was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, and Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti signed the MoU on behalf of their respective administrations.

Both China and Italy agreed to cooperate in areas including the exchange of laws and policies on geographical indications, product promotion, and organization of activities, thereby enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/8/2/art_1340_194080.html

